Birmingham student awarded prestigious QuestBridge Scholarship

A Birmingham student has been awarded a prestigious QuestBridge scholarship that will grant her over $300,000 to pursue a college degree, per an article in the Birmingham Times.

The student, Charity Davis, is a member of the Class of 2020 at Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic School in Birmingham.

Seventy percent of QuestBridge finalists are first-generation college students.

The QuestBridge website describes who they look for as potential recipients as “high school seniors who have shown outstanding academic ability despite financial challenges.”

According to the Times, “Davis scored a 30 on the ACT and a 1260 on the SAT. She holds a GPA of 4.125 and plans to study English and Psychology at Vanderbilt University.”

In addition to being an excellent student, Charity Davis has a number of outside the classroom accomplishments. She has reportedly been, “A student ambassador, member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta (Math Honor Society), the Spanish Honor Society, Ministry Team and the volleyball team, and participated this summer in the Alabama Governor’s School.”

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.