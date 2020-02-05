Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Latest Jones finance report shows 76% out-of-state contributions as he fundraises off impeachment 1 hour ago / News
Kimberly police officer shot and killed; Suspect booked for capital murder 2 hours ago / News
Donald Trump, Jr: Time to start saying ‘former’ Senator Doug Jones 2 hours ago / News
Doug Jones confirms he will vote to convict Trump on both impeachment articles 3 hours ago / News
7 Things: Trump’s State of the Union, Ivey’s State of the State, Jones’ unconvincing charade and more … 5 hours ago / Analysis
Watch: Trump honors 100-year-old Tuskegee Airman at State of the Union 6 hours ago / News
Legislative session begins this week; Legislator abolishes his own county 7 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Ivey to establish working group to study gaming expansion, lottery 17 hours ago / News
Read Gov. Kay Ivey’s entire 2020 State of the State Address 18 hours ago / News
Members of Alabama’s congressional delegation announce SOTU guests 20 hours ago / News
Report: Doug Jones ‘tentatively’ decided on impeachment votes; Announcement likely on Wednesday morning 20 hours ago / News
Dial admits ‘Poarch Creek Accountability Now’ funded by out-of-state special interests 21 hours ago / News
Alabama businessman, U.S. Army veteran among Trump’s 2020 State of the Union guests 21 hours ago / News
American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics honors CEO of Alabama’s ULA 22 hours ago / News
A fighter: Alabama talk radio hosts react to Rush Limbaugh’s cancer diagnosis 23 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Birmingham couple makes transformational gift to UA 24 hours ago / News
Byrne: Fighting to keep the state of the Union strong 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Illegal alien charged with enticing, raping 13-year-old girl in Madison County 1 day ago / News
FBI, Auburn partnering to expand presence in Alabama 1 day ago / News
Ivey announces initiative for schools to apply for a free fitness center 1 day ago / News
Doug Jones confirms he will vote to convict Trump on both impeachment articles

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) on Wednesday released a statement announcing he will vote to convict President Donald J. Trump on both impeachment articles: Abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

“For months, I have been studying the facts of this case exhaustively,” Jones advised. “I have read thousands of pages of transcripts, watched videos of testimony, taken copious notes, reviewed history and precedents and discussed this case with colleagues, staff, and constituents, in addition to having participated in the Senate trial over the past two weeks.”

“After many sleepless nights, I have reluctantly concluded that the evidence is sufficient to convict the President for both abuse of power and obstruction of Congress,” he continued.

Jones subsequently complained about the process utilized in the Senate impeachment trial while not mentioning the process used by the Democrat-controlled House in bringing the charges. The focus on process in defending his decision on impeachment is reminiscent of when he did the same in voting against the confirmation of now-Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“With the eyes of history upon us, I am acutely aware of the precedents this impeachment trial will set for future presidencies and Congresses,” Jones stated. “Unfortunately, I do not believe those precedents are good ones. I am particularly concerned that we have now set a precedent that a fair trial in the Senate does not include witnesses and documentary evidence, even when those witnesses have first-hand information and the evidence would provide the Senate and the American people with a more complete picture of the truth.”

As he has done for months, Jones also decried “the partisan nature” of the impeachment proceedings.

“I am also deeply troubled by the partisan nature of these proceedings from start to finish. Very early on I implored my colleagues in both houses of Congress to stay out of their partisan corners. Many did, but so many did not. The country deserves better. We must find a way to rise above the things that divide us and find the common good,” Alabama’s junior senator commented.

He subsequently spoke about the first article, asserting Trump is a national security threat; on the second article, Jones wrote that the president “deliberately and unconstitutionally obstructed Congress by refusing to cooperate with the investigation in any way.”

Having done my best to see through the fog of partisanship, I am deeply troubled by the arguments put forth by the President’s lawyers in favor of virtually unchecked presidential power. In this case, the evidence clearly proves the President used the weight of his office and that of the United States government to seek to coerce a foreign government to interfere in our election for his personal political benefit. The President’s actions placed his personal interests well above the national interests and threatened the security of the United States, our allies in Europe, and our ally Ukraine. His actions were more than simply inappropriate. They were an abuse of power. With impeachment as the only check on such presidential wrongdoing, I felt I must vote to convict on the first charge of abuse of power.

