Shelby: Economy is ‘best I’ve ever seen’

While appearing on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) lauded the economy under President Donald Trump’s administration and discussed the impact that the partial shutdown of the government could have on financial markets.

After talking about the current impasse in shutdown negotiations, Shelby was asked by the host how the economy could be affected, especially considering how volatile the markets have been recently.

“I think it will have some economic impact, how much we don’t know yet,” Shelby advised.

Alabama’s senior senator continued, “You know, the economy is the best I’ve ever seen, Maria, in my lifetime.”

“Look at the jobs report even last week,” Shelby said. “I think the economy could regenerate itself on another level now. Although the stock market has dropped and gone down, a lot of people – a lot of these high-tech stocks – we could get a second wind and take off again.”

“We’ve got a lot going for us in this country if we put all these things together, quit bickering, quit fighting over little things and do what’s right for the American people,” he added.

Host Maria Bartiromo then transitioned into asking about China’s impact on the financial markets and mentioned anxiety over a possible slowdown in China’s economy, as well as their strides to cut into more foreign markets, adversely impacting America.

“Well, we realize trade is a double-edged sword,” Shelby outlined. “We need to trade. We need to trade with China. Right now, we have some estrangement there, as you well know.”

Regarding ongoing trade tensions with China, the senator continued, “I’m hoping that it’ll work out. It should be fair trade – it should be fair to all of us. And I think that’s the message the president has put out, and I think he’ll bring the Chinese to the negotiating table. It can’t be a one-way street just for China. But what happens with our relationship with China does affect the world trade. It will affect their economy – it already has. It will affect ours in the long run. But we’ve got to realize that everything should be on a level playing field as much as we can get there.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn