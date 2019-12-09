Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

5 hours ago

SEC winners and losers from the 2019 college football season

Another college football regular season is in the books, and the conference for which it simply matters more has the top-ranked team in the playoff.

Bowl prep will soon begin for the league’s nine teams playing in the postseason, and the early signing period is less than 10 days away.

So now seems like as good a time as any to look at who fared well, as well as those who didn’t.

WINNERS

Coach O. It has been a long journey for LSU head coach Ed Orgeron. He has twice held the title “interim head coach,” yet he finds himself now leading the No. 1 team in the country after navigating an undefeated regular season. He is a shining example that there is no set path for getting to the top.

While more is out there for his LSU Tigers, their season is an overwhelming success no matter what happens in the playoff. Coach O avoided stubbornness this offseason and overhauled his entire offensive approach. The result is the No. 1 offense in the country and a quarterback who will collect the Heisman Trophy this weekend.

Gus Malzahn. Auburn’s head man used this season to remind everyone why he is the greatest coach to ever walk the sidelines at Jordan-Hare. His Tigers have played in a bowl game every one of his seven seasons on the Plains. After picking up a huge neutral-site win over No. 6 Oregon, the eventual Pac-12 champion, Malzahn has the opportunity to register double-digit wins for the third time in his Auburn tenure.

With one of the most difficult schedules year after year, he has faced perhaps the toughest seven-year run of any coach in college football history. And last month he notched his third win over Nick Saban, an achievement only one other coach on the planet can claim.

Tua. Alabama fans are not going to be the only ones who miss their fearless on-field leader. We all are. Anyone who appreciates football enjoyed watching him spin the ball out of that quick, effortless throwing motion. When adversity hit by way of his season-ending hip injury, Tua showed the country what he was truly made of. He was outspoken about his reliance on his faith to carry him through the trial. And, unlike other some other superstar players in recent years, Tua stuck around to support his teammates even though his college career is likely concluded.

That’s why he’s firmly in the winner category this season — and in life.

Derrick Brown. No one can ever blame a player for leaving school early to become a high draft pick. Brown could easily have done that, and he would have been congratulated in the process. Instead, he returned to Auburn for a season which saw him become virtually unstoppable on the field. His performance garnered him Defensive Player of the Year honors, with more awards expected to pile up.

Brown is also another example of an athlete displaying character off the field. Set to graduate this month, he’s involved in numerous causes in the community and is a finalist for the Lott IMPACT Trophy, which seeks to recognize players for integrity both on and off the field.

Paul Finebaum. There’s a common saying in marketing that your brand should make someone mad. For Finebaum, mission accomplished. He is at a point where he is maximizing his exposure on the SEC Network and ESPN properties. He has perfected his schtick and has the ability to set fans, players and coaches alike off with his commentary and observations. Finebaum’s currency is controversy, and he’s trading feverishly these days.

Don’t expect any drop off in performance next year, either. The league returns personalities such as Coach O, Saban and Jimbo Fisher. And now Ole Miss has gift-wrapped Lane Kiffin back into Finebaum’s world. Another sneaky pick for Finebaum fodder will be new Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman. We’re in the golden era of Paul Finebaum.

LOSERS

Greg Sankey. Sankey, commissioner of the SEC, denied an injured Tua a waiver to cheer his teammates from the sideline of the Iron Bowl. While Tua was on crutches following season-ending surgery and obviously unable to play, Sankey determined Tua would still count against the SEC’s 70-player limit for road teams. This put Tua in the unfair position of having to take a spot away from another player in order to be with his teammates during the biggest game of the year. Tua embodies everything that’s right about SEC football. This should have been an easy decision for Sankey.

Then there’s the refs. Officiating in the SEC has been criticized this year for its inconsistency and some glaring mistakes in high-profile games. Sankey did not help himself with an awkward mid-season explanation of the conference’s approach to officiating. Here’s to a better Sankey season in 2020.

12th Man. It’s realistic to think Texas A&M expected a bit more when it guaranteed Jimbo Fisher $75 million to be its head football coach. For $75 million, they should be expecting quite a bit more. In Jimbo’s two seasons in College Station, his teams have gone a combined 16-9, with a 9-7 record in conference. Not terrible. But not $75 million good, either. This year, the Aggies did not beat a single ranked team, and squeaking out a win against the SEC’s worst team (Arkansas) proved to be the difference in getting to seven wins.

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy summed up the pain of Texas A&M’s mediocrity in 2019 on a conference call announcing his team’s invitation to the Texas Bowl against the Aggies. Gundy called Texas A&M “the best 7-5 team in the history of the NCAA.”

Ole Miss urinating guy. That’s what to type into Google when you are looking for more info on the stupidest play of the 2019 season. Elijah Moore is his name. Everyone has seen the play by now. Any way you parse it, Moore’s pretending to lift his leg and urinate like a dog in the endzone cost Ole Miss a win in its most important game of the year. No matter how much his coaches tried to cover for him and say they were going to kick the extra point, a two-point conversion for the win was the only play. Instead, Moore cost his team the win and cost his coach a job.

The silver lining to Moore’s stupidity is that it brought Lane Kiffin back to the SEC. An Ole Miss player’s peeing like a dog got Lane Kiffin hired. Sounds about right.

Paul Finebaum. He did it. He went there. At 7:18 a.m. CST on Tuesday, December 3, Paul Finebaum declared that the Nick Saban dynasty has ended. It takes a unique talent to land in both categories of this column. Ole Miss urinating guy almost pulled it off because he brought Lane Kiffin to Oxford. But Finebaum is a generational talent right up there with Bo Jackson and Tua. Suggesting the Saban dynasty is over far exceeds the stupidity of costing a 4-8 football team a win. Has Finebaum not seen Saban dance, lately? By our calculations, Saban will coach until his 110th birthday. So at his current pace of winning, we estimate he will bring the Tide another 21 national championships before he finishes in Tuscaloosa.

Tide fans are better off printing their “38” bumper stickers than worrying about Finebaum’s prediction that Saban’s reign is over.

Tim Howe is an owner of Yellowhammer Multimedia

2 hours ago

Byrne center-stage at Trump’s White House education roundtable

Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) on Monday participated in an education roundtable discussion at the White House with President Donald Trump and the likes of Vice President Mike Pence, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX).

Byrne, a member of the House Education and Labor Committee, earlier this year introduced an educational choice bill backed by the Trump administration and included in the administration’s budget proposal this past spring. Called the Education Freedom Scholarships and Opportunity Act, H.R. 1434 would give students and parents nationwide the freedom to make educational decisions that are right for them by building upon the Scholarship Granting Organization (SGO) model already used successfully in Alabama.

Trump reportedly invited Byrne to feature at Monday’s roundtable based on his sponsorship of this legislation. Cruz is sponsoring the legislation in the Senate.

In a statement, Byrne said, “I thank President Trump for his trust in me to lead his school choice bill in the House. Every student deserves a high quality education, and President Trump is making great progress towards improving our education system by putting American students first.”

“No student deserves to be locked into a poor education outcome, and expanding education choices and freedom through this new tax credit will go far towards removing roadblocks to quality education. This bill should have bipartisan support, and I pledge to continue working with Secretary Devos and Senator Cruz to get it passed and signed into law by President Trump,” he concluded.

H.R. 1434 currently has 85 cosponsors in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Alabama Farmers Federation elects leaders during 98th annual meeting

MONTGOMERY — During the business session of the Alabama Farmers Federation’s 98th annual meeting on Monday, nearly 500 voting delegates representing all 67 counties elected several organizational officers and members of the board of directors.

The federation elects its leaders in rotating blocks. There are six total officers in the organization serving two-year terms, with three officer positions being up for election annually.

This year, Conecuh County’s Steve Dunn, a row crop and cattle farmer, was reelected to his 10th term as secretary-treasurer of the federation — the state’s largest farm organization and only affiliate of the American Farm Bureau. Dunn also serves as chairman of FarmPAC, the federation’s political arm, and as president of the Conecuh County Farmers Federation.

Additionally on Monday, Calhoun County ’s Jon Hegeman was elected central area vice president, and Jake Harper of Wilcox County was reelected southwest area vice president.

The central area includes Autauga, Bibb, Calhoun, Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Fayette, Greene, Jefferson, Lamar, Pickens, Randolph, Shelby, St. Clair, Talladega, Tuscaloosa and Walker counties.

According to a release from the federation, Hegeman is a first-generation farmer who manages greenhouses in Calhoun and Cherokee counties. He is a former State Young Farmers Committee chairman and was American Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers & Ranchers chairman in 2015. This came after Hegeman and his wife, Amy, were named Alabama’s Outstanding Young Farm Family in 2012.

The southwest area includes Baldwin, Butler, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Dallas, Escambia, Hale, Lowndes, Marengo, Mobile, Monroe, Montgomery, Perry, Sumter, Washington and Wilcox counties. A cattle and timber farmer, Harper served as a district director from 1988-1996 and was first elected southwest area vice president in 2003. He also serves as Wilcox County Farmers Federation president.

Officers in positions elected last year are Alabama Farmers Federation president Jimmy Parnell of Chilton County, north area vice president Rex Vaughn of Madison County and southeast area vice president George Jeffcoat of Houston County.

On Monday, directors representing districts two, five, eight and 11 were also elected or reelected to three-year terms. There are a total of 12 district directors on the federation board, with four positions up for election each year.

Morgan County poultry and row crop farmer Mark Byrd was elected to the district two seat, which includes Limestone, Madison and Morgan counties.

Tuscaloosa County row crop farmer Joe Anders was reelected district five director, serving Bibb, Fayette, Jefferson, Lamar and Tuscaloosa counties.

Dallas County cattleman Jimmy Holliman was elected director of district eight, covering Choctaw, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Marengo, Perry, Pickens and Sumter counties.

Baldwin County cattle and row crop farmer Mark Kaiser was elected district 11 director. He represents Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Mobile, Monroe and Washington counties.

Other members of the board elected in the past two years can be found here.

Also on Monday, Women’s Leadership Committee Chairman Kathy Gordon of Montgomery County and State Young Farmers Committee Chairman Jonathan Sanders of Coffee County were elected to one-year, ex-officio terms on the state federation board.

The 98th annual meeting of the Alabama Farmers Federation will conclude with a dinner Monday at 6:30 p.m. CT. Governor Kay Ivey is expected to speak, as is former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville — FarmPAC’s endorsed candidate in Alabama’s 2020 U.S. Senate race. Former Congressman Trey Gowdy (R-SC) will be the keynote speaker.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Three HudsonAlpha researchers listed among world’s most cited scientists

Three scientists at the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology in Huntsville have been included on the Web of Science Group’s list of the world’s most highly cited researchers.

A highly cited scientist is one whose work is frequently referenced as noteworthy in other academic works.

According to the report, “Of the world’s population of scientists and social scientists, the Web of Science Group’s Highly Cited Researchers are one in 1,000.” This year’s list included 23 Nobel laureates.

Web of Science is a citation indexing service that combs through multiple databases of academic papers across many disciplines.

Institute President Richard M. Myers, PhD, explained, “Reporting on research results in peer-reviewed publications is a critical part of the scientific process, especially when journals offer open access to everyone, as it allows research findings to be used, replicated and advanced rapidly. We are happy to be recognized as significant contributors to these advances.”

The HudsonAlpha faculty who on the list are, as follows:

• Richard M. Myers, PhD – Molecular Biology and Genetics
• Jeremy Schmutz – Molecular Biology and Genetics as well as Plant and Animal Science
• Jane Grimwood, PhD – Cross-field

Jeremy Schmutz said of his achievement, “We perform large-scale, collaborative, foundational genomic research that propels forward many different fields in biology, including our focus on plant genomics and agriculture. Its is great to see others building off of these foundations to make even greater impacts in biological science.”

Jane Grimwood, PhD, added, “We do our best to create research that inspires others. Making the list of the most highly cited researchers in the world shows that our work serves as a jumping off point across multiple fields.”

“The Highly Cited Researchers list contributes to the identification of that small fraction of the researcher population that contributes disproportionately to extending the frontiers of knowledge,” said David Pendlebury Senior Citation Analyst at the Institute for Scientific Information.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

4 hours ago

For whom the bridge tolls

If you’ve followed the news lately you could not have missed the fact that there has been a kerfluffle of the highest order near the Alabama coastline. Like a scene from the old fairy tale, the Three Billy Goats Gruff, the local populace has thrown the “bridge trolls” into the bay and seemingly defeated the infamous toll payments that were at issue. The difference between our coastal brethren and sistren and the goats is that the goats got a bridge out of it.

