Sign up for Our Newsletter

* indicates required

Newest Stories

Cut! Cut! Cut! Alabama PSC announces another tax cut for consumers 11 mins ago / News
Sewell cosponsors bill to allow voting by mail 43 mins ago / News
Alabama asks federal officials to investigate Senate race 2 hours ago / News
Byrne: What’s ahead in 2019 2 hours ago / Guest Opinion
ESPN’s Jay Bilas: ‘AHSAA statement on Maori Davenport contains false and misleading assertions’ 3 hours ago / News
7 Things: Trump to take shutdown fight to the airwaves, AG calls on FEC to investigate 2017 Alabama U.S. Senate special election, tax returns will go out during the shutdown and more … 4 hours ago / Analysis
Rogers cosponsors ‘Life at Conception Act of 2019’ 5 hours ago / News
Ivey visiting pre-k classrooms across Alabama as Inauguration Day approaches 6 hours ago / News
Playing chicken? Spilled chicken causes traffic problems 20 hours ago / News
Marsh, Ainsworth call on AHSAA to immediately reinstate Maori Davenport 20 hours ago / News
Of course the Democrats’ shenanigans in Alabama’s 2017 U.S. Senate special election played a role in the outcome 22 hours ago / Opinion
Byrne wagers six-pack of beer on Tide championship 24 hours ago / News
Alabama Democratic operative claims using Russian tactics for Doug Jones was ‘a moral imperative’ 1 day ago / News
Environmentalists to foot bill for Decatur crane event amid shutdown 1 day ago / News
Yellowhammer News’ Jeff Poor to host talk show on Huntsville’s WVNN 1 day ago / News
Jones calls for increased ‘oversight’ of Trump when asked about impeachment 1 day ago / National Politics
Birmingham Civil Rights Institute rescinds Angela Davis honor 1 day ago / News
Shelby: Economy is ‘best I’ve ever seen’ 1 day ago / National Politics
7 Things: Trump and Democrats disagree on where the shutdown conversation is, more dirty tricks unveiled Alabama’s share of the shutdown’s impact, Doug Jones’ election and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Camden entrepreneurs look to spark local tourist economy with Liberty Hall’s Antebellum South bed and breakfast ‘experience’ 1 day ago / News
43 mins ago

Sewell cosponsors bill to allow voting by mail

Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-7) is cosponsoring legislation that would allow voting by mail nationwide, amongst other major changes to federal voting laws.

The “Vote-By-Mail Act,” H.R. 92, essentially takes the state system used by Oregon nationwide. The bill requires every state to provide registered voters the opportunity to vote by mail. It also institutes automatic voter registration program, meaning every citizen who provides identifying information to their state motor vehicle authority is automatically registered to vote unless they opt out.

Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) and Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR) are carrying the bills in their respective chambers.

“Last November, once again, voters across the nation faced unacceptable barriers just to have their ballots counted,” Wyden told KTVZ. “This administration and special interests want to make voting harder so they can advance an anti-democratic agenda that rewards the powerful and hurts regular Americans.”

The Senate bill is cosponsored by: Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA), Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Sen. Kristen Gillibrand (D-NY), Sen. Tom Udall (D-NM), Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT), Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA), Sen. Tom Carper (D-DE), Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

In addition to Sewell, the House bill is cosponsored by Representatives David Cicilline (D-RI), Peter DeFazio (D-OR), Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR), Kurt Schrader (D-OR), Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), Jan Schakowsky (D-IL), Marcy Kaptur (D-OH), Theodore Deutch (D-FL), Jim Cooper (D-TN), Adam Smith (D-WA), Julia Brownley (D-CA), Salud Carbajal (D-CA) and Eric Swalwell (D-CA).

In the vote-by-mail system, all registered voters would receive ballots in the mail weeks before Election Day. Ballots would be filled out, put in a “secrecy” envelope or sleeve and then returned in a separate mailing envelope.

