3 hours ago

Episode 2: Ralph Nelson — Rocket City Trash Pandas owner on his career in baseball and beyond

Dale Jackson is joined by Ralph Nelson, managing partner and CEO of the Rocket City Trash Pandas to find out how he came to own Alabama’s newest minor league baseball team and the backstory behind the craziest team name in sports.

Ralph describes his 25 years working in major league baseball – from his start as an intern to putting a championship team together. He explains why there was an extra umpire on the field for a special game after 9/11 and what he told George W. Bush that the former president wasn’t allowed to do.

2 hours ago

Trump pollster, ex-Cruz presidential campaign boss team up to support Tuberville for Senate

Tommy Tuberville’s U.S. Senate candidacy continues to pick up steam.

Yellowhammer News has learned that a political action committee with major conservative bona fides formed on Thursday.

Called “Grit PAC,” the committee fully intends to support Tuberville for the 2020 Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Alabama.

Huntsville’s Stan McDonald, a prominent conservative grassroots activist, political fundraiser and lawyer in the state, will serve as Grit PAC’s chairman.

“Coach Tuberville has the perfect background, experience, and values to fight for Alabama in Washington. There is no other conservative in this race better equipped to defeat Doug Jones in November, and certainly no one who will be a stronger ally to President Trump,” McDonald said in a statement.

“Simply put, Alabama needs someone with grit to represent and fight for them—Tommy Tuberville is the embodiment of grit and the Alabama values that voters want to see restored to the Senate,” he explained.

One of the nation’s top political firms, Axiom Strategies, and Jeff Roe, Axiom’s founder, will serve as the PAC’s general consultant. Roe ran Senator Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) 2016 presidential campaign, among other high-profile assignments, including consulting for then-Senator Luther Strange’s (R-AL) 2017 special election bid.

Additionally, Tony Fabrizio of Fabrizio, Lee & Associates will serve as Grit PAC’s pollster. Fabrizio served as the lead pollster for President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and will do the same on the president’s 2020 reelection.

While Fabrizio has not yet conducted polling for the PAC on the race, recent surveys — both internal and independent — have shown Tuberville with a strong lead in this early stage in the race.

“Coach’s campaign is off to a great start. He is raising money, leading in the polls, and voters all over Alabama are responding to his message,” McDonald concluded. “Grit PAC will have an aggressive fundraising goal and look to bolster coach’s message and show the contrast between candidates in this race.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

12 hours ago

Ainsworth praises death of ‘ill-conceived and fatally-flawed toll bridge project’

Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth on Wednesday released a statement supporting the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization’s (MPO) vote to effectively kill the I-10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway toll project.

A release from Ainsworth’s office explicitly stated the toll project “was proposed and promoted by Alabama Department of Transportation Director John Cooper.”

Ainsworth is one of nine statutory members of the Alabama Toll Road, Bridge, and Tunnel Authority, and recently announced his opposition to the toll project.

“Daphne Mayor Dane Haygood and the members of the Eastern Shore MPO should be commended for listening to the citizens they represent, giving voice to their concerns, and voting to end the ill-conceived and fatally-flawed toll bridge project connecting Baldwin and Mobile counties,” the lieutenant governor said to begin his Wednesday statement.

“The strong stand taken by the MPO today should reaffirm all citzens’ belief in representative government and the power of public opinion,” Ainsworth added.

Ainsworth also indicated that a no-toll bridge proposal is still needed.

“The fact remains, however, that Alabama’s Gulf Coast region is experiencing explosive population growth, and traffic congestion throughout the area will only worsen with time,” he concluded. “I urge Director Cooper and his ALDOT staff to go back to the drawing board and come back with a more sensible and scaled down bridge proposal that releases traffic pressure without the need for tolling the hardworking residents of our state.”

RELATED: Ivey: I-10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project is 'dead'

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

14 hours ago

Ivey: I-10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project is ‘dead’

The Interstate 10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project, which the Alabama Department of Transportation was proposing to partially pay for with a toll, is “dead,” according to Governor Kay Ivey.

The governor’s declaration came immediately after the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) met on Wednesday to vote on its Transportation Improvement Plan (TIP), which establishes the area’s transportation priorities from 2020 to 2023.

During the meeting, the Eastern Shore MPO in a 8-1 vote chose to strip the controversial project from the TIP, saying they could always amend the TIP to add the project back in if a suitable, no-toll option was proposed instead.

“With the action taken today, there is no pathway forward, and this project is dead,” Ivey said in a statement.

She also advised that the planned public meeting on the topic in Montgomery is no longer needed due to the newfound status of the project — or non-project.

“Moreover, without a project, there is no need for a meeting on October 7. I am thereby cancelling the Toll Road, Bridge and Tunnel Authority meeting,” Ivey concluded.

You can watch Wednesday’s entire Eastern Shore MPO meeting here.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

15 hours ago

Report: University of Mobile has some of nation’s best dorms, one of top campuses

According to the higher educational rankings and review site Niche, the University of Mobile packs quite the punch for such a relatively small school.

Niche recently released its in-depth “2020 Best Colleges” rankings, with the University of Mobile being named the “Best Small College” in Alabama.

The University of Mobile, a private Christian university, also received national recognition for its campus and dorms.

The campus was ranked as America’s 22nd best and the dorms were honored at number 28.

Additionally, the University of Mobile broke into the rankings for “Best College Food” in Alabama for the first time at third best, only behind the University of Alabama and Auburn University. The university attributed this ranking to its new food service provider, MMI.

The University of Mobile was also ranked as the fourth safest college campus in the Yellowhammer State.

The university is a “Christ-centered liberal arts and sciences institution with a vision of higher education for a higher purpose, founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions through rigorous academic preparation and spiritual transformation.”

Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile on a campus of over 880 acres.

The school was ranked as the 69th best college for religious studies by Niche.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

16 hours ago

The right needs to find moral clarity on abortion

Beto O’Rourke reaffirmed the left’s stance on abortion at a townhall in Charleston, South Carolina, this week.

When asked by an audience member whether his life lacked value the day before his birth, Beto answered, “Of course I don’t think that.” However, he went on to say, “This is a decision that neither you, nor I, nor the United States government should be making. That’s a decision for the woman to make.”

This comes as no surprise to anyone who has followed the hard-left turn of the Democratic Party as of late. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) made his infamous comments in support of infanticide not long after the state of New York lit up the Empire State Building pink following their passage of a bill that made abortion at nearly any stage of a pregnancy legal.

The right has long hammered the left on the immorality of abortion. The left has long hammered the right on the legality of abortion. In Alabama, this came to a head.

On the heels of a constitutional amendment that affirmed Alabama as a pro-state life, which passed with overwhelming support from voters on the 2018 midterm ballot, state legislators passed HB314, The Human Life Protection Act. Proponents of the bill hailed it as the country’s greatest chance to change the legality of abortion in the courts by using language that directly challenged the central legal questions of Roe v Wade.

The ensuing chaos throughout the country was hard to miss. From the mainstream news to the late-night comedy shows, Alabama was at the forefront of the most ferocious fight in America’s vicious culture war.

And we reveled in it.

We reveled in it because we understand the importance of the fight. We loved that we were the ones leading the fight. But most importantly, we reveled in it because of our understanding that being pro-life means standing up for those who cannot stand up for themselves, the noblest of causes.

But, unlike those on the left who say what they believe unapologetically, the right has a history of lacking this moral clarity. And we rarely recognize that.

Speaking on Yellowhammer News’ “Guerrilla Politics” with WVNN’s Dale Jackson in May, Speaker of the Alabama House Mac McCutcheon shared that the legislature was considering adding exceptions to the abortion bill, most notably in cases of rape or incest, in future sessions.

The question for those of us that claim to be pro-life is this: Does a human life have inherently less value based on the way in which it is conceived?

If the answer is no, then why would any pro-lifer allow for pro-life legislation to include any exceptions for abortions, regardless of what they may be? If we refuse to protect a life that comes from rape, then we admit that their humanity is less than ours. How dehumanizing to individuals who were born out of those circumstances.

Are individuals that are the result of unplanned pregnancies any less human than those born out of planned pregnancies? Why not rank our humanity based solely on our manner of conception? Because if we do not affirm every single life to be valuable and worth saving regardless of the manner of conception, then pro-life has come to be the same as pro-choice, only with more stipulations.

If those of us on the right want to continue to attack Beto O’Rourke and his Democratic colleagues for their stances on abortion, then maybe we should first try to find the moral clarity that those on the left already have.

Will Hampson is a graduate of Alabama A&M University. He is the host of Will Hampson Weekends on WVNN in Huntsville every Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

