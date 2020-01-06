Tua: ‘I want to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for this opportunity’

It is official. Tua Tagovailoa is headed for April’s NFL Draft, deciding against returning to Tuscaloosa for his final year of eligibility with the Crimson Tide.

Yet, even while announcing his departure Monday alongside a somber Nick Saban, the star quarterback lit up the room and put smiles on the faces of Bama fans – and college football enthusiasts in general – across the nation.

In trademark fashion, never shy about giving his testimony, Tagovailoa’s faith was on display for all to witness.

“First and foremost, I want to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for this opportunity to stand before you all with my decision,” he said to begin his remarks after Saban turned over the microphone.

“My love for the University of Alabama, our coaches, our fans and my teammates has made this especially hard for me,” he continued, then explaining that he received thorough counsel from family and coaches in evaluating the decision before him. “And, without further adieu, with lots of prayers, thoughts and guidance, I have decided that I will be declaring [for] and entering the 2020 NFL Draft.”

Tagovailoa called the University of Alabama “the greatest school” in the country after outlining the “rollercoaster” that his college career turned out to be.

The quarterback then gave extensive thanks to Saban and members of his coaching staff, along with Athletic Director Greg Byrne and various members of his department.

“To Bama Nation, I’d just like to thank you all for the tremendous three years of support that you’ve given me and my family, and thank you for taking my family in as your own,” the native Hawaiian said.

He then quoted country music star Tim McGraw, saying, “When you get where you’re going, don’t forget to turn back around and help the next one in line. Always stay humble and kind.”

And, one final time, Tagovailoa concluded, “God bless and Roll Tide.”

