Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Shelby: ‘This extreme effort to unseat the president is unjustified and intolerable’ 30 mins ago / News
Republicans rip Doug Jones’ decision to convict Trump on impeachment articles — ‘Falling in line with Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi’ 40 mins ago / News
Trump acquitted on both impeachment charges; Jones votes to remove, Shelby acquits 55 mins ago / News
Doug Jones’ political career didn’t die today — it was murdered 1 hour ago / Opinion
Auburn elects first black woman as SGA president 2 hours ago / News
Alabama Senate committee approves bill mandating national anthem be played in schools 2 hours ago / News
Tuberville: ‘Career, corrupt politicians’ are ‘a disease’ in our country 3 hours ago / News
Latest Jones finance report shows 76% out-of-state contributions as he fundraises off impeachment 4 hours ago / News
Kimberly police officer shot and killed; Suspect booked for capital murder 5 hours ago / News
Donald Trump, Jr: Time to start saying ‘former’ Senator Doug Jones 6 hours ago / News
Doug Jones confirms he will vote to convict Trump on both impeachment articles 6 hours ago / News
7 Things: Trump’s State of the Union, Ivey’s State of the State, Jones’ unconvincing charade and more … 8 hours ago / Analysis
Watch: Trump honors 100-year-old Tuskegee Airman at State of the Union 10 hours ago / News
Legislative session begins this week; Legislator abolishes his own county 11 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Ivey to establish working group to study gaming expansion, lottery 21 hours ago / News
Read Gov. Kay Ivey’s entire 2020 State of the State Address 21 hours ago / News
Members of Alabama’s congressional delegation announce SOTU guests 24 hours ago / News
Report: Doug Jones ‘tentatively’ decided on impeachment votes; Announcement likely on Wednesday morning 24 hours ago / News
Dial admits ‘Poarch Creek Accountability Now’ funded by out-of-state special interests 1 day ago / News
Alabama businessman, U.S. Army veteran among Trump’s 2020 State of the Union guests 1 day ago / News
55 mins ago

Trump acquitted on both impeachment charges; Jones votes to remove, Shelby acquits

President Donald J. Trump was acquitted by the U.S. Senate of both impeachment articles against him on Wednesday afternoon.

As he previewed earlier in the day, Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) voted to convict and remove the president on both charges: Abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) voted to acquit Trump on both articles.

On abuse of power, 52 senators voted to acquit, while 48 voted to convict.

On obstruction of Congress, 53 senators voted to acquit, while 47 voted to convict.

To remove the president, 67 senators would have had to vote to convict on at least one of the articles.

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) was the only senator to break with his or her party; he voted to convict on abuse of power but acquitted on obstruction of Congress.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

30 mins ago

Shelby: ‘This extreme effort to unseat the president is unjustified and intolerable’

Minutes ahead of the U.S. Senate’s final voting in the impeachment trial of President Donald J. Trump on Wednesday afternoon, U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) delivered strong remarks on the Senate floor about his decision to acquit Trump on both impeachment articles.

Trump was charged separately with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

“As a senator, I believe that the first and perhaps most important consideration is whether ‘abuse of power’ and ‘obstruction of Congress’ are impeachable offenses, as asserted by the House managers,” Shelby explained. “If the Senate endorses this approach, we will dramatically transform the impeachment power. We will forever turn this grave constitutional power into a tool for adjudicating policy disputes and political disagreements. The Framers cautioned us against this dangerous path, and I believe the Senate will heed their warning.”

Alabama’s venerable senior senator, the powerful chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, placed blame at the feet of House Democrats.

283
Keep reading 283 WORDS

“What we really have here is nothing more than the abuse of the power of impeachment itself by the Democratic House. Doesn’t our country deserve better? This president certainly deserves better,” Shelby remarked.

He added, “Since President Trump took office, many have sought to delegitimize his presidency with partisan attacks. This extreme effort to unseat the president is unjustified and intolerable. Now that the Senate has heard and studied the arguments from both sides, the lack of merit in the House managers’ case is evident.”

Shelby advised that he concluded the House managers’ “case does not allege an impeachable offense.”

“‘Abuse of power’ – one of the charges put forward by the House managers – is a concept as vague and susceptible to abuse as ‘maladministration,’ he noted, later saying, “The House managers’ ‘obstruction of Congress’ claim is similarly flawed.”

“Today I am proud to stand and repudiate these very weak impeachment efforts, and I will accordingly vote to acquit the president on both articles. My hope is that, in the future, Congress will reject this episode and instead choose to be guided by the Constitution and the words of our Framers,” Shelby emphasized.

“The American economy is booming. The United States is projecting strength and promoting peace abroad. And the president is unbowed,” he concluded. “I believe the American people see this. At the end of the day, the ultimate judgment rests in their hands. In my judgment, that is just as it should be.”

Watch:

You can read Shelby’s entire speech here.

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) voted to convict and remove the president on both articles of impeachment.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
40 mins ago

Republicans rip Doug Jones’ decision to convict Trump on impeachment articles — ‘Falling in line with Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi’

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) is unsurprisingly under fire after confirming Wednesday morning that he will vote to convict President Donald J. Trump on both impeachment articles.

The impeachment votes occurred shortly after 3:00 p.m. CST on Wednesday, with Trump being acquitted on both charges.

“By voting to remove President Trump from office, Democrat Doug Jones has given up on serving the men and women of Alabama,” National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) spokesperson Nathan Brand said in a statement.

“Motivated by left-wing New York and California donors or the chance at a cabinet position in a Democrat administration, Jones once again disrespected the overwhelming majority of Alabamians who stand with President Trump,” he added.

331
Keep reading 331 WORDS

RELATED: Latest Jones finance report shows 76% out-of-state contributions as he fundraises off impeachment

Republican National Committee spokesperson Kevin Knoth stated, “Doug Jones sealed his fate by abandoning Alabamians and falling in line with Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi. The Yellowhammer State supports President Trump and will remember this betrayal in November as they tell Jones goodbye and vote to re-elect President Trump.”

Senate Leadership Fund communications director Jack Pandol said, “The Senate Leadership Fund would like to be the first to congratulate Doug Jones on his impending retirement from politics. From voting against Justice Kavanaugh, to opposing the border wall, to repeatedly supporting abortion, Jones hasn’t made an effort to hide his far-left stripes. It’s clear Jones has decided he’s better off auditioning for a low-level Cabinet slot in a Bernie Sanders Administration than reflect the will of Alabama.”

“Alabama Democrat Senator Doug Jones… continues to take his marching orders from Chuck Schumer and his liberal California campaign donors,” Alabama Republican Party Chairman Terry Lathan remarked. “By voting to convict, Senator Jones once again is demonstrating his contempt for the majority of Alabamians who are opposed to impeachment. This comes as no surprise when you consider his past voting record including his votes against Justice Kavanaugh and many of President Trump’s other nominees, his refusal to back border wall funding and his continued support of abortion on demand. The voters of Alabama will keenly remember this day on November 3rd and replace Senator Jones with someone who will truly represent Alabama’s values.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
1 hour ago

Doug Jones’ political career didn’t die today — it was murdered

I have told you multiple times that U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) was never going to vote to exonerate President Donald Trump.

His vote was never ever in doubt.

But at least we now have closure.

444
Keep reading 444 WORDS

The dance was obvious. He did the same thing during Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, but in this version of his dishonest theater, Jones even roped in his little boy to help sell it: 22-year-old Carson Jones told us that his daddy was having a hard time eating and sleeping because of the trial. That’s how heavy this was weighing on him.

Except it wasn’t. It was never weighing on him. He knew what he was going to do from the day House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced they were moving forward with this doomed impeachment effort.

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) knew.

The media knew. I knew. You knew. Most importantly, Doug Jones knew.

This was preordained and terribly transparent.

This 100% signals the end of Jones’ time as a senator in Alabama.

But it didn’t have to happen this way. Jones could have continued down his path as the “moderate” senator from Alabama, a moniker the media and their Democrats were willing to let him use in spite of votes on abortion, Kavanaugh, comments on tax cuts, support for Schumer and more.

But that veneer has been demolished by Pelosi and her acquiescence to the type of people who spent the 2020 State of the Union sitting on their hands for a booming economy, veterans, a Presidential Freedom Medal presentation and people whose families were killed by illegal immigrants.

Those are the people that pushed Speaker Pelosi into a no-win situation of an impeachment trial with absolutely no chance of victory because of the desire of a liberal base of left-wing lunatics that are actively attempting to torpedo the Democrats’ chances in a general election against President Donald Trump.

Pelosi, “The Squad” and the media have killed off this man’s career for absolutely nothing.

They already had the base fired up to go against Trump.

They already had a lapdog media ready to jump on every Trump action or statement as one of the worst things that ever happened.

They already had the playing field slanted in their favor and they still had swing state senators and members of the House of Representatives who were able to potentially pull out victories as they did in 2018.

They were winning.

But now they are flailing.

They knew this would hurt swing-state Democrats.

They didn’t care.

This impeachment mess will cause Democrat candidates to lose; Doug Jones will be one of them.

So, just remember when they write his political obituary: his career didn’t die — it was murdered.

Trump will still be president. He is more likely to be reelected now and everyone knew this was the only possible outcome.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

Show less
2 hours ago

Auburn elects first black woman as SGA president

Ada Ruth Huntley was elected president of Auburn University’s student government association on Tuesday, according to a report by The Auburn Plainsman.

Huntley is the first black woman to be elected to that position. She will assume the duties of president in March.

Huntley is quoted in the Plainsman telling her supporters, “I’m so incredibly blessed that you believed in me and supported me along this journey because I’m feeling ever so thankful.”

177
Keep reading 177 WORDS

U.S. Representative Terri Sewell (D-Birmingham) tweeted her congratulations to Huntley, saying, “Congratulations to Ada Ruth Huntley, the first African American woman to be elected SGA president at @AuburnU!! I can’t wait to see what you accomplish!”

Huntley’s mother, Elizabeth, serves on the Auburn Board of Trustees.

“It’s going to be very weird working together, but I’m excited,” Ada Ruth Huntley told the Plainsman about the family connection.

In total, 38% of Auburn’s students participated in the election in which 11,278 votes were cast.

“I really am just excited to get to work with everybody and bring everybody to the table,” Huntley concluded.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

Show less
2 hours ago

Alabama Senate committee approves bill mandating national anthem be played in schools

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Senate Education Policy Committee on Wednesday unanimously voted to advance legislation that would mandate the national anthem be played in all public schools at least once per week.

State Sen. Gerald Allen’s (R-Tuscaloosa) SB 13 would also require the “Star-Spangled Banner” be played at certain public school sporting events.

He has explained that the anthem has stopped being played in many schools he has visited in his district, and Allen wants his grandchildren and future generations of Alabamians to be able to hear the anthem on a regular basis.

Allen noted that his bill contains no penalty provision for noncompliance.

150
Keep reading 150 WORDS

“Certainly the school board and administrators and others — it’s my hope that [the bill would encourage them to] be great Americans,” Allen said.

The chair of the committee, State Sen. Tim Melson (R-Florence), raised concerns about “resistance” arising to the national anthem being played in certain school districts.

“I’m for your bill,” Melson told Allen. “I’m just wondering when the Kaepernicks move to a school district and the whole family sits down or takes a knee, what’s going to be the response in the community?”

State Sen. David Burkette (D-Montgomery), a longtime coach in inner-city Montgomery, spoke up for the legislation while acknowledging it could become controversial.

The legislation now moves to the full Senate for consideration.

Wednesday was the first committee day of the legislature’s 2020 regular session. Both chambers gavel back in at 9:00 a.m. CST Thursday.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less