Tommy Tuberville fumbles his way through Trump criticism backtrack

Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville is running for U.S. Senate and is learning that he may want to just stick to regurgitating Trump slogans because when he thinks on his own it doesn’t end well.

During an appearance in the Shoals, he acknowledged that he is a carpetbagger, attempted to criticize the president of the United States for the status of the Veterans Administration and linked the 22 veteran suicides every day to President Donald Trump.

This is foolish. But he said it, and he also apparently meant it, until he didn’t.

His backtrack is pretty weak.

His original words as follows:

I’m pissed off at Donald Trump that our vets can’t get health care. And if I ever get to see him, I’m going to tell him that. You said you were going to fix it and it ain’t fixed. And that’s who we ought to be taking care of — these young men and women. I’ve had them come up to me and cry. “Coach, we can’t get health care. Nobody will take care of us.” 22 vets every day – every day are committing suicide. We can’t take care of them. We won’t take care of them. We’re paying for illegals to come over here – everything they’re getting: cell phones, health care, everything they want. That’s Donald Trump’s fault. That’s his fault. He’s got to get it done. That’s one of the most important things I think we need to do because we send young men and women over to fight for us, put their life on the line and we don’t take care of them? What are we doing? What are we doing? I’m a Donald Trump guy, but there are things that he hasn’t done yet that we got to get done. And I think he’s had to fight every battle by himself. He can’t get to all of them because nobody is helping him. Nobody is standing up for him.

His then backtracked his comments on Twitter.

going to improve healthcare for our veterans if we recycle the same ole tired politicians. We can all do better. And we must! @realDonaldTrump @ArnoldforAL — Tommy Tuberville (@TTuberville) August 5, 2019

What kind of weak leader goes from “This is Donald Trump’s fault” to “My point is this: Donald Trump has done more for our Veterans and our military than any President we’ve ever had and he was dealt a big mess by Congress and Obama?”

A weak one that has no respect for you and one that thinks you are stupid.

As for his “Career politicians and Never Trumper’s like Arnie have nothing to run on so they attack others” remarks, this is just a sad moment for Tuberville. Can he prove State Representative Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) is a “career politician” or a “Never Trumper”?

If Tuberville has evidence that Mooney is a “Never Trumper” he should show it.

Is there a quote where Mooney says something like Tuberville did about Trump where he can back that up?

It’s sad to watch Tommy Tuberville say whatever pops into his head and then blame other people.

This is sad and shows that Tuberville thinks barking “Trump” and calling other people “Never Trumpers” is an effective strategy.

Tuberville has no respect for Alabamians if this is how he is going to run his campaign.

He touts that he isn’t a politician and that is something he thinks is a feature of his candidacy, but this experience shows that he is a politician and will say whatever he thinks he needs to in order to get elected.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WVNN.