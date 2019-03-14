Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Doug Jones votes to terminate Trump’s border emergency declaration 34 mins ago / News
The responses to Congressman Byrne’s comments on illegal aliens, ‘Beto’ O’Rourke’s candidacy show you the true Democratic Party 1 hour ago / Opinion
Birmingham Business Alliance names Fred McCallum interim president, CEO 2 hours ago / News
Club for Growth poll: Rep. Mo Brooks would beat Roy Moore in U.S. Senate primary 2 hours ago / News
South Carolina’s $1.5 billion lottery jackpot winner donating to Alabama tornado relief 3 hours ago / News
North Alabama schools closing because of severe weather chance 4 hours ago / News
Report: ALDOT cable guard prevented head-on I-85 collision with Trump’s motorcade 5 hours ago / News
Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama announces largest-ever expansion, 450 new jobs 6 hours ago / News
A Story Worth Sharing: Birmingham athletic partnership changes the game for Birmingham City Schools 7 hours ago / Sponsored
‘Historic’ Byrne education proposal featured in Trump’s budget proposal 8 hours ago / News
7 Things: There may already be a deal on Alabama’s Medicaid expansion, Manafort gets more jail time, 2 million more Dreamers and more … 9 hours ago / Analysis
Toyota donates $1 million to combat poverty in north Alabama, D.C. 9 hours ago / News
University of Alabama’s Hugh F. Culverhouse Jr. School of Law ranked nation’s eighth best public law school 10 hours ago / News
Steve Marshall joins Trump at White House for briefing on drugs smuggled in from Mexico 11 hours ago / News
Alabama legislators bring bills to protect first responders, law enforcement 12 hours ago / News
Amid trade friction, Alabama exports approach record total in 2018 1 day ago / News
SEC donates $100,000 to Auburn University for tornado relief 1 day ago / News
Former state senator: A deal on Medicaid expansion has been cut, may include lottery 1 day ago / News
Alabama woman to star on ‘Bachelorette’ 1 day ago / News
Ivey, Pate encourage support of ‘Made in Alabama’ products 1 day ago / News
4 hours ago

North Alabama schools closing because of severe weather chance

Schools are closing early in north Alabama because of the possibility of severe weather.

The National Weather Service says numerous severe storms are possible beginning Thursday afternoon in the Tennessee Valley region and as far south as the northern Birmingham area.

Forecasters say winds up to 60 mph are possible along with isolated tornadoes and hail.

They raised the chances of severe weather in the latest forecasts. More than 15 school systems closed early as a precaution.

The threat will extend to early Friday in central Alabama.

The state is on the southern end of a storm system that pummeled the central United States.

The weather service says storms should not be dangerous in parts of east Alabama that are still recovering from killer tornado outbreak earlier this month.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

34 mins ago

Doug Jones votes to terminate Trump’s border emergency declaration

While Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) proudly supported the president and stood up for national security, Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) Thursday voted to terminate President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration related to securing the United States’ border with Mexico.

After a dozen Republicans broke ranks to vote with the Democrats in the Senate, both chambers in Congress have now passed a joint resolution that would cancel Trump’s declaration. The president is expected to veto the legislation, which does not appear to have enough support to override a veto.

In a tweet after the vote, Trump exclaimed, “I look forward to VETOING the just passed Democrat inspired Resolution which would OPEN BORDERS while increasing Crime, Drugs, and Trafficking in our Country. I thank all of the Strong Republicans who voted to support Border Security and our desperately needed WALL!”

In previous tweets the same day, the president outlined that Jones’ vote for the resolution “is a vote for Nancy Pelosi, Crime, and the Open Border Democrats!”

Jones previously called Trump’s emergency declaration “a slippery slope.”

“I don’t think it’s good policy,” he advised.

Of the situation at the nation’s southern border, Jones added, “I don’t think it rises to the level of a national emergency.”

Alabama GOP Chairwoman Terry Lathan took to Twitter to thank Shelby for his vote, adding Jones’ vote is something to consider in 2020.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

1 hour ago

The responses to Congressman Byrne’s comments on illegal aliens, ‘Beto’ O’Rourke’s candidacy show you the true Democratic Party

America is at a critical crossroads on the issue of illegal immigration. The president of the United States is about to veto a resolution blocking his emergency declaration on border security. That declaration is headed to the federal court system and will most likely end up before the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the Democrats are trying to out-liberal each other on immigration with Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke entering the race today after telling a fawning MSNBC talking head that he would tear down the existing border wall because “we have walled off their opportunity to legally petition for asylum to cross in urban centers”.

All three branches of the federal government are involved and the stakes in future elections couldn’t be more clear.

Recently in Sand Mountain, a twice-deported illegal alien stands accused of raping a 12-year-old girl. David Ramirez Gonzalez fled the scene of the rape and was found hiding in a closet. Subsequent background checks showed he was here illegally. He was deported in 2008 and again in 2009 for illegal reentry.

Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-Mobile) shared the Fox News coverage of a deadly story from California involving an illegal alien.

The response to these crimes is always predictable, as can be seen in the replies.

We hear that the legal status doesn’t matter and that Americans commit more crimes than illegal aliens. Even if that were true – and it is not – a woman is dead in California and a 12-year-old was raped in Alabama because of our weak laws.

America’s left can continue to pretend they believe in border security, but neither their actions nor words indicate that this is true.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

2 hours ago

Birmingham Business Alliance names Fred McCallum interim president, CEO

One of Alabama’s most prominent business executives has been named as the Birmingham Business Alliance’s (BBA) interim president and CEO.

The BBA announced that Fred McCallum, who retired as president of AT&T Alabama in 2017, was named to the position Thursday. McCallum is a past chairman of the BBA, as well as a past chairman of the Business Council of Alabama.

“We are proud to have Fred join the BBA in this transitional time,” Nancy Goedecke, 2019 chairwoman of the BBA, said in a statement. “His leadership and prominence in the business community – both local and statewide – will ensure the BBA remains on solid ground during the search for a permanent CEO. We are confident Fred will set a strong example of collaboration and cooperation for the organization moving forward.”

This comes after Brian Hilson last month announced he was stepping down as BBA’s president and CEO effective March 29. Hilson will begin a new economic development role, that has yet to be publicly released but is in the state of Alabama, on May 15.

“I’m excited to return to the work of the BBA and serve its investors and the Birmingham business community in this role,” McCallum said. “My priorities will be to ensure that the BBA remains focused on growing jobs in the Birmingham region and that we are meeting the needs of our investors. This is a transformative time for Birmingham and the BBA, as we recognize our 10th year of helping our region grow.”

He is a past member of Yellowhammer Multimedia’s “Power and Influence” list.

Read more about McCallum here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

Club for Growth poll: Rep. Mo Brooks would beat Roy Moore in U.S. Senate primary

According to a report from Newsmax, a Club for Growth poll shows Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) would defeat former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore if the two were to potentially face off in a runoff situation in the upcoming 2020 Republican U.S. Senate primary contest.

The two were opponents in the 2017 special election Republican primary for U.S. Senate in a contest that also included then-U.S. Sen. Luther Strange (R-Mountain Brook). Moore and Strange finished in the top two in a crowded field, with Moore securing the nomination in a runoff six weeks later.

But this time, a Club for Growth poll maintains the contest would be different if the Moore and Brooks were competitors again.

The poll, conducted by WPA Intelligence on March 10-12, surveyed 501 likely Republican primary voters in Alabama and found 52 percent would vote for Brooks and 32 percent for Moore in a head-to-head contest. It also found 61 percent of those with an opinion of both candidates would vote for Brooks and 27 percent for Moore.

“The Club for Growth polling clearly shows Mo Brooks is the best choice to defeat Roy Moore,” Club for Growth Action President David McIntosh said to Newsmax. “Mo Brooks would be a fighter for economic freedom and represent Alabamians well in the U.S. Senate.”

The winner of the eventual 2020 GOP primary will likely face incumbent Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) in the general election. Jones defeated Moore in the December 2017 special election to win the U.S. Senate seat.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

3 hours ago

South Carolina’s $1.5 billion lottery jackpot winner donating to Alabama tornado relief

The anonymous winner of the over $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot will reportedly donate some of her winnings to aid victims of the recent east Alabama tornadoes.

According to Charleston’s WCSC, lawyers revealed the planned contribution Thursday, along with the story of how the unidentified woman came across the historic winning ticket when traveling.

“This South Carolinian was in town visiting Greenville, and decided to go on a scenic drive during some down time,” her attorney Jason Kurland said in a statement. “As fate would have it, her drive took her past the KC Mart, where the signs showing the incredibly large jackpot caught her eye. She decided to take a chance and purchase a ticket, never once thinking she had the slightest chance to win.”

Kurland added that the winner checked her ticket the morning after the drawing and was in total shock and disbelief, standing motionless for what felt like hours.

“Words can’t describe the feeling of such incredible luck,” the woman said in a statement. “I do realize that such good fortune carries a tremendous social responsibility, and it gives me a unique opportunity to assist, support and contribute to charities and causes that are close to my heart.”

One of her first priority donations will go to the American Red Cross Alabama Region’s Tornado Relief Fund. It is unclear how much the contribution will be.

RELATED: SEC donates $100,000 to Auburn University for tornado relief

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

