What happened Thursday at the Alabama State House

MONTGOMERY — Thursday was Higher Education Day in the Alabama’s capital city, as students from four-year universities and colleges across the state made their voices heard loud and clear.

At a lunchtime rally on the capitol lawn, Governor Kay Ivey, Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth and other elected officials addressed the students and other stakeholders in attendance, reaffirming their staunch support for higher education.

A major talking point from all the speakers was urging students to remain in Alabama after graduation, using their education, skills and talent for the betterment of the Yellowhammer State.

“As governor, I want to take this opportunity to encourage each one of you to stay in Alabama after you graduate,” Ivey said. “There’s major research ongoing that demonstrates that Alabama is a thriving economy with the ability of bringing advanced opportunities and advanced careers to our people.”

Other speakers included Rep. Danny Garrett (R-Trussville), the vice chair of both the House Ways and Means Education Committee and Education Policy Committee, as well as the House majority whip.

“You guys are the future of our state, and the governor is exactly correct – we need you and we need you to stay here. Because we need that talent, your ideas, your thinking and what you bring to the table… I would urge you to really consider staying here and making a difference in this state,” Garrett told the crowd.

Next up was Ainsworth, who articulated ways to increase retention of higher education graduates.

“The lieutenant governor’s office is committed to making sure that our higher education is successful,” Ainsworth emphasized. “And not only that, but that we have a business climate for you to go right into and stay in the state – that’s important. We want to make sure that after you get your great degree, that we have an opportunity for you here in the state of Alabama.”

Speaking afterwards was Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston), who named the Rebuild Alabama Act’s increased investment in infrastructure going forward as a way to boost economic development in the state, thus increasing the retention of higher education graduates.

Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed (R-Jasper) and State Sen. Arthur Orr (R-Decatur), who chairs the Senate Committee on Finance & Taxation Education, also spoke, reiterating the previous calls for graduates to stay in the state to work and raise families.

Lottery update

Across the street in the Alabama State House itself, Thursday started out with an overflow public hearing on dueling pieces of lottery legislation by State Sen. Greg Albritton (R-Range) and State Sen. Jim McClendon (R-Springville). The Senate Tourism Committee did not discuss the legislation or vote during the meeting.

Session starting to move quickly

The Senate and House both gaveled in at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, working from special order calendars.

A key item passed by the Senate during the day was State Sen. Cam Ward’s (R-Alabaster) SB 163, dealing with collateral consequences and barriers to professional licensing for individuals who have previously been convicted of a crime and already served their sentence. The bill has now been referred to the House Judiciary Committee.

Thank you AL Senate for passing my bill to break down barriers for those formerly incarcerated who are trying to get a job & get back on their feet. #CollateralConsequences & occupational license barriers are real challenges for those trying to work — Cam Ward (@SenCamWard) April 4, 2019

Orr’s SB 191, the “Alabama Forfeiture Accountability and Integrity Reform Act,” was carried over.

The Senate unanimously passed a resolution honoring Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) as “Alabama’s education senator,” which was especially fitting on Higher Education Day.

In the House, Rep. Allen Baker’s (R-Brewton) HB 289 was passed by an overwhelming margin of 94-4.

HB 41, Rep. Shane Stringer’s (R-Citronelle) vaping regulation bill he authored with Rep. Barbara Drummond (D-Mobile), passed unanimously.

Both of these House bills now head to the Senate.

The House on Thursday did not get to the last four items on its special order calendar.

The legislature will reconvene on Tuesday. The House will work from a special order calendar that begins with HB 154 and ends with HB 166. This will include taking up the General Fund budget bill, along with supplemental General Fund appropriations.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn