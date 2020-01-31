Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Jones spokesperson pushes back on ethics complaint against the senator 2 hours ago / News
Shelby stands with Trump: ‘His actions are not worthy of removal from office’ 3 hours ago / News
Watch: Huntsville student drains shot from half court for $10,000 donation to charity 3 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Tuberville outraises Sessions, Byrne combined in final quarter of 2019 4 hours ago / News
Alabama Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed honored as pro-jobs ‘champion’ 5 hours ago / News
Dale Jackson: Alabama needs a post-Super Bowl holiday and here is how you do it… 5 hours ago / Opinion
Watch: Matt Fridy releases first ad in Court of Civil Appeals campaign — ‘Please vote for my husband… so we can get him out of the house, please’ 5 hours ago / News
Jones on impeachment: ‘President’s team making this such a partisan issue’ 8 hours ago / News
More Alabama schools take time off because of flu outbreak 8 hours ago / News
Non-partisan watchdog accuses Doug Jones of misusing government resources, calls for investigation 10 hours ago / News
When people hear Yellowhammer, they stop and listen 10 hours ago / Sponsored
Junior League of Birmingham joins forces with airport authority to fight human trafficking 10 hours ago / News
7 Things: Jones blames Trump for all this division, time to wrap up this impeachment, Byrne calls for a travel ban with China and more … 12 hours ago / Analysis
Officials break ground on $250M manufacturing expansion in Ragland — ‘Can have sixth, seventh, eighth generations working here’ 14 hours ago / News
Governor’s Study Group on Criminal Justice Policy yields positive recommendations 15 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Tuberville says Sessions, Bolton ‘two peas in a pod’; Sessions stresses he didn’t write a book 1 day ago / News
Techstars Alabama EnergyTech announces Nate Schmidt as managing director 1 day ago / News
Rogers: Dems ‘more concerned with scoring political points against President Trump than protecting American lives’ 1 day ago / Politics
Study Group on Criminal Justice Policy delivers recommendations to Ivey — ‘Urgent need to act’ 1 day ago / News
Byrne calls for suspension of all travel from China due to coronavirus 1 day ago / News
3 hours ago

Shelby stands with Trump: ‘His actions are not worthy of removal from office’

U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) on Friday afternoon voted against subpoenaing further witnesses and documents in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) voted with the entire Senate Democratic Caucus, led by Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), to compel witnesses that were not previously heard from the the House.

In a tight 51-49 vote, the motion to subpoena witnesses failed. As of this writing, leaders in the Senate are negotiating a path to a final impeachment trial vote on each of the two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Trump is expected to be acquitted on both articles by a wide margin. Sixty-seven votes would be needed to convict and remove the president from office on either article.

In a statement, Shelby said, “Throughout the impeachment proceedings in the Senate, I have carefully listened as a juror to arguments from both the House managers and the President’s counsel in an effort to fairly evaluate whether or not the President’s actions meet the Constitution’s high bar for an impeachable offense. It is evident to me that his actions are not worthy of removal from office, and I do not believe additional evidence would prove otherwise. The President’s actions, as presented by the House in the two articles, do not constitute an impeachable offense.”

“The framers of our Constitution were cautious to ensure that the impeachment and conviction of a sitting President would not be of partisan intent. The Senate holds the power to remove a duly elected President from office for actions that rise to the level of being a high crime or misdemeanor, not for conduct that some deem inappropriate,” he concluded.

Jones has not announced how he will vote on either article. He could vote to convict on one article but acquit on the other. Keen observers expect him to vote to convict Trump on abuse of power, but obstruction of Congress seems to be less clear.

Friday’s vote on witnesses came after Jones released a video earlier in the day with his latest thoughts on the impeachment trial. Read more and watch that video here.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

Jones spokesperson pushes back on ethics complaint against the senator

A spokesperson for Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) on Friday evening reacted to Yellowhammer News’ reporting from earlier in the day that the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust (FACT) has filed a complaint with the Senate Select Committee on Ethics against Jones for allegedly using official government resources for campaign and political purposes.

The complaint by this ethics watchdog maintains that Jones has consistently used his campaign Twitter account to link to his official Senate Twitter account.

