‘Alabama will need 500,000 highly skilled workers by 2025’ – Tim McCartney, Chairman of the Alabama Workforce Council.

East AlabamaWorks! came to the studio to discuss the connection between the Alabama WorkForce Council and East AlabamaWorks!

Lisa Morales, director of East AlabamaWorks! tells “The Ford Faction” how she has bridged the gap between skilled workers and the industry.

Tim McCartney, Chairman of the Alabama Workforce Council, explained what Gov. Kay Ivey has been doing to get the numbers to the council for the upcoming workers they will need. By 2025, Alabama will need 500,000 highly-skilled workers.

It may be a massive goal, but with the time and effort they are putting into developing a workforce from G.E.D. to college diplomas, it is possible. It begins with educating the students of Alabama as young as 8th grade. Showing these students the different industries and what education it takes to get there is crucial when it comes to getting these young minds on the right track for their future.

East AlabamaWorks! is continuing to be the bridge between industry and workforce and when the industry continues to grow, so will Alabama’s skilled workforce.

Subscribe to the Yellowhammer Radio Presents The Ford Faction podcast on iTunes or Stitcher.

Birmingham to install cameras in high-crime areas

An Alabama city plans to install nearly 100 cameras in its high-crime areas over the next three months.

AL.com reports the Birmingham City Council passed legislation Tuesday allowing Mayor Randall L. Woodfin to enter a contract with Alabama Power for a surveillance camera pilot program.

The five-year contract will cost about $672,000 annually with monthly payments of $56,000.

The agreement says camera placement and footage is confidential.

The mayor’s office says information, footage and photos captured by the cameras will be exempt from public records law.

Mayor’s office spokesman Rick Journey says the cameras will not record residential areas.

City officials say Birmingham police will base camera locations on crime trends, and the Jefferson County Metro Area Crime Center will monitor the cameras.

Footage will be archived for 30 days.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Man accused of taking over Alabama church pulpit indicted

A man accused of taking over the pulpit during a church service in Alabama and trying to pull out a gun has been indicted on several charges.

The News Courier of Athens reports 35-year-old Thomas Lewter of Elkmont is charged with attempted assault, domestic violence and menacing.

The charges stem from an incident in July at O’Neal Church of Christ.

A document signed by Lewter’s estranged wife says he approached the pulpit and expressed sorrow for what he had to do.

The woman had recently sought a divorce and was in the congregation at the time.

A sheriff’s spokesman says Lewter tried to grab a handgun, and a retired deputy restrained him until police arrived.

A lawyer for Lewter did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Maddox campaign touts Tuscaloosa GDP growth that was driven by Democrat-opposed mining resurgence

Democratic gubernatorial nominee and Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox on Tuesday touted statistics released by the federal Bureau of Economic Analysis that showed the city’s metro area had experienced the largest GDP growth rate in the Southeast for 2017.

However, a review of the published data showed that Tuscaloosa’s GDP growth was mostly driven by the resurgence of its “natural resources and mining” sector after Republican leadership ended the Obama administration’s job-killing environmentalist reign and the “War on Coal.”

In Obama’s second term in office, Maddox-led Tuscaloosa and its surrounding area experienced negative real GDP growth through 2016. It shot up after President Trump took office to the tune of 5.3 percent growth, however, that was carried by 4.41 percent natural resources and mining growth.

Even with the booming University of Alabama providing increased economic growth in the city year-after-year, the Tuscaloosa metro area experienced negative growth rates of -2.6 percent in 2014 and -3.1 percent in 2016.

As Alabama’s economy surges under Governor Kay Ivey and President Donald Trump’s leadership, Maddox should be thankful for their policies lifting up Tuscaloosa. However, he seems intent on taking the credit, boasting his own job performance while dismissing Ivey’s successes as flukes.

While the November 6 General Election will serve as the ultimate referendum on Ivey and Maddox’s respective claims of executive prowess, one thing is for sure: if Maddox’s preferred presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, would have won in 2016, the Tuscaloosa area would not be experiencing the economic growth that it is.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Rep. Gary Palmer strives to lead with moral conviction that represents Alabama’s values

Gary Palmer, unlike so many other members on Congress, has not become part of the problem in Washington, but has lived up to his reputation as someone who came to Washington with solutions.

This week his campaign released a video outlining his main goals as the Congressman representing Alabama’s 6h District. Other focuses of Palmer’s campaign highlight his efforts to reform healthcare, lower taxes and cut back unnecessary regulations that prevent Alabama businesses from thriving. It also focuses on his belief that America needs a strong military and that it is important to respect and honor our veterans.

“I strive to lead with both vision and moral conviction,” said U.S. Representative Gary Palmer. “What I enjoy most about being a Congressman is being a problem solver, and my voting record will continue to reflect Alabama values.”

Over the last four years since Palmer was first elected to Congress, he has won the respect of his colleagues, even those who disagree with him, as a solid conservative, respected leader and limited government thinker.

“One way to avoid becoming part of the Washington culture is to spend your time with your constituents,” said Palmer. “I’m typically on the first flight home after the last vote for the week.”

He continues to be a man of his District, in his yard on Saturday and in the pew on Sunday, hosting monthly mayor’s meetings and constituent town halls while in town.

Palmer is a full spectrum conservative. He is fiscally responsible, strong on traditional family values and national defense. His values are not only reflected in his meetings with constituents, but in his vote. He is currently the Vice Chairman of the Republican Policy Committee and also sits on the House Budget Committee and the Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

We need more members like Gary Palmer; those who believe in limited, not expansive government, who believe that unnecessary and duplicative regulations should be eliminated; who believe that individuals not government should be in charge of healthcare and that Congress has a responsibility to control.

Palmer is up for election on Tues., Nov. 6.

Paid for by Gary Palmer for Congress.

Justice Tom Parker calls Kavanaugh allegations ‘a political smear attempt,’ opponent Bob Vance disagrees

While the nation’s gaze is glued on the circus-like confirmation process for United States Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, the candidates to be Alabama’s next state Supreme Court chief justice weighed in with differing opinions.

As reported by CBS 42, Republican nominee and current Associate Justice Tom Parker does not believe that the allegations against Kavanaugh outweigh his presumption of innocence. Parker also is skeptical of the political circumstances and timing around the approximately 35-year-old accusations.

“We need a lot more to go on, than what’s being presented right now. That’s why this appears to be nothing more than a political smear attempt,” Parker stated.

Parker has supported Kavanaugh’s confirmation since he was nominated, explaining, “I campaigned for President Trump across this state on the issue of judicial appointments, we need conservative judges.”

Vance, on the other hand, said that he will not reach a conclusion on the merits of the allegations until testimony is heard and the fact-gathering process plays out.

“I totally disagree with any assertions that anyone, Justice Parker or anyone else, may make – we can’t jump to conclusions,” Vance said.

He added, “We’re talking about a lifetime appointment, to a position with a lot of authority and that will have a great impact on the supreme court.”

While his difference in opinion with Parker is not surprising, Vance’s position signifies a public break with his wife Joyce Vance – a frequent MSNBC talking-head who came out immediately after Ford’s account was published by the Washington Post and said, “[T]here are strong indications already that Ford is telling the truth.”


Joyce Vance has also suggested that in a “he said, she said” situation, the woman should be believed.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

