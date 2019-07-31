Siegelman: ‘State of the Democratic Party itself is pathetic’ — Joe Reed, Nancy Worley ‘succeeded in wrecking anything that might resemble an actual political party’
It would appear that the Alabama Democratic Party has a lot of vocal critics, from the national level down to the local level. And now you can add former Gov. Don Siegelman to that list.
During an appearance on Birmingham radio’s Talk 99.5 on Tuesday, Siegelman, Alabama’s last Democrat governor, called his party “pathetic” and blamed current party chairwoman Nancy Worley and Alabama Democratic Conference chairman Joe Reed for its current state.
“The state of the Democratic Party itself is pathetic,” Siegelman said on “The Matt & Aunie Show.” “Joe Reed and Nancy Worley have succeeded in wrecking anything that might resemble an actual political party.”
Siegelman proposed Democrats adopt a similar plan to what Republicans in Alabama once adopted when they were dominated by the Democrats, which is to start from scratch and elect members with precinct caucuses and conventions at the county and state levels and do away with Reed’s appointment role.
“I think the Democratic Party needs to adopt a process that was used by the state Republican Party back in the ‘70s, and that is to have a precinct caucus, county convention, state convention to elect members of the county committee, state committee – have a real Democratic process and get rid of Joe Reed’s appointment process, which distorts the Democratic elected members of the committee. Anyway, that’s what I would recommend. I would recommend going to a precinct caucus, county convention. You can imagine in this year when you have this many Democrats running for president … with all of those people sending their workers to precinct caucuses to get delegates elected. There would be just a mass of energetic young people. It doesn’t matter who you elect to the county committee, or who you elect to the state committee. It’s going to be better than who the Democrats have today. So, that’s what I would recommend – to go back and learn something from the Republicans back in the ‘70s – have a precinct caucus, county convention, state convention to set things in motion.”
