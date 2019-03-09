Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

3 hours ago

This Alabama football coach had the winning formula

The following is the second in an 11-part series featuring members of the 2019 class of the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame.

When Brantley High School hired David Lowery as a football coach and mathematics teacher, it quickly added up to be a successful formula.

Ten of his 14 teams at Brantley won 11 or more games. The 2012 state championship squad set a school record for wins, finishing the season 15-0 and scoring a near-state record 730 points. There were 14-win seasons in 1999 and 2009 and 13-win seasons in 2005 and 2006.

Lowery is being enshrined as a member of the Class of 2019 of the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame. The annual banquet is March 18 at the Montgomery Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center. The AHSAA and AHSADCA founded the Hall of Fame in 1991.

Lowery graduated from nearby Georgiana High School in 1983. He played football at Troy University, earning a bachelor’s degree in math and social studies in 1988. He also earned a master’s degree in education administration from Auburn University at Montgomery in 1998.

He began his teaching and coaching career at Evergreen High School in 1988, serving as assistant football, head baseball and junior varsity basketball coach. The following year, he went to Elba High School where he spent 10 years as assistant football coach, defensive coordinator and head baseball coach. He was also head football coach for two years, compiling a 12-10 record.

He moved to Brantley High School in 1999 as athletic director and head football coach. Over 14 years, he compiled a record of 156-27 overall, 88-3 in the region. His 2009 and 2012 teams were Class 1A state champions. He had runner-up teams in 1999 and 2005. Every one of his teams made the state playoffs.  His overall career record was 168-37. Every team he coached reached the state playoffs and only two failed to win the region championship.

Lowery was named Class 1A Coach of the Year in 1999 by the Alabama Sportswriters Association. In 2012 he was the Alabama Fellowship of Christian Athletes Coach of the Year. He was named an assistant coach for the 2000 North-South All-Star Football Game and for the 2010 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game.

In 2013, he retired from coaching, accepting a central office position as director of operations. On Sept. 6 of that year, the Brantley stadium was renamed David Lowery Stadium. Lowery was inducted into the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame in 2014.

RELATED: Claborn Campbell spent most of his life on the right track in Alabama

Kathi H. Wallace, executive coordinator of the School Superintendents of Alabama Association, remembers the day she recommended that Coach Lowery be hired at Brantley.

“I was the principal at Brantley School in 1999 when I made the recommendation to our superintendent at that time, Dr. Craig Pouncey, to hire Coach Lowery. I thank God the day he walked in for the interview because I needed a math teacher/football coach combination. He fit that bill perfectly. But he made an impression on me that day that proved to be accurate. He was more than a math teacher and a coach.

“He was the kind of man every parent wanted his/her children to be around; not only in the classroom and on the playing field, but also for life.

”Speaking about him being the football coach, I said many times that he was a good man to have in charge of our young men. His demeanor on the field and in the classroom was the same. He was always in pursuit of excellence.”

Wallace said the longer she knew Lowery, the more she learned about this special man.

“After leaving Brantley School, which by the way, is my alma mater, I became school superintendent of Crenshaw County,” she said. “As superintendent, I gained a greater appreciation for Coach Lowery. He was an exemplar for other employees for always doing what was right. His integrity in this area was impeccable. It still is. David Lowery is a wonderful family man and community leader. He continues to make this world a better place because of the positive impact he has on those with whom he comes into contact.”

Tony Stallworth, former associate executive director of the AHSAA and administrative assistant for Crenshaw County Public Schools, worked with Lowery as a principal and assistant principal. He said: “Coach Lowery served as head coach and athletic director for many years. He also served as a classroom instructor and system administrator. He has provided leadership and character throughout his tenure at Brantley High School and the Crenshaw County Board of Education.  Coach David Lowery exemplifies all qualities and leaderships deserving for this outstanding and prestigious award.”

Lowery is an active member of Mount Zion Baptist Church and is a Woodman Life Insurance representative.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama High School Athletic Association website.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

5 hours ago

Ivey: ‘Responsibility’ of legislators educate anti-gas tax hike constituents about benefits of ‘Rebuild Alabama’

Friday, the Alabama State House overwhelmingly passed HB 2, the Rebuild Alabama Act during a special session called earlier in the week by Gov. Kay Ivey by a margin of 83-20.

The legislation championed by the governor next heads to the Alabama State Senate, where it will be taken up by the body’s Transportation and Energy Committee on Monday.

In an appearance on Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal” on Friday after the bill’s passage, Ivey applauded the House. But she explained how the path to what many assume will be the bill’s ultimate passage started during the 2018 election cycle.

“New members of the House and Senate were vetted, if you will, by the leadership of those two houses while they were thinking about running,” Ivey explained to host Don Dailey. “And if anybody was not willing to address the issue, they weren’t encouraged to seek office. None of the new members were unfamiliar with this topic. And yes, we included the House and Senate freshmen in both parties in meetings that I have and continue to have, and will continue to do so.”

Dailey asked if Ivey recognized the difficulties some members of the Alabama legislature faced given so many of those legislators’ constituents were staunchly opposed to the gas tax hike component of the Rebuild Alabama Act.

“Certainly,” she replied. “At the same time, these new House and Senate members got elected. People expect them to get information that they don’t have, to bring it back and explain it to them. And most of the legislators have done that. It is so easy to say, ‘Well, I’m just going to listen to my constituents.’ But you know, the constituents don’t have the benefit of all the information that has been provided to legislators. A legislator ought to be really effective, who has been chosen as a leader – needs to take this information on whatever the subject and inform the people, and say, ‘Look, this makes sense. Our area, like you, will benefit.’”

“So there’s a responsibility of our elected people, too,” she added.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

5 hours ago

Claborn Campbell spent most of his life on the right track in Alabama

The following is the first in an 11-part series featuring members of the 2019 class of the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame.

Little did Claborn M. Campbell realize that something as simple as coaching track and field could have such a resounding impact on others’ lives.

The veteran Cold Springs High School track coach did just that over the course of 31 years – leaving a lasting and positive impression on all who crossed his path along the way. His impact did not go unnoticed. Campbell is being enshrined as a member of the Class of 2019 in the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame at the annual banquet March 18 at the Montgomery Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center.

The AHSAA and AHSADCA established the Hall of Fame in 1991.

A native of Cullman, Campbell graduated from Cold Springs High School in 1971 and Southern Benedictine College (formerly St. Bernard College) in 1977. Born to be a teacher and coach, he began his teaching and coaching career at Winston County High School in 1978, compiling a 30-22 record in varsity basketball.

In 1979, he returned to his alma mater, Cold Springs in Bremen, as varsity basketball coach. Over the next four years, he won several county championships. Next, he went to West Point High School for seven years, coaching boys’ and girls’ junior varsity basketball. He won county championships with each team. Although quite successful as a basketball coach, Campbell’s real calling was in track and field, where his girls won 12 county championships.

In 1990, he returned home to Cold Springs, accepting the job of varsity track and cross-country coach, a position he continued until recently. His success has been extraordinary. In track, his boys have won two state championships, five sectional titles and 10 county championships. His girls have won three sectional and 12 county championships. In cross-country, the girls won one state championship, five sectional and 12 county championships. The boys won two state, nine sectional and 14 county championships. He also served as athletic director. He retired in 2016.

His Coach of the Year awards include the National Federation of High School Association (NFHS) in girls’ cross-country in 2007 and boys’ cross-country in 2016. He was U.S. Track and Field Coach of the Year in boys’ cross-country in 2014.

Keith Wilemon, retired track and field coach at Falkville High School, had this to say about Campbell: “I can honestly say that Coach Campbell is the most outstanding coach and rival that I have faced in my 31-year coaching career. His coaching talents go beyond track and field and cross-country. He has always stressed doing what is right and exhibiting great sportsmanship, regardless of the outcome of a race or game. His core values of faith, family, academics and athletics are what makes him so successful.

“I know that he had a tremendous influence on myself as well as many other coaches and athletes in North Alabama. I have had the privilege to work with Coach Campbell for many years as section track directors, and he has always done an outstanding job. His teams have always shown class and great sportsmanship,” Wilemon said.

Like most outstanding coaches, Campbell’s career produced not only successful seasons but also successful and productive citizens.  Dr. Palee Myrex wrote a letter supporting the Hall of Fame nomination. She said: “I’ve known Clay Campbell my entire life, but it was not until I entered the seventh grade that he became my coach. Showing up for my first cross-country practice as a timid, unconfident, overweight adolescent, I had no idea how much the man in the wide-brimmed hat would alter the course of my life and become one of my most influential mentors, even to this day.”

