Alabama House of Representatives releases committee assignments
The Alabama House of Representatives released its standing committee assignments for all 105 of the chamber’s members on Tuesday as the March 5 start of the 2019 general session approaches.
This came the day after Inauguration Day, when Governor Kay Ivey said that this legislature has the unique chance to be the “most impactful” in the state’s storied history.
In a statement, Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia) explained, “Most of the hard, complex, and important work of vetting and amending the measures that come before the House is completed in the trenches of the body’s standing committees.”
“Each of our House members, Republican and Democrat alike, have unique insights, experience, and areas of expertise, and we worked hard to assign members to the committees that can best utilize their talents. I am confident that the members of our committees and the legislators who chair them will be prepared to go to work and carry out their duties when the Legislature convenes for the 2019 regular session on March 5,” McCutcheon said.
The assignments for the House’s 25 standing committees follow:
Rules
Chair: Rep. Mike Jones
Vice Chair: Rep. Paul Lee
Ranking Member: Rep. Barbara Boyd
Rep. David Faulkner
Rep. Victor Gaston
Rep. Ralph Howard
Rep. Ron Johnson
Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter
Rep. Jimmy Martin
Rep. Steve McMillan
Rep. David Standridge
Rep. Pebblin Warren
Rep. Randy Wood
Ways and Means Education
Chair: Rep. Bill Poole
Vice Chair: Danny Garrett
Ranking Member: Rep. Rod Scott
Rep. Alan Baker
Rep. Prince Chestnut
Rep. Terri Collins
Rep. Barbara Drummond
Rep. Corley Ellis
Rep. David Faulkner
Rep. Dexter Grimsely
Rep. Jamie Kile
Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter
Rep. Joe Lovvonrn
Rep. Steve McMillan
Rep. Debbie Wood
Ways and Means General Fund
Chair: Rep. Steve Clouse
Vice Chair: Rep. Kyle South
Ranking Member: Rep. Laura Hall
Rep. Napoleon Bracy
Rep. K.L Brown
Rep. Jim Carns
Rep. Victor Gaston
Rep. Lynn Greer
Rep. Kelvin Lawrence
Rep. Paul Lee
Rep. Arthur Mooney
Rep. Rex Reynolds
Rep. Chris Sells
Rep. Peblin Warren
Rep. Rich Wingo
Judiciary
Chair: Rep. Jim Hill
Vice Chair: Rep. Tim Wadsworth
Ranking Member: Rep. Thad McClammy
Rep. Wes Allen
Rep. Mike Ball
Rep. Prince Chestnut
Rep. Merika Coleman
Rep. Dickie Drake
Rep. Chris England
Rep. Allen Farley
Rep. David Faulkner
Rep. Matt Fridy
Rep. Mike Holmes
Rep. Phillip Pettus
Rep. Matt Simpson
Economic Development and Tourism
Chair: Rep. Becky Nordgren
Vice Chair: Rep. Ron Johnson
Ranking Member: Rep. Berry Forte
Rep. Chip Brown
Rep. Corey Harbison
Rep. Rolanda Hollis
Rep. Gil Isbell
Rep. Neil Rafferty
Rep. Rep. Ginny Shaver
Rep. Andy Whitt
Rep. Rep. Ritchie Whorton
Rep. Randy Wood
Education Policy
