Subscription Preferences:

Newest Stories

11th Circuit revives Birmingham minimum wage lawsuit 17 mins ago / News
Parkside Elementary School teacher has classroom entrance painted as mural of Bryant-Denny Stadium 1 hour ago / News
Audit shows Opelika city broadband a financial sinkhole 3 hours ago / News
Debbie Wood wins District 38 Republican runoff by seven votes 4 hours ago / News
Serquest super-charges charitable giving 5 hours ago / Sponsored
Multiple escapes reported at Loxley Work Release Center 6 hours ago / News
7 Things: The president’s lawyer turns on him, tariff war brings on socialism, Walt Maddox answers simple questions but wants a gubernatorial debate, and more … 7 hours ago / Analysis
Congressman Mo Brooks calls out AL.com columnist for not disclosing payments from his opponent’s campaign 7 hours ago / Analysis
If Walt Maddox wants a debate with Kay Ivey, maybe poll in the high-30s first 7 hours ago / Analysis
Man electrocuted while working on Thompson High School 7 hours ago / News
Mobile street named to honor Jim Crow-era murder victim 8 hours ago / News
Maddox officially challenges Gov. Ivey to debate, Ivey responds 23 hours ago / News
Appropriations Chairman Richard Shelby: Let’s keep up the momentum on funding bills 1 day ago / News
Supreme Court to hear case of Alabama inmate Vernon Madison in October 1 day ago / News
Black female pilot makes history in Alabama National Guard 1 day ago / News
Examining the data: Are Alabama politicians truly among the country’s most corrupt? 1 day ago / Analysis
Federal Mine Safety grants to honor 25 miners killed in Alabama 1 day ago / News
Tuscaloosa clerk attempting to stop thieves now hospitalized 1 day ago / News
7 Things: Rep. Bradley Byrne calls out people who want to abolish ICE, tariffs aren’t scaring automakers away from investing in Alabama, recent legal issues still don’t point to collusion and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Anniston jail guard facing charges for sex with an inmate 1 day ago / News
5 hours ago

Serquest super-charges charitable giving

An Alabama nonprofit is revolutionizing the way charitable organizations operate, and how volunteers can help them.

Serquest is the brainchild of Henry Hammond Cobb IV of Montgomery, who envisioned a web-based solution that would bring nonprofits into the 21st century.

“The idea for Serquest is, how do we create a product for all nonprofits to help them communicate better and help them travel on the interstate highways rather than bumpy dirt roads?” said Cobb. “There are a lot of nonprofits who help people. There’s not a lot of nonprofits who help the people that help people. We feel like that’s our responsibility.”

What exactly does Serquest do? Pretty much everything. For nonprofits, the web-based product allows groups to promote fundraisers, recruit volunteers and raise money. They can also get endorsements from other organizations, increase visibility and much more.

For individuals looking to help, the site allows visitors to browse thousands of volunteer opportunities in their community, donate items and give financial support with no platform fees. With their interactive dashboard and philanthropic resume, you can track your support, share activity with other users and share on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Cobb’s team has developed an expertise getting nonprofits noticed online by their targeted audiences. They can create promotional videos for organizations, market via social media and generate millions of views.

The power and reach of internet-based services has made our lives incredibly more convenient and well-informed. Thanks to Serquest, there is no excuse to put off giving time or money to the causes that matter to you.

17 mins ago

11th Circuit revives Birmingham minimum wage lawsuit

A federal appeals court says a lawsuit can go forward challenging an Alabama law that blocked the city of Birmingham’s attempt to set a minimum wage.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday reversed a judge’s order dismissing the lawsuit.

105
Keep reading 105 WORDS

The majority-black city of Birmingham had planned to raise the minimum wage from the federal requirement $7.25 hourly to $10.10.

But the Alabama Legislature swiftly passed legislation to block cities from raising the minimum wage.

Supporters of the state law say the city initiative would stall economic development.

The appeals court says fast-food workers have a plausible claim that the state law is racially discriminatory and deprives blacks from equal economic opportunities.

The court says the judge was correct to dismiss other claims in the suit.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less
1 hour ago

Parkside Elementary School teacher has classroom entrance painted as mural of Bryant-Denny Stadium

A Cullman elementary school teacher has a nice surprise for some of his students when the new school year starts.

Parkside Elementary 4th-grade teacher Danny Weaver teamed up with artist Aaron Sullivan to create an entrance for students resembling the north end zone of Bryant-Denny Stadium, known as the “Walk of Champions.”

1

Show less
3 hours ago

Audit shows Opelika city broadband a financial sinkhole

An audit report from Opelika shows that the city’s municipal broadband network is a big money loser, dragging down the city’s otherwise healthy finances.

John Boles, a local accountant who completed the audit for the City of Opelika, told the Opelika-Auburn News that the telecommunications fund, OPS One, has a negative balance of $13.4 million and “is the only major fund that has a deficit position.”

Overall, the city’s general fund showed a positive balance of $59.4 million for fiscal year 2017.

747
Keep reading 747 WORDS

Additional debt also comes from the utilities division of Opelika Power Services subsidizing the internet component of OPS. OPS One has received $7.4 million from the utilities division and has been authorized by the city to borrow up to $13.2 million at an initial interest rate of 2.62 percent with the tab due by 2038. 

City leaders said OPS One’s total negative position is now $20.9 million, counting the loan from utilities. The interest payments total nearly $500,000 a year. They initially said OPS One would pay for itself in five years, with Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller telling Watchdog.org in 2016, “[W]e are on pace with our five-year plan to be at break even.”

In a letter to Opelika-Auburn News last week, Mayor Fuller adjusted the timeline when he wrote that “the city anticipated that it would incur substantial losses during the first five years of operation.”

Now, Opelika has pushed its break-even projection back to eight to 10 years. Derek Lee, director of OPS, told Opelika Auburn News that OPS One borrowed additional money to get its business up and running “and that created a deficit net position.”

“Once OPS One breaks even and then begins to generate more revenues than expenses, the extra revenues will be used to repay the amounts borrowed and will improve the net position,” he said. “How quickly that happens depends on the residents of Opelika.”

He said the city broadband network now has about 3,700 customers. It had about 2,700 in 2016. Lee said in April that “our competitors have been very aggressive.”

In a post debunking a Harvard study that claims municipal broadband offers much lower rates than private providers, the nonpartisan Information Technology & Innovation Foundation (ITIF) noted that some internet service providers have lowered rates as competition from city internet networks ramped up. But that doesn’t mean the group, which has received plenty of praise from Democrats like California U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, who is a big advocate of municipal broadband, is for government-built networks.

Doug Brake, the foundation’s director of broadband and spectrum policy, said, “We at ITIF believe that muni broadband should generally be avoided: Private broadband, coupled with regulatory oversight, provides much better incentives for efficient operation and long-term innovation.” 

Yellowhammer News previously reported in 2016 that OPS One’s famous gig service (meaning subscribers could get download and upload speeds of one gigabit per second) had just one subscriber at that time, and its second-tier service of 300 megabits per second had no subscribers. 

T. Randolph Beard, an economics professor at Auburn University who has been critical of government-broadband projects like OPS One, said such efforts can scare private providers from entering the market or expanding their own services, leaving taxpayers or ratepayers on the hook depending on the success or failure of city internet.

“It’s a kind of ironic self-fulfilling prophecy,” he said.

Studies have shown successes are few and far between, and there are horror stories of projects like iProvo in Utah or OptiNet in Virginia that resulted in taxpayers taking it on the chin.

The University of Pennsylvania released a study in 2017 that found 11 of 20 municipal broadband projects examined generated negative cash flow, and only of two of the 20 were expected to make enough money to pay off the debts they had incurred within the estimated 30-to-40 year life of a broadband network.

Lead researcher Christopher Yoo pointed out that his team could only examine those 20 because the 68 other municipal broadband networks they identified didn’t report the finances of their internet divisions separately from their power divisions.

“Many cities managing these projects have faced defaults, reductions in bond ratings, and ongoing liability, not to mention the toll that troubled municipal broadband ventures can take on city leaders in terms of personal turmoil and distraction from other matters important to citizens,” said that report.

Johnny Kampis is an investigative reporter for the Taxpayers Protection Alliance Foundation

 

Show less
4 hours ago

Debbie Wood wins District 38 Republican runoff by seven votes

Former Chambers County commissioner Debbie Wood has won state House District 38’s Republican primary runoff, beating Todd Rauch by a margin of seven votes.

County officials certified Wood as the victor on Tuesday after all provisional ballots were tallied, seven of which made the difference.

Wood told reporters that she had predicted the exact margin, telling her supporters what exactly it would be.

89
Keep reading 89 WORDS

“I told them walking in here – how many did I say I was going to win by?” Wood said, according to the Opelika-Auburn News. “Seven.”

Rauch took to Facebook to reflect on the loss.

“Sad to see this journey come to end, but we couldn’t be more proud of our efforts, our team, our voters and our volunteers,” he wrote in part. “Thank you, truly, from the bottom of our hearts. This is not the end.”

District 38 is comprised of Chambers and Lee Counties.

Wood faces Democrat Brian McGee in November.

Show less
6 hours ago

Multiple escapes reported at Loxley Work Release Center

A south Alabama sheriff wants the state to close a prison facility where three inmates escaped in 24 hours.

Baldwin County Sheriff Huey “Hoss” Mack tells WPMI-TV prisoners are just walking away from the work release center at Loxley.

99
Keep reading 99 WORDS

Three inmates have left the state’s minimum-security community work release center this week. Two are back in custody, and a third is still at large.

Police say looking for the escaped prisoners puts a strain on law enforcement.

Prison officials say 37-year-old Cory Allen Kingery fled the facility early Tuesday and still hasn’t been captured.

He’s serving two years for a theft conviction in Jefferson County.

Two other inmates who fled the Loxley work release center are back in custody.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less