However, Jones’ spokesperson rebutted this allegation, saying Jones has done nothing wrong.

Keep reading 96 WORDS

“Senator Jones has sole control over the use of his personal Twitter account (@dougjones),” said Caroline Stonecipher, who is the press secretary for Jones’ Senate office. “This account is neither managed nor accessible by either official Senate staff or campaign staff.”

“Senator Jones has firmly adhered to guidance from both the Senate Ethics Committee counsel and Senate Rules Committee counsel in maintaining this as a personal account from which he is allowed to post both official and non-official content,” she concluded.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Watch: Huntsville student drains shot from half court for $10,000 donation to charity

Alabama high school junior Curtis Cooper on Thursday evening drained four shots in 24 seconds, including one from half-court, that triggered a $10,000 donation to Huntsville Inner City Learning.

Local businessman Tommy Limbaugh, Cooper’s grandfather, shared a video of the achievement on Twitter.

Watch:

Keep reading 87 WORDS

Cooper is a student at the Randolph School, a private k-12 institution in Huntsville.

According to WAFF the funding for the donation comes from Bridgeworth Financial.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

4 hours ago

Tuberville outraises Sessions, Byrne combined in final quarter of 2019

The leading Republican candidates in Alabama’s 2020 U.S. Senate race have released their latest fundraising numbers.

Friday was the deadline to submit reports covering the fourth quarter of 2019 to the Federal Election Commission (FEC). Just over four weeks remain until the March 3 primary.

Former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville raised by far the most in Q4: $531,487.

Keep reading 457 WORDS

Tuberville’s campaign advised Yellowhammer News that nearly 85% of that total amount derived from donations under $200.

As of December 31, Tuberville’s campaign had $1,523,738 cash-on-hand.

“The people of our state are sick and tired of career politicians,” Tuberville said in a statement. “Our fundraising quarter shows that people are ready for a change in Washington. It is time to send Doug Jones home and elect someone who will have our President’s back through thick and thin.”

Next, the campaign of former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that he raised $312,060 in the quarter. Of that total, $126,734 was raised from political action committees.

It should be noted that Sessions was only a candidate 54 days during the period, as he declared his candidacy right before the qualifying deadline.

Sessions’ latest filing stated that he had $2,542,974 cash-on-hand as of December 31.

John Rogers, spokesman for the Sessions campaign, said in a statement, “Today’s campaign fundraising announcement is terrible news for Doug Jones and his pals in Washington. They know they cannot beat Jeff Sessions in the general election. Jeff Sessions has strong support throughout the state because Alabamians want a fighter in the U.S. Senate.”

“The people of Alabama want a pro-Trump conservative who will never bow to the swamp in Washington,” he continued. “That’s who Jeff Sessions is. He is a fighter for everything Alabamians believe in — less government, fewer taxes, securing our borders, and protecting our religious freedoms. We are in a strong position heading into the final four weeks of the primary.”

Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) raised $216,751 during the final quarter of 2019 and will report over $2.1 million cash-on-hand as of year-end. Byrne’s campaign stressed that led the field in fundraising for all of 2019, raising over $2.5 million in total throughout the year.

Byrne last year announced his candidacy February 20, compared to Tuberville declaring his candidacy on April 6 and Sessions on November 7.

Referring to a recent Sessions internal poll, Byrne campaign manager Seth Morrow said in a statement, “Bradley has already moved into second place, and we have the resources in the bank necessary to keep the momentum going.”

“Our campaign is entirely focused on earning votes one person at a time, winning this primary, and defeating Doug Jones come November,” he added.

Additionally, State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs), who has consistently polled a distant fifth in the current field due to lower name identification, raised $246,036 during Q4. As of December 31, his campaign had $321,629 cash-on-hand.

Finally, former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, who has also trailed the field in fundraising in previous quarters, raised $46,807 during Q4. His campaign reported $44,115 cash-on-hand as of December 31.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

Alabama Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed honored as pro-jobs ‘champion’

MONTGOMERY — Alabama Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed (R-Jasper) this week received the 2019 Legislator of the Year award from the Economic Development Association of Alabama (EDAA) at their annual winter meeting in the state’s capital city.