A voter’s identity is meant to be confirmed by the signing of an affidavit on or inside the mailing envelope. However, the National Conference of State Legislatures acknowledges that this type of voting raises ballot security issues.

The National Election Defense Coalition has called voting-by-mail “easy and insecure,” adding that it “can undermine integrity.”

A portion of the bill was also included by the lower chamber in House Resolution 1, a package released last week at the start of the 116th Congress in a deal made between Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and the most liberal members of her caucus.

Monikered as the “For the People Act,” H.R.1 includes sweeping election and campaign finance reforms.

“The American people asked for reforms that give everyone a fair voice in our elections, and Democrats are delivering,” Sewell said in a press release.

She continued, “In Alabama’s 7th District, our families marched, bled, and died for their right to have a fair voice in our democracy, but today new strategies for disenfranchisement are keeping eligible voters from engaging in our elections. The For the People Act fights back with reforms to stop gerrymandering, strengthen campaign finance laws, and close ethics loopholes. As we begin work in the House to investigate voter discrimination and the state of voter protections in our elections, I am proud to see a commitment in the For the People Act to restoring the vote. There is much work left to do, but today’s introduction takes a big step towards building a government of, by, and for the people.”

Sewell is also cosponsoring two bills that would respectively give statehood (and electoral college representation) to Washington, D.C. and immediately restore voting rights to all convicted felons upon their release from prison, as opposed to the end of their actual sentence (probation period and other non-jail-time sentencing parameters).

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

11 mins ago

Cut! Cut! Cut! Alabama PSC announces another tax cut for consumers

The Alabama Public Service Commission (PSC) on Tuesday announced yet another tax cut for consumers, eliminating a tax on landline telephone service.

The specific tax that was cut provided funding for the state Dual Party Relay system, which was created by legislation in 1988. Cutting the tax will not end the system.

This comes after the PSC in 2018 announced major breaks for Alabama Power and Spire customers across the state in conjunction with President Donald Trump’s tax cuts.

338
Keep reading 338 WORDS

The PSC currently collects $0.15 per month for each telephone line, which equates to $1.80 each year for consumers. Over time, the fund has stockpiled sufficient funds to continue to provide funding for the essential services for a minimum of 8 years. As a result, the commission has voted to eliminate the collection of this tax.

The Dual Party Relay fund has contributed greatly to improving lives of the hearing impaired in Alabama. The PSC, in a press release, noted that it appreciates the value of the service provided by the fund and is committed to ensuring the fund continues to operate in the future. This has been a tax on landlines, and considering the proliferation of cell phones, it now seems to disproportionally affect more of Alabama’s rural and senior citizens.

Commission President Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh said, “We removed the tax today because a tax set aside for a certain purpose should not continue to be collected when the need has been met. The Dual Party Relay fund provides a great service to our hearing impaired community, but we also have a responsibility to the taxpayer paying for the service.”

“Many say that once a tax is implemented, it will never go away,” Cavanaugh continued. “Today we proved them wrong and cut a tax!”

“As long as the Duel Party Relay Fund is able to effectively fund its’ mission, the Commissioners see no reason to allow the operation of the tax to continue,” Commissioner Jeremy Oden explained.

Commissioner Chip Beeker added, “We made the decision to remove this tax all together from the bills of the taxpayer. The removal of this tax will still allow the Dual Party Relay fund to operate effectively, but we also have a responsibility to the taxpayers in our State and the need for this tax has been met. Any time that we can cut taxes for the taxpayers in our State, we take delight in doing so.”

All three commissioners are Republicans.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
2 hours ago

Alabama asks federal officials to investigate Senate race

The Alabama attorney general has asked federal election regulators to investigate reports of online fakery in the 2017 Alabama Senate race, a spokesman said Monday.

Attorney General Steve Marshall had previously said he wanted to look into the reports himself, but after evaluating them “has determined the matter to be under the exclusive jurisdiction of the U.S. Federal Election Commission,” Mike Lewis said.

349
Keep reading 349 WORDS

Marshall’s request to federal authorities comes amid continued reports of online deception in the 2017 Senate race.

The Washington Post and New York Times first reported that a social media researcher acknowledged testing misleading online tactics during Democratic Sen. Doug Jones’ 2017 campaign against Republican Roy Moore.

The newspapers said operators posed as conservative voters on a Facebook page and that Twitter accounts were used to make it appear that Russian bots were following Moore.

“Alabamians have a right to know if illegal activity occurred during the 2017 race for the U.S. Senate. The reports of what may have transpired are deeply troubling and appear to warrant a full investigation by the Commission,” Marshall wrote in a Friday letter to the FEC.

The New York Times reported Monday that progressive Democrats were behind a “Dry Alabama” social media presence in the waning days of the campaign that associated Moore with a call to ban alcohol in the state, something likely to be opposed by moderate and business-oriented Republicans.

The newspaper reported that Matt Osborne, a progressive Alabama activist, worked on the project.

In an interview with The Associated Press on Monday, Osborne acknowledged being part of the scheme.

He said he doesn’t necessarily like such tactics, but they have become a reality in politics, and Republicans are also using them.

“In this Wild West environment we are in, you either have to play by the rule set or you will get killed,” Osborne said.

He said there needs to be a “public policy conversation about this.”

Osborne said his primary interest was to get data, but also the “obvious intent on everybody’s part was to elect Doug Jones.”

He said the project was given a relatively small budget of $100,000 but that he believes it was successful, garnering millions of Facebook views.

He said alcohol was chosen as the subject because it is an “interesting little culture war wedge issue.”

The Jones campaign itself had nothing to do with the scheme, he said.

Jones has called for a federal investigation.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less
2 hours ago

Byrne: What’s ahead in 2019

With 2018 behind us, it is time to start looking at what you can expect from Washington in 2019. Under Republican leadership, we in Congress aimed to make America better off, and thanks to our many victories through conservative policies, we accomplished that goal.

Under Democrat control, there is no telling what craziness will come out of the House of Representatives.

543
Keep reading 543 WORDS

We have already seen this past week the extent House Democrats will go to in undermining our president, with one going as far as to use profanity at an event in describing her efforts to impeach President Trump.

Even more have spoken out against commonsense initiatives to fund border security and lower taxes.

It seems that the new Democrat majority has gone so far out there that they, like Alice, have gone “Through the Looking Glass” into a world of topsy-turvy nonsense for which the United States will reap the consequences.

Rest assured, though, that in spite of this atmosphere of negativity I will continue to advocate for the American people. To give you an insight into how I will accomplish that, below are just a few of my priorities this year.

Strong leadership will be needed to support traditional family values, conservative principles, and to stand up for President Trump and his “drain the swamp agenda.” I will seek to provide this leadership in opposition to Speaker Pelosi’s liberal priorities that are out of line with Alabama values.

Advocating for sound national security policy is vital for the safety of the American people. Regardless of Democrat obstruction, I will continue to fight for a border wall and increased security measures along our southern border to keep Americans safe.

Rebuilding our military is essential for the safety and security of the United States both at home and abroad, and Alabama is vital to our country’s national defense efforts. I will focus on ensuring Alabama’s service members, military installations and suppliers receive proper attention from the Pentagon and resources necessary for them to fulfill their important missions.

I will also ensure that the needs of Alabama’s large veteran population are met and continue to advocate to give our veterans better care both inside and outside of the VA system.

Although the economy is improving throughout Alabama, our rural communities continue to struggle, and our agriculture community faces many challenges. I will support sound federal investment in Alabama’s rural communities in areas like agriculture, broadband, healthcare and infrastructure to continue their revitalization.

The core element of economic development is leadership. I will continue to provide that leadership for Southwest Alabama to marshal resources, advocate for Alabama workers and foster a climate of business development in our great state.

