Tickets now available for Yellowhammer Multimedia 4th annual Power of Service reception
Yellowhammer Multimedia announced today that tickets are now available for the 4th annual Power of Service reception. The event – which has sold out every year – will take place Thursday, October 25 at the Renaissance Birmingham Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa.
This event honors the Yellowhammer Power & Influence 50 who have leveraged their stature to make a positive impact on Alabama. The Power & Influence 50 is an annual list of the most powerful and influential players in Alabama politics and business, from elected officials and governmental affairs pros to CEOs and economic development heavyweights.
“This year’s list is a true reflection of Alabama’s evolving power structure,” said Yellowhammer Multimedia Editor and Owner Tim Howe. “With our audience engagement at an all-time high, we have received input from across the state that led to an exceptional number of nominees.”
The much-anticipated list of 2018 awardees will be revealed October 1. It will showcase both the state’s most prominent political and economic leaders, as well as several behind-the-scenes power players.
In addition to the list of 50, two special honorees are selected for the prestigious Power of Service award for their generous contributions to improving our state. This year will honor Alabama House of Representatives Speaker Mac McCutcheon and renowned neurosurgeon Dr. Swaid Swaid of the Swaid Clinic.
“While the Power & Influence 50 list is a great reason to celebrate, our two Power of Service honorees exemplify a lifetime of service to the people of Alabama,” said Howe. “Dr. Swaid and Speaker McCutcheon have chosen to utilize their positions of leadership to serve others for the good of the state. We expect another sellout crowd this year to commemorate all of our awardees.”
In previous years, Power of Service Awardees include Protective Life Executive Chairman John D. Johns, Alabama Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh, Great Southern Wood Preserving founder Jimmy Rane, Alabama Power Company Chairman, President and CEO Mark Crosswhite, U.S. Representative Gary Palmer and Alabama State Senator Jabo Waggoner.
Opportunities to sponsor this event are available. For more information email events@yellowhammernews.com