Reed, who has long been recognized as a stalwart advocate of economic development in the Yellowhammer State, sponsored the Alabama Incentives Modernization (AIM) Act in the upper chamber during last year’s regular session of the state legislature. That legislation has been hailed by job creators in Alabama, as well as national figures such as former U.S. Secretary of State and Birmingham native Condoleezza Rice.

Yet, that is not the only landmark piece of economic development Reed has helped spearhead in recent years. He was also the Senate sponsor of the Alabama Jobs Act in 2015. The state has been breaking economic records month after month lately.

“It would not be an overstatement to say that these two pieces of legislation have been paramount to the economic success we are enjoying in Alabama today especially in Senate District 5,” Reed said in a statement on Friday.

Keep reading 322 WORDS

Reed further mentioned that the Republican-led Alabama Legislature has ensured that any economic development legislation has been passed in a fiscally responsible way that maximized the benefits to the state and her people.

“The Alabama Jobs Act and Alabama Incentives Modernization were passed with sunset provisions so the legislature could ensure that Alabama was receiving the best deal possible when new businesses came into the state,” he advised. “It is now time we looked at the results and I think everyone can agree that we are indeed getting a good deal, so much so that I do not see a problem with them being renewed.”

The statesman pointed to organizations like the EDAA for helping create a robust pro-jobs climate in the state.

“I would like to thank the EDAA for all of the hard work they do to recruit businesses to Alabama. They ensure that quality jobs are coming to Alabama for Alabamians. But our work is not done, we must continue to build on our success and work with Department of Commerce to increase development and job opportunities in rural Alabama,” Reed commented.

Jim Searcy, EDAA executive director, profusely thanked Reed for all of his support in the name of economic development.

“There is no greater champion of economic development in the Legislature than Senator Reed,” Searcy stated. “I, along with everyone at the EDAA, thank him for his many contributions and I look forward continuing to work with him as we bring high quality jobs to Alabama.”

Reed humbly expressed appreciation to the EDAA for the honor.

“I would like to thank the EDAA for presenting me with their Legislator of the Year award, and I look forward to working with them as we continue to make Alabama the best place to in live in the United States,” he concluded.

The 2020 regular session of the Alabama Legislature commences Tuesday at noon.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

Dale Jackson: Alabama needs a post-Super Bowl holiday and here is how you do it…

Alabama is not a huge professional football state; we are more about “Roll Tide!” and “War Eagle!” than kneeling during the National Anthem.

However, this changes once a year — and it’s obviously not just Alabama. From the Amazon to Russia to the International Space Station, the Super Bowl is a worldwide phenomenon.

The good people of the great state of Alabama will still park themselves on couches, folding chairs and barstools to partake in the largest TV, social and sports event of the year this weekend. The event will take them into the late hours of Sunday evening, and the remnants of this will affect workplaces across the state.

Studies have found that 72% of human resource managers believe there should be a holiday following the Super Bowl.

They are right.

Keep reading 266 WORDS

I personally have burned a vacation day for the last 20 years — Dale Jackson does not work on the day after the Super Bowl (so don’t expect a “7 Things You Should Be Talking About Today” e-mail from me this coming Monday).

Here’s my take…

President Donald Trump should issue an executive order declaring the Monday after the Super Bowl a national holiday and frame it as a way to stimulate the economy by freeing federal workers from the dread of the next day at work they start to feel around the third quarter of the big game. Think about the additional money for bars, restaurants and other Super Bowl party related supplies.

It’s an economic stimulus issue!

Alabama should lead the way, and there is a way to address another one of the Yellowhammer State’s issues at the same time.

Here’s how:

Take Robert E. Lee Day, which Alabama has connected to Martin Luther King Jr. Day — bringing predictable negative attention, and disconnect them.

Make Robert E. Lee Day a floating holiday that takes place on the day after the Super Bowl, give state employees the day off and ask employers around the state to follow suit.

Think of the positive PR that will come from this.

“Alabama honors MLK correctly.”

“Alabama becomes first state to give employees the day off after the Super Bowl.”

“Alabama is awesome.”

I implore Alabama Governor Kay Ivey to declare Robert E. Lee Day moved to “Super Monday.” She will solve two major problems with one political brilliant move.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

