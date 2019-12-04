Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

5 hours ago

Report: Tua Tagovailoa ‘not too sure’ on entering NFL draft — ‘Whatever God puts in my heart’

In a Tuesday interview with The Tuscaloosa News’ Cecil Hurt, University of Alabama star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left the door open to a return to the Crimson Tide next season, saying ‘the right thing’ will ultimately be revealed by God.

In the early stages of recovering from surgery on his right hip, Tagovailoa said he was currently undecided on declaring for the NFL draft, which many have assumed he will do. He pointed to an official deadline by which he must make that decision.

“The deadline is between now and January 20,” the QB told The Tuscaloosa News. “I’m still talking with my parents about it. I’m still not too sure. A decision could come tomorrow, or I could wait and decide on the 20th of January.”

“Whatever God puts in my heart and my parents’ hearts, that will be the right thing,” he remarked.

In the interview, he outlined that he is carefully weighing the decision. Tagovailoa advised that a major factor will be how high he is projected to go in the draft as he continues to recover from the injury he sustained against Mississippi State just over three weeks ago.

He also spoke to his faith when discussing that injury, adding that it was ultimately his own decision to play or not in that game.

“What happened in the Mississippi State game was a freak accident but it was a blessing, too,” Tagovailoa advised. “This injury has touched more lives than me just playing football, more like a preacher preaching a great sermon. God has used it in a way that only he could portray.”

“If I had been hang-dog about this situation, the fans would feel the same way,” he added. “They would feed off the energy. But I’m happy. I’m okay. I’ve been given that strength. People look at that and feed off it. I’ve gotten over 11,000 letters, I think. Letters from Hawaii, Arizona, people all over the continent. They are well-wishers, but that lifts their lives, too.”

As far as the looming decision, the Crimson Tide record breaker is studying the pros and cons of “both sides of the spectrum.”

“There is a risk and a reward if I stay and a risk and a reward if I go,” Tagovailoa explained. “The risk if I stay is obviously, ‘Do I get hurt again?’ The reward is that I could come back and have another good year like my sophomore year and elevate myself back to the very top of the draft.”

“If I leave, I think the risk is a little higher,” he continued. “That risk would be how far do I drop in the draft. To me, it’s 50-50 between going in the first round and possibly going in the second round. If I go somewhere from first (overall) to around 24th, the money will be set. But let’s say — and I am just picking a number — that I go to the 31st pick. That would be about 9 million dollars. That’s a lot of money, an amount of money I’ve never had before, but it’s not high first-round money, and you can never make that money up. They say you can (make it up) on your next contract but money lost is money lost to me.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Should Auburn be ranked higher? — Playoff rankings takeaways

The College Football Playoff Committee announced its final regular season rankings Tuesday night. The Auburn Tigers came in at No. 11, while the Alabama Crimson Tide fell to No. 12.

Here are three takeaways:

1. Auburn should be ranked higher. Gus Malzahn’s Tigers defeated Alabama in the 84th edition of the Iron Bowl rivalry on Saturday. Even without its injured star quarterback, the Tide are stacked with talent and would be a tough out for anyone. When you consider the teams ranked ahead of them, the Tigers could reasonably be ranked No. 8 or even No. 7. We don’t care about the head-to-head loss to Florida. After all, Oregon spent several weeks ranked ahead of Auburn. Look at the teams ahead of Auburn: Penn State, Florida, Wisconsin and Baylor. Not a lot of heft there.

278
Keep reading 278 WORDS

2. An eight-team playoff continues to be a silly idea. This idea always gets a little momentum in the offseason — or even the first few weeks of the season — long before the cream begins to rise to the top. This year there is a credible top four: Ohio State, LSU, Clemson and Georgia. After them, the pickings get thin. Utah? Oklahoma, who still can’t tackle? Baylor, Wisconsin, Florida or Penn State? A scenario where LSU hammers Baylor by four touchdowns in Baton Rouge seems like a waste of time in the first round of an eight-team playoff.

(College Football Playoff/Twitter)

3. Don’t overlook the impact of a loss by LSU or Clemson. The ESPN studio analysts went so far as to agree that the playoff positions of Ohio State, LSU and Clemson have been solidified, regardless of what happens on Saturday. We’ll go against the grain here. First of all, the notion that Clemson can lose to a mediocre Virginia team and retain a spot in the top four is absurd. That won’t happen. We also can’t help but notice the committee’s top-loading of potential conference champions in the rankings. For example, Baylor has moved up seven spots in the last two weeks after beating five-loss Texas and nine-loss Kansas. Potential Big 12 and PAC 12 champs Baylor, Oklahoma and Utah are huddled up right outside the top four. Big 10 championship game participant Wisconsin sits at No. 8. We still contend the committee wants four conference champions. Could the SEC championship game be a win-or-go-home game for the playoff committee?

Tim Howe is an owner of Yellowhammer Multimedia

7 hours ago

Auburn research may help develop cure for children with deadly disease

Auburn University announced Tuesday that research done by the Auburn College of Veterinary Medicine has contributed to a gene therapy treatment that was administered to its first human patient this summer.

The gene therapy is designed to fight the deadly disease GM1 gangliosidosis. Auburn graduates Sara and Michael Heatherly of Opelika had their son, Porter, taken from them by GM1 in 2016. Porter was the first confirmed case of GM1 in Alabama.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) website, “GM1 gangliosidosis is an inherited disorder that progressively destroys nerve cells (neurons) in the brain and spinal cord.”

629
Keep reading 629 WORDS

GM1 gangliosidosis is estimated to occur in one in 100,000 to 200,000 newborns.

The NIH says, “The signs and symptoms of the most severe form of GM1 gangliosidosis, called type I or the infantile form, usually become apparent by the age of 6 months. Infants with this form of the disorder typically appear normal until their development slows and muscles used for movement weaken.”

A 10-year-old girl named Jojo became the first patient to receive the Auburn-linked gene therapy treatment during a human clinical trial this summer at the National Institutes of Health in Maryland.

“Jojo is doing well and has experienced no major complications,” said Dr. Doug Martin, a professor in the Department of Anatomy, Physiology and Pharmacology in Auburn’s veterinary college and the Scott-Ritchey Research Center.

Auburn’s College of Veterinary Medicine and the University of Massachusetts Medical School developed the treatment that has moved from helping cats with GM1 with the hope of helping children.

Auburn scientists for several decades have researched treatments to improve and extend the lives of cats affected by GM1. Martin is leading Auburn’s effort, which was started by his mentor, Professor Emeritus Henry Baker.

According to the Universities Federation for Animal Welfare (UFAW), the prevalence of GM1 among cats is not known, but the effects on victims of the disease are similar across species.

According to the UFAW website, “Affected cats exhibit no signs of the disease at birth, clinical signs start to occur from 2-3 months of age and steadily progress to severe until one year of age when cats are euthanized.”

To move the treatment toward human medicine, Martin developed a partnership with UMass Medical School researchers Drs. Miguel Sena-Esteves and Heather Gray-Edwards, an Auburn alumna — and they have worked collaboratively for 15 years, combining animal and human medicine studies to cure rare diseases that affect both animals and humans.

In December 2018, the gene therapy was licensed to Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage company developing innovative gene therapies.

“This treatment is extremely promising because it has worked well in GM1 mice and cats, and it is delivered by a single IV injection that takes less than an hour, we’re hopeful that the treatment makes a real difference for patients and their families,” said Martin.

“The NIH is hoping to begin treating three or four more children in the next few months. As the trial progresses and more patients are treated, we’ll have a good idea of whether the gene therapy helps children as much as it has helped the animals,” Martin continued.

The NIH clinical trial is led by Dr. Cynthia Tifft, deputy clinical director at the National Human Genome Research Institute.

“GM1 gangliosidosis is a devastating disease in young children, for which there are no currently approved treatment options. The development of a safe and effective gene therapy for these patients would be a welcome advancement in the field of pediatric lysosomal storage disorders affecting the brain,” Tifft said.

“Seeing all of the effort come together to help patients who have no treatment options today gives us great hope,” said Martin.

For Sara and Michael Heatherly of Opelika, who have held fundraisers for several years to support the research, the knowledge of a treatment is one of mixed emotions.

“We are excited to know there is hope for the future of children diagnosed with GM1,” Michael Heatherly said. “We are thankful for everyone who has dedicated their time, resources and careers to move this treatment forward and to Axovant for bringing all of their work to life and making it a reality for GM1 patients.

“We understood early on the research would not help Porter, but we wanted to help spread the word of the research and the progress that was being made.”

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

7 hours ago

Educational freedom enables personal, economic hope for Alabama’s children

Part of the promise of school choice is that access to better education will result in increased economic mobility for those trapped in poverty. In our state, programs like the Alabama Accountability Act (AAA) give children in underperforming schools or lower-income homes scholarships to private schools. It provides access to choices that have historically been reserved for the affluent.

The reasoning goes that if you take a poor child from a poor school and give that child a better K-12 education, he or she will have access to better options for college or job training. That better job opportunity will be the on-ramp to a higher socioeconomic class and all that comes with it: more social stability, better healthcare, etc. It also enables that person to contribute more to the tax base and consume less public assistance over their lifetime, which is another common good.

629
Keep reading 629 WORDS

There is growing evidence that it works.

Cities and districts which adopted school choice measures years ago, like the District of Columbia, have enough data to see marked improvement in graduation rates and parental engagement among parents empowered with the ability to choose the best school for their child. That boost in the graduation rate alone is a proven predictor of increased future income.

Only in a more market-based educational system, driven by vouchers that give the power of choice to all regardless of income, can all families gain a sense of ownership over their child’s education.

The majority of Americans understand that in almost all cases, they are better at making decisions for their families than the government. The Cato Institute’s 2019 Welfare, Work & Wealth national survey showed that 58% of Americans favor taxpayer-funded school vouchers.

And who favored them most overwhelmingly? The poor.

They know better than the rest of us that the nanny-state promise of a quality education doesn’t deliver for those in lower-income districts. In true American fashion, they desire the freedom to make some of their own choices, rather than being forced to eat what the one-size-fits-all system of mass education is serving.

To be clear, the improved outcomes associated with school choice are not simply about teachers and test scores.

Some schools — public or private — may offer a curriculum that is a better match for your child’s learning style than others. Some may offer unique extra-curricular opportunities that give your child a sense of belonging and investment in the school, driving better academic performance. And some schools offer education complemented by religious instruction or a disciplinary environment that is valued by parents and students.

We have to let people drive. We can’t preach that people should have a greater sense of personal responsibility while simultaneously stripping them of the autonomy required to be responsible.

And what if the economic mobility driven by school choice is fueled by more than pure academics? What if it’s far more nuanced and … human than that?

Transcending social and economic barriers is multi-faceted, and requires more than educational adjustment.

It’s about freeing children and parents from silos of cultural disadvantage and allowing them to wander across the boundary lines and “do life” with people who haven’t been trapped in poverty for generations. It’s about allowing children to have exposure to families where two-parent households are the norm. It’s about rubbing shoulders with kids who expect more out of life, and know — because of their own parents’ and grandparents’ education and professional experience  — how to get there.

If all you ever see and know is brokenness, you have a hard time believing anything else is even possible.

You don’t realize that the combination that opens the lock is not a single choice, but a series of choices: better education, work ethic, managing your money wisely, staying married, taking care of your children, etc. We learn these things through exposure.

It’s a mistake to think that support for school choice and support for public education are mutually exclusive concepts — they are not. School choice just introduces a level of accountability to public education that its bureaucrats have never had to cope with: customers who can choose to spend their tax dollars elsewhere when dissatisfied. Great public schools will continue to thrive in a more market-based educational model, and the bad ones will give way to other options.