“Throughout the course of the next six years, Coach Campbell coached me to 14 Alabama high school state championships in track and cross-country and campaigned for me to college coaches, allowing me to get a scholarship (at) the University of Alabama. I am a first-generation college student and that athletic scholarship opened doors for me that would have never been possible. My college career catapulted me into medical school, and now, as a physician. I cannot help but to think he indirectly helps every single one of my patients. … For that I am eternally grateful.”

She credits her high school coach with teaching her how to set goals and work to accomplish them.

“You see, I learned how to be a champion, not by the workouts Coach Campbell told me to do, but by watching him live the principles that he taught of dedication, integrity, hard work and refusing to give up,” she said. “Prior to Coach Campbell, there was no cross-country program at Cold Springs, and the track program was struggling just to field an entire team. Through his determination and commitment to high school athletics, he turned Cold Springs into a household name for track and cross-country, especially the realm of long-distance running. During my short six years, I saw our team go from running loops around the parking lot to being able to train on one of the state’s top cross-country courses, which he designed and built himself because he wanted what was best for his athletes. The course is such a phenomenal race venue that while I was an athlete there, we hosted the largest cross-country meet held on a high school campus in the entire state.

Campbell went above and beyond coaching state championship teams and athletes, Myrex said. He did unnoticed things like mowing the cross-country course, stocking the concession stand, timing all the home cross-country and track meets and raising money to resurface the track, she said.

Campbell, who also served as athletic director at Cold Springs, was inducted into the Cullman County Sports Hall of Fame in 2005. He has been a music director for 30 years at his church and has served as a deacon and youth director.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama High School Athletic Association website.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

8 hours ago

Hyundai offers first look at next Sonata to be built in Alabama

Hyundai Motor Company unveiled images of the next-generation Sonata in South Korea Tuesday, giving a glimpse of the sedan that will begin rolling off the assembly line in Montgomery this fall.

The 2020 Sonata will be the eighth generation of the vehicle and is another bold move forward in styling from the predecessor model that was released in 2014 and had minor cosmetic changes in the years since.

In the announcement of the new Sonata, Hyundai is calling its design concept “sensuous sportiness,” described as “the harmony between four fundamental elements in vehicle design: proportion, architecture, styling and technology.”

“Sonata celebrates innovative coupe-like silhouette,” said Sang Yup Lee, senior vice president and head of the Hyundai Design Center. “A short overhang, sloping roofline and low deck lid create a balanced feel, and Hyundai’s signature chrome accent now goes all the way into the hood, making it look even longer. It also has LED lighting built in. These cues bring the sensuous sportiness design to life.”

Specifically, the new Sonata will include:

  • A design that is 1.18 inches higher, nearly an inch wider and 1.77 inches longer and a wheelbase enlarged by 1.38 inches.
  • A view of the front that is more rounded with a cleanly demarcated hood and a “Digital Pulse Cascading Grille” give it a sports car appearance.
  • This is the first Hyundai to have hidden lighting lamps, which are embedded with daytime running lights to produce a technological and a design element. The hidden lights appear chrome-like but are dramatically lit when turned on.
  • From the side, two chromic lines link the windows and daytime running lights, giving it a muscular and a classy profile.
  • From the rear, ultra-wide taillights make the sedan appear wider.
  • An ambient mood lamp illuminates the dashboard and doors while the instrument panel’s winged shape is inspired by Stealth aircraft.
  • Long armrests and a revamped steering wheel are elements that are meant to add design and comfort.

The all-new Sonata takes its inspiration from the award-winning Le Fil Rouge concept, which debuted at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show.

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing of Alabama will add the new Sonata to its 2020 production lines this fall.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

9 hours ago

Rebuild Alabama plan: A giant leap for Alabama’s future

Imagine you are driving on a long road trip, and the warning light indicating a low oil level appears on your car’s instrument panel. As a result, you have two choices from which to choose – either pull over at the next exit and spend $5.00 for a quart of oil or keep driving until your engine blows and requires several thousand dollars of replacement costs.

For decades, Alabama has been given warning signs that its road and bridge infrastructure was crumbling and in need of attention. Potholes plague major highways, accidents have become more frequent, and a frightening number of bridges have been deemed too unsafe for school buses carrying our children to cross.

Rather than addressing the infrastructure problems as they arose, Alabama ignored the warning indicators, and now the repair bill has grown exponentially.

Part of the problem is the fact our state’s pool of available transportation dollars, which are mostly generated by the earmarked gas taxes you pay at the pump, have shrunk over the past several years because more efficient cars use less fuel.

Even a cursory view of statistics backs up the veracity of these facts. A prominent study recently determined that roughly 50 percent of Alabama’s state highways are in “fair, poor or very poor” condition and gave an alarming “D+” grade to our state-maintained roadways.

In addition, Alabama has more than 1,200 structurally deficient bridges and nearly 2,500 weight restricted bridges across the state.

These deficiencies cause public safety to be threatened as it is estimated that one-third of all fatal car crashes in Alabama can be attributed to road conditions and features. Alabama also ranks fifth in the nation among states where “drivers are more likely to be involved in a fatal traffic accident.”

Economic development and job creation are hampered as a nationwide survey of corporate executives ranked roads and highways as the second most important factor when choosing among states to locate facilities. Seven of our sister southeastern states spend more money than Alabama to maintain their roads and bridges, and roughly 950,000 jobs in our state are completely dependent upon our transportation network.

All the facts, examples, and statistics lead to one reality – Alabama must raise additional earmarked revenue to maintain our roads and bridges.

The time has come for a plan that significantly addresses this critical problem plaguing our state.

I would like to commend Governor Kay Ivey for proposing her Rebuild Alabama plan. This plan will not only provide funding to address current road and bridge needs at the state, county and city level, but it provides our transportation system with stable funding to allow us to plan for the future of the next generation.

The Rebuild Alabama plan also provides strong accountability with the new revenue to ensure it goes to infrastructure projects only – no salaries, purchase or maintenance of equipment, or buildings. The new revenue will be placed in the newly created Rebuild Alabama Fund and will be prohibited from being transferred to other state agencies.

This level of accountability is what Alabamians require and deserve, and nothing less.

I would also like to applaud my friend and colleague, Rep. Bill Poole, for his continued commitment to this issue. By sponsoring the Rebuild Alabama Act in the Alabama House of Representatives, he is showing true political courage that he is not afraid to do the right thing for Alabama’s future.

For this reason, I am standing beside Rep. Poole in support of the Rebuild Alabama Act and I encourage all of my colleagues in the Alabama House of Representatives to do the same.

Together, we as a state can turn this obstacle into an opportunity.

The time to act is now, and I believe the Rebuild Alabama Act is the vehicle that will carry Alabama to new levels of progress, job creation, and economic prosperity for years to come. I invite you to come along for the ride.

By Representative Steve Clouse
Alabama House District 93

10 hours ago

Alabama church mobilizes to help neighbors after tornadoes

When the inside of Providence Baptist Church’s fellowship hall filled to the max, donations of clothes and food started piling up outside. It seemed like the entire state of Alabama showed up to help those affected by tornadoes earlier this week.

Kathie Ledbetter is a member of Providence Baptist Church in the rural area of Lee County. She is not surprised by the huge turn-out of helpers.

“Today, you’ll see outreach from the community. When the tornado came through on Sunday, we had many families who lost everything. People started coming in to help and bringing supplies, clothing, food, paper towels, baby wipes, things like that,” Ledbetter said. 

“This is just a special community. You see by the sheer amount of stuff that was brought in. It’s a very close-knit community and I’ve lived here my whole life. We have received amazing support from Auburn and Opelika. It seems like everybody wanted to reach out and help.”

Ledbetter is the former principal at Beauregard Elementary School, so she knows first-hand many of those affected by the storm.

“I’m just hugging my own grandkids a lot and helping out wherever I can,” Ledbetter said. “I feel so grateful when I see all this help. God has blessed us. I’m grateful for my family and that we are safe but also for all the support we’ve received.”

Pastor Rusty Sowell also isn’t surprised by the help pouring into the small-town church.

“This is what I attribute to small-town America. It’s just such a tight-knit community,” Sowell said. “We are dealing with grief, sorrow, and tragedy. But in the midst of it there is some triumph. What you see here, these aren’t just members of our church; they’re people throughout the community who have come to bring supplies and help out.”

Clothing is stacked high on tables scattered throughout the church hall. Multiple boxes of food also has been donated. For Sowell, the response is inspiring.

“It’s just an overwhelming sense of love, compassion, and empathy,” Sowell said. “It makes me hopeful when I see support like this. There is so much bad news and so much division. But to see this gives me hope that we can all get along for a common goal.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