Another element of this priority is developing Alabama’s workforce and providing for our diverse educational institutions. We must remain committed to building and training a workforce to meet the needs of the 21st Century economy.

A key bipartisan goal of this Congress will be to work with the President on an infrastructure package. Starting with the I-10 bridge, Alabama has a variety of infrastructure needs that should benefit from any such package. I will continue to see that the infrastructure needs of the state are properly accounted for and that attention is also given to projects in rural areas.

Every day I take immense pride in representing the people of our state and the people of our great nation. I will always take my role to heart because you depend on it, and I will always take the interests of Alabamians to the Floor because we cannot let the insanity of the left negatively impact the course of the United States.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope.

Show less
3 hours ago

ESPN’s Jay Bilas: ‘AHSAA statement on Maori Davenport contains false and misleading assertions’

Criticism of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) continues to crescendo, with ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas now publicly questioning whether the AHSAA lied in a statement on Monday.

The AHSAA released the statement in an attempt at pushing back on national backlash over its decision to deem Charles Henderson High School and USA Basketball star Maori Davenport ineligible for her senior season. However, with Bilas now adding an additional line of criticism to his already strong defense of Davenport, the AHSAA may have just opened up a new can of worms.

One portion of the statement specifically called out by Bilas as “false and misleading” reads as follows:

531
Keep reading 531 WORDS

“It should be pointed out that a high school student from Illinois also received payment from USA Basketball. However, that student called her high school once she received the check and then returned the check to USA Basketball without cashing or depositing it. Here, the student received the check, endorsed it and it was posted to her bank account. Three months later, AHSAA was notified and the monies returned to USA Basketball.

A high school student from Missouri has also been ruled ineligible for this basketball season for accepting the lost wages payment from USA Basketball.”

In one tweet, Bilas said, “Today’s AHSAA statement on Maori Davenport contains false and misleading assertions. The Illinois player DID deposit her stipend check exactly as Maori did. She sent the money back, ruled eligible.”

“Did the AHSAA lie? Or just make an innocent mistake?” Bilas asked.

He also sought to emphasize that Davenport did indeed pay the money back immediately on being notified by USA Basketball of its error.

“Repaid as soon as the error was noted. Exact same timeline as the Illinois player. False statement by the AHSAA,” Bilas added in a separate tweet.

In another, he explained, “Maori did not knowingly sit on the check for 90 days. When alerted to the issue, her mom notified AHSAA, returned the money next day, just as the Illinois player did.”

This was far from the only “false and misleading” item that Bilas identified from the statement, also calling it “mean-spirited” multiple times.

In another tweet, he outlined, “Davenport’s mother is a certified middle school coach, not an AHSAA certified high school coach. There is an important difference. Was AHSAA intentionally misleading?”

Speaking to the AHSAA statement being “mean-spirited” in his view, Bilas tweeted, “The AHSAA attacks a high school principal on attendance at a meeting? Really? How low ball can you get?”

The AHSAA’s statement remarked, “Each year these Rules are reviewed multiple times during AHSAA sponsored and hosted seminars with the member schools and are available on the AHSAA website. A review of all Summer Conference and Principals’ and Athletic Directors’ Conference attendees show the Principal for Charles Henderson High School has not attended the 2016, 2017, or 2018 Summer Conferences or the 2016, 2017 or 2018 Principals’ and Athletic Directors’ Conferences.”

It was not clear what that portion of the statement had to do with the association’s action against Davenport, which occurred after all of the meetings listed.

“Today’s AHSAA statement on Maori Davenport not only contains false and misleading assertions, it paints AHSAA as a victim. If anyone is victimized, it’s Maori. Yet, she has conducted herself with grace and dignity. Perhaps the AHSAA should learn from her,” Bilas said.

He added, “This young girl has suffered enough. The adults at the AHSAA are acting like victims. Maori Davenport is the victim. Reinstate her.”

