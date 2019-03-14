South Carolina’s $1.5 billion lottery jackpot winner donating to Alabama tornado relief

The anonymous winner of the over $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot will reportedly donate some of her winnings to aid victims of the recent east Alabama tornadoes.

According to Charleston’s WCSC, lawyers revealed the planned contribution Thursday, along with the story of how the unidentified woman came across the historic winning ticket when traveling.

“This South Carolinian was in town visiting Greenville, and decided to go on a scenic drive during some down time,” her attorney Jason Kurland said in a statement. “As fate would have it, her drive took her past the KC Mart, where the signs showing the incredibly large jackpot caught her eye. She decided to take a chance and purchase a ticket, never once thinking she had the slightest chance to win.”

Kurland added that the winner checked her ticket the morning after the drawing and was in total shock and disbelief, standing motionless for what felt like hours.

“Words can’t describe the feeling of such incredible luck,” the woman said in a statement. “I do realize that such good fortune carries a tremendous social responsibility, and it gives me a unique opportunity to assist, support and contribute to charities and causes that are close to my heart.”

One of her first priority donations will go to the American Red Cross Alabama Region’s Tornado Relief Fund. It is unclear how much the contribution will be.

RELATED: SEC donates $100,000 to Auburn University for tornado relief

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn