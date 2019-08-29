Trump pollster, ex-Cruz presidential campaign boss team up to support Tuberville for Senate

Tommy Tuberville’s U.S. Senate candidacy continues to pick up steam.

Yellowhammer News has learned that a political action committee with major conservative bona fides formed on Thursday.

Called “Grit PAC,” the committee fully intends to support Tuberville for the 2020 Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Alabama.

Huntsville’s Stan McDonald, a prominent conservative grassroots activist, political fundraiser and lawyer in the state, will serve as Grit PAC’s chairman.

“Coach Tuberville has the perfect background, experience, and values to fight for Alabama in Washington. There is no other conservative in this race better equipped to defeat Doug Jones in November, and certainly no one who will be a stronger ally to President Trump,” McDonald said in a statement.

“Simply put, Alabama needs someone with grit to represent and fight for them—Tommy Tuberville is the embodiment of grit and the Alabama values that voters want to see restored to the Senate,” he explained.

One of the nation’s top political firms, Axiom Strategies, and Jeff Roe, Axiom’s founder, will serve as the PAC’s general consultant. Roe ran Senator Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) 2016 presidential campaign, among other high-profile assignments, including consulting for then-Senator Luther Strange’s (R-AL) 2017 special election bid.

Additionally, Tony Fabrizio of Fabrizio, Lee & Associates will serve as Grit PAC’s pollster. Fabrizio served as the lead pollster for President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and will do the same on the president’s 2020 reelection.

While Fabrizio has not yet conducted polling for the PAC on the race, recent surveys — both internal and independent — have shown Tuberville with a strong lead in this early stage in the race.

“Coach’s campaign is off to a great start. He is raising money, leading in the polls, and voters all over Alabama are responding to his message,” McDonald concluded. “Grit PAC will have an aggressive fundraising goal and look to bolster coach’s message and show the contrast between candidates in this race.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn