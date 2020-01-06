Tua Tagovailoa declares for 2020 NFL Draft

Tua: ‘I want to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for this opportunity’
It is official. Tua Tagovailoa is headed for April’s NFL Draft, deciding against returning to Tuscaloosa for his final year of eligibility with the Crimson Tide.
Yet, even while announcing his departure Monday alongside a somber Nick Saban, the star quarterback lit up the room and put smiles on the faces of Bama fans – and college football enthusiasts in general – across the nation.
In trademark fashion, never shy about giving his testimony, Tagovailoa’s faith was on display for all to witness.
“First and foremost, I want to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for this opportunity to stand before you all with my decision,” he said to begin his remarks after Saban turned over the microphone.
“My love for the University of Alabama, our coaches, our fans and my teammates has made this especially hard for me,” he continued, then explaining that he received thorough counsel from family and coaches in evaluating the decision before him. “And, without further adieu, with lots of prayers, thoughts and guidance, I have decided that I will be declaring [for] and entering the 2020 NFL Draft.”
Tagovailoa called the University of Alabama “the greatest school” in the country after outlining the “rollercoaster” that his college career turned out to be.
The quarterback then gave extensive thanks to Saban and members of his coaching staff, along with Athletic Director Greg Byrne and various members of his department.
“To Bama Nation, I’d just like to thank you all for the tremendous three years of support that you’ve given me and my family, and thank you for taking my family in as your own,” the native Hawaiian said.
He then quoted country music star Tim McGraw, saying, “When you get where you’re going, don’t forget to turn back around and help the next one in line. Always stay humble and kind.”
And, one final time, Tagovailoa concluded, “God bless and Roll Tide.”
BCBS of Alabama announces $250,000 to fund grants for healthy school initiatives
Blue Cross and Blue Shield (BCBS) of Alabama announced Monday in a press release that during the 2020-2021 school year the company will create a pool of $250,000 to be given to Alabama schools through grants.
The money will be given away in amounts up to $10,000, and the recipients will be schools across the state with students ranging from kindergarten through the sixth grade.
This will be the eighth year of what BCBS calls the “Be Healthy School Grant Program.” According to the release, BCBS has given out 200 grants since the program’s inception, totaling more than $1.8 million. The company claims the grants have impacted over 96,000 students during the life of the program.
“We are seeing the positive results of healthy lifestyle initiatives being implemented in our schools by students and faculty. The ongoing success of the Be Healthy School Grant Program validates the investment we are making in the long-term health of Alabama’s children,” says Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Community Relations Manager Jeff Adams.
The grants are intended to help schools fund initiatives that increase exercise and help children learn healthy nutritional habits.
The window for schools to apply for one of the grants is Monday, January 6 to Friday, March 27. Interested schools can click here.
7 Things: Trump makes it clear he isn’t messing around with Iran, Byrne calls out pro-Iran views, impeachment could finally move forward and more …
7. Golden Globes host roasts Hollywood
Comedian Ricky Gervais was the host of the Golden Globe Awards where he preceded to rip into Hollywood for their elitism, support for Harvey Weinstein and Jeffery Epstein and hypocrisy when it comes to working for companies like Apple, who runs sweatshops.
He also implored Hollywood to drop the politics, reasoning, “You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg.” But this didn’t stop fellow comedian George Lopez from making a joke about killing the President of the United States.
Forbes has released a list of the world’s best winter 2020 travel destinations, and Birmingham, Alabama was one of the nine cities picked.
Forbes said that Birmingham has produced “an amazing food scene, where high-end culinary chops meet down-home flavors.” Some of the other cities that were chosen were Rome, San Diego, Chicago, Guadalajara, Mexico City, Cartagena, San Antonio and Toronto.
5. Attack on U.S. military base in Kenya
Three Americans have been killed during an al-Shabab, an al-Qaida linked group, attack on Manda Bay Airfield in Kenya; the five people who attacked the base were killed during the attack.
One U.S. serviceman and two U.S. Department of Defense contractors killed, but al-Shabab originally claimed that there were 17 Americans dead and nine Kenyan soldiers killed.
4. Iraq parliament has voted to ask troops to leave
While on Sunday morning news shows, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed the United States’ strategy after the strike that killed Qasem Soleimani. Pompeo also dismissed the Iraqi caretaker prime minister Adel Abdul Mahdi’s request for a timetable for all foreign troops to leave Iraq.
Trump already dismissed this and is deploying more troops. Pompeo said that Mahdi is “the resigned prime minister” and “the acting prime minister,” but Pompeo also stated that they “are confident that the Iraqi people want the United States to continue to be there to fight the counterterror campaign.” He added, “And we’ll continue to do all the things we need to do to keep America safe.”
3. Graham is prepared to act if Pelosi doesn’t send articles
The two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump are expected to be sent to the U.S. Senate this week, but if the articles don’t make it there, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is prepared to push to change rules.
Graham intends to seek that the chamber change the impeachment rules so that the Senate would be allowed to proceed with the impeachment trial without having the articles. Graham said that his “goal is to start the trail in the next coming days, not let [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi take over the Senate.”
2. Byrne is questioning Omar’s loyalty
After U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) reacted to the killing of Qasem Soleimani by saying that she was “outraged” and saying that she would “step in and stop him” from starting a war, while overlooking that Soleimani was labeled a terrorist and instead saying he was an assassinated “foreign official,” and now U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) is drawing attention to her comments.
Byrne said that “Omar diminished 9/11, opposes Israel, and now she is upset that President Trump took out a murderous terrorist – at this point we have to wonder what side is she on?” He also added that she might wish “Obama were still here to bow before the Ayatollah.”
1. Trump promises a ‘disproportionate’ response
On Sunday afternoon, President Donald Trump warned that “should Iran strike any U.S. person or target, the United States will quickly & fully strike back, & perhaps in a disproportionate manner.”
Trump has also said that there have been 52 Iranian sites identified that could be “HIT VERY FAST AND HARD” if Tehran were to attack any U.S. assets or Americans.
State Sen. Clyde Chambliss: ‘Taking a hard look at’ repealing Alabama’s grocery tax in 2020
During this week’s broadcast of Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal,” State Sen. Clyde Chambliss (R-Prattville) revealed he would head an effort to repeal Alabama’s sales tax on groceries.
Alabama, along with Mississippi and South Dakota, are the only states to levy sales tax on groceries, which is 4%. However, when combined with other local sales taxes, the amount can be up to 11% in some parts of the state.
Chambliss told “Capitol Journal” host Don Dailey the one hang-up was determining how to pay for the repeal.
“I’m taking a hard look at that,” Chambliss said. “You know, those who are on the lower end of the wage-earners — you know, it is a significant part of their income — their groceries, their food. Then you add tax, and it’s up to 10% in some areas across the state. It’s something I’ve always had kind of a hesitation about. I’ve talked with other relatives in other states where they don’t tax. I think we’re only one of two or three that do tax groceries. So, there’s really no question about should we take it off. The question is, how do you pay for taking it off. That’s the real research and something I’m looking into now. And I hope to have something ready by the first of the session.”
Dailey asked Chambliss if he was optimistic and if there might be action taken on it during the 2020 general session.
“I do,” he replied. “Again, this is kind of like the prisons. I think the majority in the legislature say, ‘Yeah, we probably need to do away with that. It is regressive, and it hurts those that are, you know, struggling. So, I think the will is there. We just need to find a good way to do it.”