Chair: Rep. Terri Collins
Vice Chair: Rep. Danny Garrett
Ranking Member: Rep. Rodd Scott
Rep. Anthony Daniels
Rep. Will Dismukes
Rep. Barbara Drummond
Rep. Brett Easterbrook
Rep. Tracey Estes
Rep. Bob Fincher
Rep. Tashina Morris
Rep. Kerry Rich
Rep. Proncey Robertson
Rep. Shane Stringer
Transportatoin, Utilities and Infrastructure
Chair: Rep. Lynn Greer
Vice Chair: Rep. Joe Faust
Ranking Member: Rep. A.J. McCampbell
Rep. Napoleon Bracy
Rep. Danny Crawford
Rep. Victor Gaston
Rep. Rolanda Hollis
Rep. Gil isbell
Rep. Wes Kitchens
Rep. Parker Moore
Rep. Neil Rafferty
Rep. Randall Shedd
Rep. Margie Wilcox
Boards, Agencies and Commissions
Chair: Rep. Howard Sanderford
Vice Chair: Rep. Mike Holmes
Ranking Member: Rep. John Rogers
Rep. Napoleon Bracy
Rep. Steve Hurst
Rep. Parker Moore
Rep, Proncey Robertson
Rep. Jeff Sorrells
Rep. Scott Stadthagen
County and Municipal Government
Chair: Rep. Reed Ingram
Vice Chair: Rep. Margie Wilcox
Ranking Member: Rep. Barbara Boyd
Rep. Chris Blackshear
Rep. Steve Hurst
Rep. Sam Jones
Rep. Steve McMillian
Rep. David Wheeler
Rep. Debbie Wood
Ethics and Campaign Finance
Chair: Rep. Mike Ball
Vice Chair: Rep. Rich Wingo
Ranking Member: Rep. Thomas Jackson
Rep. Allan Farley
Rep. Berry Forte
Rep. Kirk Hatcher
Rep. Demitri Polizos
Rep. Matt Simpson
Rep. Andrew Sorrell
Rep. Ritchie Whorton
Children and Senior Advocacy
Chair: Rep. K.L. Brown
Vice Chair: Rep. Randall Shedd
Ranking Member: Rep. Barbara Boyd
Rep. Jim Carns
Rep. Barbara Drummond
Rep. Tracey Estes
Rep. Tommy Hanes
Rep. Mary Moore
Rep. Ginny Shaver
Rep. Tim Wadsworth
Military and Veterans’ Affairs
Chair: Rep. Dickie Drake
Vice Chair: Rep. Connie Rowe
Ranking Member: Rep. Thad McClammy
Rep. Steve Clouse
Rep. Ralph Howard
Rep. Sam Jones
Rep. Phillip Petus
Rep. Allen Treadaway
Rep. Randy Wood
Insurance
Chair: Rep. Kerry Rich
Vice Chair: Rep. Corley Ellis
Ranking Member: Rep. Chris England
Rep. Chris Brown
Rep. Louise Alexander
Rep. Chip Brown
Rep. Anthony Daniels
Rep. Brett Easterbrook
Rep. David Faulkner
Rep. Jamie Kiel
Rep. Jimmy Martin
Rep. Kyle South
Rep. David Wheeler
Health
Chair: Rep. April Weaver
Vice Chair: Rep. Ron Johnson
Ranking Member: Rep. Laura Hall
Rep. Matt Fridy
Rep. Jeremy Gray
Rep. Paul Lee
Rep. Craig Lipscomb
Rep. Joe Lovvorn
Rep. Rhett Marques
Rep. Arnold Mooney
Rep. Becky Nordgren
Rep. Ed Oliver
Rep. Neil Rafferty
Rep. Chris Sells
Rep. Pebblin Warren
Agriculture and Forestry
Chair: Rep. Danny Crawford
Vice Chair: Rep. Steve Hurst
Ranking Member: Thomas Jackson
Rep. Will Dismukes
Rep. Joe Faust
Rep. Bob Fincher
Rep. Dexter Grimsley
Rep. Tommy Hanes
Rep. Ralph Howard
Rep. Reed Ingram
Rep. A.J. McCampbell
Rep. Ed Oliver
Rep. Ginney Shaver
Rep. Jeff Sorrells
Rep. Rodney Sullivan
State Government
Chair: Rep. Chris Pringle
Vice Chair: Rep. Chris Sells
Ranking Member: Rep. John Rogers