Bilas summarized his thoughts on the matter by tweeting, “I believe the AHSAA was wrong in its ruling, wrong to double down, and wrong to attack the mother, the principal and USA Basketball in its statement. The statement was factually inaccurate and mean-spirited. Principal attendance [at] meetings? Really?”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
4 hours ago

7 Things: Trump to take shutdown fight to the airwaves, AG calls on FEC to investigate 2017 Alabama U.S. Senate special election, tax returns will go out during the shutdown and more …

7. Alabama loses national championship game in an uncharacteristic blowout

— Back-to-back championships escaped Alabama’s grasp as Tua Tagovailoa threw a pick-six and it all appeared to go downhill from there, leading to Alabama’s largest loss in the Saban-era.

— The 44 points scored by Clemson are the most points Alabama has given up in years and Coach Nick Saban signaled to many that this game was over after a desperation fake field goal in the third quarter when the game truly got out of hand.

6. An Alabama high school basketball player’s suspension has drawn national condemnation; State lawmakers and celebrities are demanding she be reinstated

586
Keep reading 586 WORDS

— Charles Henderson High School senior Maori Davenport has been suspended from her basketball team for a year because USA Basketball sent her a check, she cashed it and when the error was pointed, out she returned it. But this was still a violation of the rules.

— The controversy bubbled-up after ESPN’s Jay Bilas made an issue of it during the Alabama/Kentucky game this weekend. NoW, State Senate Pro Tempore Del Marsh has called on her to be reinstated. The Alabama High School Athletic Association has not budged.

5. Ruth Bader Ginsberg misses time at the Supreme Court, stoking concerns about her health

— The 85-year-old Supreme Court Justice missed arguments for the first time in her 25 years on the bench after doctors removed two cancerous growths from her left lung in mid-December, this is after she broke a few ribs in a fall.

— Justice Ginsburg has shown no signs of stepping down and is expected to return to the bench. She has achieved cult-hero status and some even offered her body parts to extend her life after her surgery.

4. Under unrelenting media pressure, some Republicans are starting to break against the president

— House Republican leaders fear that members could cross the aisle and vote for legislation that would reopen the government without funding the border wall. The Democrats will try to get a veto-proof margin to pressure Senate Republicans and the President.

— Senators Cory Gardner (R-CO) and Susan Collins (R-ME) have already signaled they would support efforts to fund portions of the government that are shut down. The local and national media know they are turning the screws on Republican senators with one-sided coverage.

3. White House says your tax returns will be processed during the shutdown

— The IRS may recall a large number of furloughed workers in order to get tax returns processed. The Trump administration says rules will be changed to make funding available to pay them, and acting director of the White House Budget Office Russell Vought said, “The refunds will go out as normal. There is an indefinite appropriation to pay tax refunds.”

— Usually, tax returns are not processed during government shutdowns, but the Trump administration is obviously trying to alleviate whatever pain it can as the government shutdown drags on to day 18 with no end in sight.

2. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is passing on investigating shenanigans in 2017 U.S. Senate race and calls on Federal Elections Commission to investigate

— There will be no investigation into the misinformation campaign that mirrored Russian tactics in Alabama that was implemented by Democrats during the election that saw Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) elected to the Senate.

— Democrat operatives continue to act as of they had a “moral imperative” to commit deceptive acts during the race while election watchers in Alabama act as if they had no impact on the race.

1. President Donald Trump will give a nationwide address on immigration tonight and visit the border on Thursday

— With no end in sight for the government shutdown, President Trump will take to the airwaves to make his case to the American people that there is a “Humanitarian and National Security crisis on our Southern Border.”

— Believe it or not, some networks balked on providing airtime for the address and some are calling for the address not to be carried, citing an Obama speech that wasn’t carried in the sixth year of his presidency but they never requested that time from ABC, NBC, and CBS.

Show less