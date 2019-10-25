This weekend’s comprehensive college football TV schedule
For a printable version, click here. Pro tip: Save the image below to your phone for quick and easy access all weekend.
(Note: All times are Central)
A funeral service is set for this weekend for a 3-year-old Alabama girl who was abducted from a birthday party and killed, and officials said Friday they are establishing a permanent reward fund in her memory.
The service for Kamille McKinney was scheduled for Sunday afternoon, with burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery.
The child’s body was found amid garbage this week 10 days after she disappeared.
The funeral is planned for New Beginning Christian Ministry, where pastor Sylvester Wilson said the church has a 700-seat sanctuary and can use its fellowship hall as an overflow auditorium.
“It’s open to the public. I already know that our church is nowhere big enough to hold this crowd,” said Wilson.
The child’s mother previously attended the church, he said.
Police have charged a man and a woman with kidnapping and capital murder in the death of the child, who was known to relatives as “Cupcake.”
The city has announced a website for anyone who wants to make donations to help pay the child’s funeral and burial expenses.
More than $12,000 has been given and organizers said any leftover money will go to nonprofits that help at-risk people.
Also, Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama said it was establishing a permanent reward fund in the girl’s name to help in future child abductions.
The group said it had received more than $35,000 in donations linked to the girl’s disappearance.
“There is no silver lining in the Cupcake tragedy,” Frank Barefield, chairman of the organization’s board, said in a statement. “However, we are deeply moved by the public’s generosity during the investigation of her kidnapping. We hope the memory of Cupcake is somehow kept alive not only in our community, but also in the generosity of these donors.”
(Associated Press, copyright 2019)
Among the easiest things media in the SEC footprint can take away from Paul Finebaum’s success are that making fun of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh and beating up on Clemson is good for business.
In addition, whether you are counting on readers, listeners or viewers, the home team doing well naturally increases engagement.
Which is why I’m hoping Auburn beats LSU. And is also why I set out to write an article highlighting the reasons why Auburn would win in Baton Rouge on Saturday.
LSU’s offense has undergone a remarkable transformation since last season. Everyone knows that by now. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is now the betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.
Auburn has looked OK. Bo Nix looks like he will be a four-year starter and win a lot of games in the process. But he has looked like a true freshman at times, and Auburn’s offense has been a bit inconsistent.
I was determined, though, to mine the stats proving Auburn will leave Tiger Stadium having scored more points than LSU.
After eight weeks of the season, we are finally at the point where stats begin to have some legitimate relevance. Schedules have started to even out and teams have tape on one another. So I just knew there had to be something out there, some collection of metrics, which would give me the three reasons why Auburn will beat LSU.
First glance at LSU’s stats told me Burrow is second in the nation in passing yards with 2,484, and he is tied for first in passing touchdowns having tossed 29. Pretty impressive. He’s also cruising along, completing 79.4% of his passes. The number bumps up to 82.5% against top 25 teams. LSU is second in the country in yards per play with a 7.87-yard average. We have heard all the hype about LSU’s offense. It seems to be true.
But we have also heard about how their defense has fallen way off. It’s not a typical LSU not-give-an-inch-of-ground unit. There must be a big disparity in defensive units going into this game. This is where I’m going to make my argument. This is it.
LSU’s defense is ranked 24 in the nation. That seemed a little high given all the talk about how their defense was so much weaker. Next, I went to find where Auburn’s defense ranked. They are sitting at 23 in total defense. Huh. This article was starting to get a little tricky.
Hopeful there was still some differentiating stat out there, I dug in a little more. Scoring defense is important. Auburn is a respectable 16 in the country, LSU is 20. A bit of a hope-dasher when you remember LSU’s offense is second in scoring and Auburn’s offense is 23.
Then I found it. Auburn is 17 in the country in tackles for a loss. LSU is 55. Boom.
For a split second, like a degenerate gambler placing a wager based on how frequently a team covers the spread on natural grass versus artificial turf, I almost decided to publish an article picking Auburn over LSU based on the fact that they are averaging 1.3 more tackles for a loss per game than the Bayou Tigers.
Then common sense prevailed, and I shut it down.
In order to win, Auburn is going need for LSU to be overly eager for its bye week and looking ahead to its matchup in Tuscaloosa. Could happen. Would not be the first time for a college football team.
Maybe it will be all the trick plays Gus has stored up. A little less plausible.
Or maybe it will take weird plays like an underthrown deep ball that bounces off the defender and into the hands of an Auburn wide receiver. Or some kind of crazy special teams touchdown.
I so badly wanted to pick Auburn in this game. But I just couldn’t do it.
Tim Howe is an owner of Yellowhammer Multimedia
Oct. 25, 1968
The first 14 members of the Alabama Academy of Honor were announced on Oct. 25, 1968, and inducted on Aug. 25, 1969. Each year, 10 members may be elected by the academy until its membership reaches 100. All living governors are automatically members of the academy.
Inspired by the Missouri Academy of Squires, UAB biochemistry professor Emmett Carmichael got the idea of creating an honorary society of living Alabamians in 1965 and proposed his plan to Gov. George Wallace. A bill was passed to create the academy during that legislative session, and Wallace signed it into law on Oct. 29, 1965. Little progress was made toward the establishment of the academy until 1968 when Gov. Albert Brewer agreed to appoint a nominating committee.
The first class included Winton Blount, Paul “Bear” Bryant, Jim Folsom Sr., A.G. Gaston, Lister Hill, Thomas Moorer, John Patterson, Frank Rose, Frank Samford Sr., Bertha Smolian, John Sparkman, Wernher von Braun, Wallace and Brewer.
Read more at Bhamwiki and the Alabama Department of Archives and History.
For more on Alabama’s bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.
(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)
HOOVER — Healthcare was a major topic of discussion during a Friday morning panel at the Alabama Economic Growth Summit.
Moderated by University of Alabama System Vice Chancellor Clay Ryan, the day’s first panel consisted of Alabama Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston), Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton (D-Greensboro), House Speaker Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia) and House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels (D-Huntsville).
The conversation started with a note about how leaders in Congress could learn a lot about bipartisanship from the state legislature.
While this is evidenced by how legislators from both sides of the aisle came together this past session on major issues like the Rebuild Alabama Act, it also shows when partisan differences are present — simply put, the ability to disagree agreeably is rare these days.
Take, as a key example, healthcare. Democrats have long advocated for expanding Medicaid under the provisions of the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), while Republicans have opposed.
However, as Marsh stressed, there is still significant common ground to be had.
Addressing Singleton, Marsh said, “Obviously, you and I both agree that we want our citizens to have quality, affordable healthcare. We all do.”
Singleton noted that Medicaid expansion need not come through Obamacare. He quipped that the expansion could come via “Kaycare,” referencing Governor Kay Ivey.
Marsh emphasized that both parties want a better healthcare system in Alabama, especially for struggling rural hospitals, but again dismissed Medicaid expansion as even being on the table.
He advised that discussions are ongoing about healthcare reforms that can be made on the state level, saying he and Daniels had been in multiple meetings recently on the subject.
“I think that my colleagues on the Republican side are open to talking about discussions to help solve those problems in rural Alabama,” Marsh said. “And I think as long as we have those discussions — and I look at that separate from Medicaid expansion. I think if we can keep it separate from Medicaid expansion, we have a better chance to get something done [for rural healthcare].”
“I’m going to wipe ‘Medicaid expansion’ out of my vocabulary — just do it,” Singleton responded jokingly.
Chuckling at that remark, Marsh continued, “I think we’re making progress.”
McCutcheon then gave his stance, saying he agreed with points made by all three of his fellow panelists on the subject.
“At the end of the day, Medicaid expansion became [a politically charged phrase] several years ago, and because that, there’s a divide there,” the speaker acknowledged.
“And we’re missing the real point,” McCutcheon added. “Medicaid expansion is not the silver bullet that’s going to save rural healthcare, but it’s a piece of the puzzle that we need to be discussing and talking about.”
McCutcheon named other issues, such as infant mortality, preventive medicine and the use of nurse practitioners as also being key.
“There are just so many issues out there that we need to put on the table — and not get lost in the politics of Medicaid expansion, but look at rural healthcare,” he said.
Expanding high-quality broadband access throughout all areas of the state was also discussed as a healthcare issue, considering telemedicine benefits.
Daniels outlined the need for comprehensive healthcare reform efforts, rather than isolated bandaids or kicking the can down the road.
He praised Ivey and his fellow legislative leaders for their focus on building up rural Alabama.
Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn
Another big weekend of SEC football is upon us, and the road ahead for the Auburn Tigers will be a challenging one.
The Tigers are taking the Gus Bus to Baton Rouge for a top 10 showdown with LSU. Auburn hasn’t won in Death Valley in 20 years — can they down LSU this weekend?
And what about America’s top-ranked team?
Will an untested quarterback fill in for the injured Tua Tagovailoa and lead Bama to a win over Arkansas?
I’m taking a spin and throwing some numbers your way as I bring you The Road Ahead.
Watch:
Rick Karle is a 24-time Emmy winning broadcaster and a special sports contributor to Yellowhammer News. He is also the host of the Huts and Nuts podcast.