Rep. Mike Ball
Rep. Barbara Body
Rep. Brett Easterbrook
Rep. Rolanda Hollis
Rep. Jamie Keil
Rep. Lawrence Kelvin
Rep. Connie Rowe
Rep. Harry Shiver
Rep. April Weaver
Commerce and Small Business
Chair: Rep. Jim Carns
Vice Chair: Rep. Dimitir Polizos
Ranking Member: Rep. Berry Forte
Rep. Louise Alexander
Rep. Jeremy Gray
Rep. Gill Isbell
Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter
Rep. Rhett Marques
Rep. Matt Simpon
Rep. David Wheeler
Rep. Andy Whitt
Rep. Ritchie Whorton
Local Legislation
Chair: Rep. Alan Baker
VIce Chair: Rep. Richie Whorton
Ranking Member: Rep. Thomas Jackson
Rep. Louise Alexander
Rep. Will Dismukes
Rep. Bob Fincher
Rep. Dexter Grimsely
Rep. Ralph Howard
Rep. Craig Lipscomb
Rep. Rep. Randall Shedd
Rep. Harry Shiver
Rep. Scott Stadthagen
Rep. David Standridge
Rep. Tim Wadsworth
Rep. David Wheeler
Internal Affairs Commission
Chair: Rep. Randy Wood
Vice Chair: Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter
Ranking Member: Rep. Laura Hall
Rep. Chris Blacksear
Rep. Anthony Daniels
Rep. Steve McMillian
Rep. Chris Pringle
Rep. Connie Rowe
Rep. Hoard Sanderford
Rep. Pebblin Warren
Rep. April Weaver
Technology and Research
Chair: Rep. Joe Lovvorn
Vice Chair: Rep. Corey Harbison
Ranking Member: Rep. Laura Hall
Rep. Alan Baker
Rep. Craig Lipscomb
Rep. Steve McMillan
Rep. Mary Moore
Rep. Howard Sanderford
Rep. Rod Scott
Rep. Andrew Sorrell
Urban and Rural Development
Chair: Rep. Randall Shedd
Vice Chair: Rep. David Standridge
Ranking Member: Rep. Prince Chestnut
Rep. Wes Allen
Rep. Chris Blackshear
Rep. Chip Brown
Rep. Sam Jones
Rep. TaShina Morris
Rep. Shane Stringer
Rep. Margie Wilcox
Rep. Debbie Wood
Constitutions, Campaigns and Elections
Chair: Rep. Matt Fridy
Vice Chair: Rep. Bob Fincher
Ranking Member: Juandalynn Givan
Rep. Wes Allen
Rep. Adline Clarke
Rep. Corey Harbison
Rep. Kirk Hatcher
Rep. Arnold Mooney
Rep. Dimitri Polizos
Rep. Chris Pringle
Rep. Howard Sanderford
Fiscal Responsibility
Chair: Rep. Chris Sells
Vice Chair: Rep. Mike Holmes
Ranking Member: Rep. Rod Scott
Rep. Lousie Alexander
Rep. Corley Ellis
Rep. Danny Garrett
Rep. Juandalynn Givan
Rep. Rhett Marques
Rep. Parker Moore
Rep. Ed Oliver
Rep. Rodney Sullivan
Financial Services
Chair: Rep. Chris Blackshear
Vice Chair: Rep. Jimmy Martin
Ranking Member: Rep. John Rogers
Rep. Reed Ingram
Rep. Kelvin Lawrence
Rep. Thad McClammy
Rep. Andrew Sorrell
Rep. Jeff Sorrells
Rep. Kyle South
Rep. David Standridge
Rep. Andy Whitt
Rep. Rich Wingo
Public Safety and Homeland Security
Chair: Rep. Allen Treadaway
Vice Chair: Rep. Allen Farley
Ranking Member: Rep. Thomas Jackson
Rep. Dickie Drake
Rep. Chris England
Rep. Tracey Estes
Rep. Jeremy Gray
Rep. Tommy Hanes
Rep. TaShina Morris
Rep. Phillip Pettus
Rep. Rex Reynolds
Rep. Pronsey Robertson
Rep. Harry Shiver
Rep. Shane Stringer