Some individuals will grab hold of the opportunity for economic mobility inherent in school choice and others will not.

But it will be by their own hand, not by that of the government.

That’s what liberty looks like.

Dana Hall McCain, a widely published writer on faith, culture, and politics, is Resident Fellow of the Alabama Policy Institute, a non-partisan, non-profit research and educational organization based in Birmingham; learn more at alabamapolicy.org.

8 hours ago

Bashinsky decries ’evil plan’ to seize Golden Flake fortune, warns Alabamians of threat to elderly

Yellowhammer News last week broke the story about the legal battle brewing over Joann Bashinsky’s fortune. Bashinsky, wife of Golden Flake founder Sloan Bashinsky, has become one of Alabama’s most faithful philanthropists.

On Tuesday, she released a new statement lambasting former allies allegedly currently trying to seize the fortune – currently estimated to be worth $200 million – through having her declared mentally unfit to manage her finances.

According to an email from Bashinsky, her former attorney and bookkeeper — who had been fired from their responsibilities by Bashinsky — on October 1 filed an emergency petition in the Probate Court of Jefferson County seeking to have her declared incompetent to manage her finances. They alleged that Mrs. Bashinsky had been diagnosed with dementia and that her grandson, her sole heir, has undue influence with her.

Affectionately called “Mama B,” Mrs. Bashinsky on Tuesday also released a letter from her personal physician, Dr. Robert Spiegel, stating that she does not have dementia. According to an email from Bashinsky, she has additionally undergone psychological testing from renowned University of Alabama psychologist Dr. Rebecca S. Allen, who has reportedly concluded that Bashinsky does not suffer from dementia.

687
Keep reading 687 WORDS

After the October 1 filing, Bashinsky alleges that she was never served with a copy of the emergency petition and knew nothing about it until a court-appointed guardian ad litem showed up unannounced at her home on October 4. An emergency hearing was reportedly set on October 8 and ultimately held on October 17. The petitioners purportedly filed a motion to disqualify the attorneys representing Bashinsky and the court granted the motion, removing her attorneys from representing her. The court was said to have then immediately moved forward with the hearing on her competency without allowing Bashinsky time to hire new lawyers.

This meant that despite Bashinsky reportedly having medical experts and other witnesses present and ready in court to testify, she had no attorney to present those witnesses for her.

After the judge subsequently examined the court-appointed representative, the judge immediately ruled in the petitioners’ favor and appointed a temporary conservator and guardian who took control of Bashinsky’s vast fortune and personal affairs.

After this process, another hearing is not scheduled until March 2020. In the meantime, Mrs. Bashinsky has been removed from being chairman of the board of directors of her family’s company and charitable foundation and is living on an allowance dictated and controlled by the temporary conservator.

Bashinsky’s email stated that the petitioners never disclosed to the court that they have a financial interest in her fortune as beneficiaries of her will. They have now allegedly appointed themselves as controlling parties in the charitable foundation and company, which manages the family’s wealth. The petitioners also reportedly receive compensation from those entities and are now free to manage the wealth as they see fit. However, Bashinsky has no control over any of her own wealth and is forced to abide by the restrictions placed upon her by what she deems as former disgruntled employees and strangers.

“I’m heartbroken that I’m in danger of having control of my entire life’s work and personal livelihood seized by people whom I once believed to be close friends and employees of mine,” Mrs. Bashinsky said.

She outlined, “At one point these individuals were going to be large beneficiaries of my estate. Even after it came to light that they were not acting in my best interest and I terminated their services, I wanted to believe they would not take such actions against me for the sake of greed, but they have moved to have me declared unfit to manage my own affairs and the control of my money is in the hands of strangers… at least for now it is.”

Mama B certainly pulled no punches in her statement.

“I never imagined they would turn their grudges over money into such an evil plan,” Baskinsky lamented. “Even though my personal physician and [a] world renowned psychologist at the University of Alabama have declared me competent, they are still trying to leverage the court system to take away my rights as an American and as a human being.”

“I believe all Americans would agree that unless there is irrefutable evidence that someone is a threat to themselves or others, then they should be free to live their life and use their money and resources however they choose – right up until their last moment on earth,” she added.

Baskinsky concluded by warning this is about much more than her, as many elderly Alabamians and Americans with lesser means could face the same kind of alleged mistreatment.

“I have faith that justice will prevail but I also want to use my platform to raise awareness about what is happening to far more too many people as they grow older,” she advised.

“Every person deserves dignity, respect, and freedom, and anyone who threatens those American values should be held accountable,” Bashinsky emphasized. “I am requesting that the media keep a watchful eye on my case to ensure that it is conducted in a responsible and transparent manner. The public needs to know the dangers that I, and all older citizens can be subjected too, all too easily, by people who do not have our best interests at heart.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

8 hours ago

From a spoiled fan: Why I won’t be glued to the SEC Championship Game

I am a creature of habit, and I’m all out sorts.

You see, prior to the beginning of every year, I mark the first Saturday of December on my calendar. For 10 of the last 11  years, I have traveled to Atlanta to cover the SEC Championship football game. For me and most of you, it’s been almost automatic: plan on watching the Crimson Tide or the Auburn Tigers play an eastern division team for — most often — a spot in the BCS Championship Game or, over the last several years, the College Football Playoff.

This week, however, my brain is frazzled; for only the second time since 2008, a team other than Alabama or Auburn will appear in the big game.

What’s a super fan who roots for Alabama and Auburn this time of year do now? I think this Saturday I may be buying a Christmas tree.

467
Keep reading 467 WORDS

Now, before you LSU and Georgia fans go off, let me say that what your teams have done this season is downright impressive, and this weekend’s game has all the makings of a good one. Your teams feature superb quarterbacks, explosive offenses and battle-tested defenses. But I have to tell you, for this spoiled fan — a fan who has seen either the Tide or Tigers win eight of the last 10 SEC Championships, it’s just not the same.

Over the 27 years of the SEC Championship Game’s existence, it’s been a Tide and Tigers lovefest: Bama won four of the first five championship games, and over the first 10 games, Auburn or Alabama won seven of them. Fast forward to the last decade, where the Tide or the Tigers have won eight of the last 10 — in fact the Crimson Tide has won six of the last 10 and four of the last five.

It’s not only the wins by both teams that I have enjoyed, but the way our hometown teams have won games. In fact, many of those Alabama and Auburn wins have etched satisfying memories into the minds of the home folks. In 2009, Tebow cried. In 2010, Cam attacked, and just last fall, Jalen was a hero … again. I have to tell you, a SEC Championship Game without the Tide or the Tigers feels a bit like a McDonald’s shake without the whipped cream — tasty, but incomplete (of course, that is if the shake machine is actually working).

To what degree have the Tide and the Tigers dominated their SEC Championship Game appearances? The last time LSU was in the game (2011), many of the current Bayou Bengals players were seven years old. And Georgia? The Dawgs will play in the championship game for the third year in a row, looking for their second win in the last three years — I say kudos to Kirby!

There are huge ramifications in this weekend’s game, especially for the Georgia Bulldogs, as a loss means their College Football Playoff hopes will be over. The pageantry will, as usual, be lit (that’s the hipness in me talking, my friend), and the telecast will achieve blockbuster ratings. But from where I sit, something is missing without the Tide or the Tigers heading to Atlanta.

If you do plan to watch the game, enjoy it, as it should be a good one. As for me? While the Bulldogs and the Tigers will hope to receive an early Christmas present, I’ll be trying to get my new Christmas tree into that dang Christmas tree stand. That, my friend, is always an adventure.

Rick Karle is a 24-time Emmy winning broadcaster and a special sports contributor to Yellowhammer News. He is also the host of the Huts and Nuts podcast.