The second article of impeachment, obstruction of Congress, gave me even more pause. I have struggled to understand the House’s strategy in their pursuit of documents and witnesses and wished they had done more. However, after careful consideration of the evidence developed in the hearings, the public disclosures, the legal precedents, and the trial, I believe the President deliberately and unconstitutionally obstructed Congress by refusing to cooperate with the investigation in any way. While I am sensitive to protecting the privileges and immunities afforded to the President and his advisors, I believe it is critical to our constitutional structure that we protect Congress’ authorities also. In this matter it was clear from the outset that the President had no intention whatsoever of any accommodation with Congress when he blocked both witnesses and documents from being produced. In addition, he engaged in a course of conduct to threaten potential witnesses and smear the reputations of the civil servants who did come forward and provide testimony. The President’s actions demonstrate a belief that he is above the law, that Congress has no power whatsoever in questioning or examining his actions, and that all who do so, do so at their peril. That belief, unprecedented in the history of this country, simply must not be permitted to stand. To do otherwise risks guaranteeing that no future whistleblower or witness will ever come forward and no future President — Democrat or Republican — will be subject to Congressional oversight as mandated by the Constitution.

In a tweet from his personal account, Jones added, “Growing up in Alabama I learned right from wrong. What the President did was more than wrong.”

Jones will take to the Senate floor at 10:25 a.m. CST. A live stream will be available here.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Latest Jones finance report shows 76% out-of-state contributions as he fundraises off impeachment

According to the latest mandatory fundraising report filed in recent days by Senator Doug Jones (D-AL), Alabama’s junior senator raised over 76% of his itemized individual contributions last quarter from outside the Yellowhammer State.

Jones’ year-end 2019 report filed with the FEC on January 31 detailed that he brought in a total of $1,925,471 in Q4. He had a high burn rate of 77.4%, spending $1,490,299 during the period.

Looking specifically at itemized contributions from individuals rather than unitemized contributions or funds from PACs, Yellowhammer News found that Jones raised $816,844 (76.49%) from out-of-state compared to only $279,429 (32.51%) in-state.

A whopping $436,417 (40.87%) of Jones’ total itemized individual contributions came from donors in California, New York or the Washington, D.C. metro area.

277
Jones in Q4 also raised $218,968 from political committees (such as PACs) — an amount just shy of what he raised in itemized individual contributions from Alabamians.

To be clear, the above percentages do not factor in those PAC contributions. The locations of these committees would drive the geographic breakdown towards the out-of-state side of the equation even more.

Jones also received 10 donations from Americans living overseas in the quarter, including from countries such as Serbia and Thailand. In a previous quarter, Jones actually received more in individual itemized contributions from overseas than from in Alabama.

On Wednesday, shortly after Jones announced that he would vote to convict President Donald Trump on both impeachment articles, Jones’ Senate reelection campaign sent out a fundraising tweet soliciting money based off of Jones’ impeachment decision.

Jones personally sent out a fundraising email based off his decision to convict the president at 10:25 a.m., 25 minutes after he publicly announced his decision and at the exact moment he took to the floor of the U.S. Senate to defend the decision.

His campaign started fundraising off of impeachment at the beginning of the Senate trial.

RELATED: Donald Trump, Jr: Time to start saying ‘former’ Senator Doug Jones

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Kimberly police officer shot and killed; Suspect booked for capital murder

A Kimberly Police Department officer was fatally shot in the line of duty on Tuesday night.

The officer, whose name has not been made public, was shot during a pursuit on I-65 in the north part of Jefferson County, according to Attorney General Steve Marshall. He was then taken to UAB hospital before passing away early Wednesday morning.

200
Marshall tweeted on Wednesday, “I am saddened to bring this update: Another officer has lost his life in the line of duty. The Kimberly Police Department will release more information at 1:00 p.m. Please pray for his family—including a son and a daughter—and his fellow officers. #ThinBlueLine.”

Governor Kay Ivey added her condolences, saying in a statement, “I am profoundly grieved to hear of the passing of the Kimberly Police Officer who was shot in the line of duty last night. The safety of our citizens and the rule of law is forefront on the minds of our officers who willingly risk their lives on behalf of ours. His sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

The person charged with capital murder in connection to shooting is 37-year-old Preston Cheyenne Johnson.

According to WRBC, “Johnson is a convicted felon. His criminal history includes an arrest in Cullman County last October in connection to a stolen vehicle and drug charges.”

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

Donald Trump, Jr: Time to start saying ‘former’ Senator Doug Jones

In a statement to Yellowhammer News on Wednesday, Donald Trump, Jr. reacted to the confirmation that Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) will vote to convict President Donald Trump on both articles of impeachment.

“The great myth that Doug Jones is some kind of ‘moderate’ has been completely debunked,” the president’s eldest son said.

114
“The good news is that he’ll be gone in a matter of months and replaced by the kind of America First senator the great people of Alabama deserve,” Trump concluded.

He also quipped in a tweet that it is time to start referring to Jones as “*former senator Doug Jones.”

A competitive Republican primary cycle is currently ramping up to determine who will face Jones in the upcoming general election. The GOP primary will be held March 3.

“Don Jr.” in recent months spoke exclusively to Yellowhammer News about the ultimate goal of defeating Jones in November. Read more here.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

7 Things: Trump’s State of the Union, Ivey’s State of the State, Jones’ unconvincing charade and more …

7. So, impeachment worked well for Democrats

  • On the day of President Donald Trump’s 2020 State of the Union and the day before the final day of his impeachment trial, Trump’s approval rating is up eight net points to a modest 49% — the highest point of his presidency.
  • Trump is seeing a rise in approval from independents, 63% approval on the economy and positive marks on the killing of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani, and now, 52% of Americans are in favor of acquitting Trump on the eve of his impeachment acquittal.

6. Proposal to ban certain political donors seems worthless

625
  • Any candidates seeking the office of governor, lieutenant governor, state representative or state senate may have to abide by a new campaign finance rule if State Senator Jim McClendon’s (R-Springville) new bill passes requiring candidates use lobbyists or PACs, which makes it a silly endeavor.
  • The bill would prohibit any candidates from accepting contributions from gambling operations, including anyone connected to gambling operations from making contributions. McClendon has said this is to “get things in Alabama back in balance” somewhat by cutting the Poarch Band of Creek Indians’ influence.

5. Del Marsh wants people to know the cost

  • After the first day of the legislative session for the State Senate, Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) discussed the possibility of adding new prisons to Alabama and said that legislators are ready to tackle this issue. He mentioned that one thing that should come into focus is making sure prisoners are rehabilitated and educated.
  • Marsh also emphasized the “need to see the new numbers” on how much it could cost. If there’s an issue with the final cost, he said they can address that with Governor Kay Ivey. The current estimation is that it could cost the government $78 million per year to go through privately owned prions.

4. Buttigieg and Sanders leading in Iowa

  • After a long wait, it’s being reported that with only 71% of precincts reporting, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg are leading in Iowa.
  • The data places Buttigieg with 26.8% of the delegates and Sanders with 25.2%, while U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has 18.4% and former Vice President Joe Biden has 15.4%.

3. Jones continues to pretend he is undecided

  • Wednesday, U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) is going to announce how he’ll vote in the U.S. Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. He’s said he’s “tentatively” decided on how he’ll vote on the two articles of impeachment.
  • So far, Jones has voted completely in line with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) throughout the trial so he’s expected to vote to remove Trump from office, and there is nothing that indicates Jones will deviate from repeating the behavior he displayed during the confirmation process of now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh where he declared he would not vote to confirm him after weeks of disingenuous public vacillation.

2. State of the State

  • Governor Kay Ivey gave her 2020 State of the State address in the Old House Chamber of the Alabama State Capitol where she talked about a billion-dollar bond issue for education and another teacher pay increase. She stated that she will create a study group to determine how much revenue any gambling expansion would create, a move that will pretty much kill that debate in any real substantive form.
  • Ivey also addressed the issues of building more prisons in the state, criminal justice reform, healthcare and education in the state. The Alabama legislature is now in session and we will see how and if they will address these issues this year.

1. State of the Union

  • President Donald Trump delivered a State of the Union that promised to build his reelection on the back of a soaring economy while delivering a speech that was excellently scripted for television with a military family reunion, Rush Limbaugh receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom, a young African-American girl receiving a scholarship and an introduction of the last surviving member of the Tuskegee Airmen.
  • The speech opened with President Trump snubbing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on a handshake and ended with her defiantly tearing up the speech after it ended, which even Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) said, “None of that’s good.” Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) called it disgusting.

Watch: Trump honors 100-year-old Tuskegee Airman at State of the Union

During Tuesday night’s State of the Union Address, President Donald J. Trump showed his heartfelt appreciation for retired U.S. Air Force Brigadier Gen. Charles McGee, one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen.

McGee attended the State of the Union with his great-grandson, Iain. Both were special guests of the president’s.

After speaking about Iain, Trump turned his attention to McGee.

249
The president said, “[S]itting by Iain tonight is his greatest hero of them all.”

After mentioning McGee was a Tuskegee Airman, the attendees stood and gave him a booming standing ovation — making for one of the truly bipartisan moments of the night. In a moving moment, McGee himself stood and saluted Trump, the commander-in-chief. McGee could then be seen humbly mouthing thank you and waving to the crowd as they continued to give him a warm reception.

After earning his wings in 1943, McGee flew a total of 409 aerial fighter combat missions during 30 years of military service. He is a veteran of World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

“An incredible story,” Trump said.

The president noted that he recently signed a bill promoting McGee to brigadier general from colonel for his incredible service to his country.

McGee’s stars were pinned to his uniform personally by Trump in the Oval Office earlier in the day Tuesday ahead of the address.

“General McGee, our nation salutes you,” Trump said. “Thank you, sir.”

Watch:

This came after McGee on Sunday was honored on the field during the coin flip before Sunday’s NFL Super Bowl.

RELATED: Red Tail Scholarship Foundation, Sanders Aviation partner to train next generation of Tuskegee Airmen

McGee was not the only 2020 State of the Union presidential guest with ties to Alabama. Read about Wilcox County native Paul Morrow here.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