For the purposes of THIS discussion you can set aside for a minute whether a bridge is necessary. You can also set aside whether or not the original plans for a $2.1 billion bridge were reasonable. No opinion is offered here on those two salient points. What is at issue in the broader scheme is: how can one who claims the mantle of “conservativism” pay for regional infrastructure? There are very few options. To be sure, bridges cost money. There is no free lunch and there is no free concrete. If the existing revenue does not match the existing need then the only options are to raise revenue through taxes on all, or tolls on some. Throughout this whole melee it was interesting to hear public officials and well-meaning citizens rebuke the idea of a toll as somehow being a violation of conservative principles.

Here’s a news flash: research by the Alabama Policy Institute clearly indicates that one of the most conservative approaches to funding regional infrastructure is what is often referred to as “a user pays system,” or more commonly “a toll.”

Before you start charging the gates with pitchforks and torches consider that this finding is backed by the imminently credible Heritage Foundation. In a July 2019 report on conservative approaches to infrastructure spending, Heritage scholars offered four bad and four good solutions to infrastructure revenue. Among the four “good” solutions: that’s right, tolls.

One has to also consider that the free market will be at play in the advent of a toll road. Basically, if the toll is set too high the market will not sustain it any more than the cost of food at a restaurant being priced out of reach of the general populace. The consideration of market-based pricing also has the effect of engaging the private sector in the construction of transportation infrastructure according to a recent article by Steven Polzin, the director of mobility policy research at the University of South Florida.

But the other factor that often goes unspoken in regional infrastructure debates is that of equity. Should a project that is designed for regional impact be paid for by taxpayers who may never see it? The good people of Limestone County in north Alabama likely have no real interest in being specially assessed so that the good people of Mobile and Baldwin Counties can have a quicker commute. Likewise, the citizens of the coast have no interest in a span over the Coosa River in Etowah County despite its absolute necessity for that community. By considering infrastructure spending from a user-pays standpoint, there is no question that only those who need it and use it will pay for it.

To be sure, there are nuances to every argument. Is the government establishing a toll on what was previously a free route? Would the toll be extinguished once construction costs have been met and debt service is complete? Is the overall scope of the project reasonably justifiable? Good questions all. But the facts remain in the undergirding of the issue: If you want it then you have to pay for it. If you have to pay for it you have to have the revenue. If you have to have the revenue then you face the choices of increasing taxation and growing government, or (wait for it) reasonably establishing a pay-as-you-go system of funding. Any reader who claims to be a fiscal conservative is likely sitting back in their chair smiling wryly now.

By engaging the private sector in a partnership with governance, combined with a user-pays system of financing at levels sustainable in the market, the direct effect would be the lessening of the role of government, equity created for taxpayers, and the improvement of mobility infrastructure that otherwise would be unattainable. It is the most conservative approach. So, in the end, the question is not whether the coast will get a new bridge. The real question is how to pay for it. The answer, if you really dig into the details and call yourself a fiscal conservative, is for whom the bridge tolls … it tolls for those who use it.

Phil Williams, API Director of Policy Strategy, is a former State Senator from Gadsden. For updates, follow him on Twitter at @SenPhilWilliams and visit alabamapolicy.org.

5 hours ago

Dale Jackson: Let Roy Moore run his sad campaign in peace — It’s almost over

A bunch of people gave 2020 GOP U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore exactly what he wanted on Saturday when they protested his speech at the Shoals Republican Club in Tuscumbia.

The club had invited Roy Moore to speak, as they previously had every other Senate candidate, and so a bunch of losers with nothing better to do with their Saturday morning stood outside in December and yelled at him.

And yes, of course, we are going to cover it.

The protesters chanted “No more Roy Moore” and “Go to hell, Roy Moore.” All things that I’m sure completely devastated the former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice and failed Senate candidate.

The problem with these protesters is that they give Roy Moore exactly what he wants: a chance to play the victim and show how everybody hates him because of what he stands for.

Moore’s entire candidacy in this election cycle has been that everybody is out to get him.

Roy Moore’s schtick is as follows:

  • I was screwed over when I stood up for the Ten Commandments and lost my job.
  • I was screwed over when I fought gay marriage and lost my job.
  • I was screwed over in 2017 by questionable allegations (and a separate shadowy Democrat disinformation campaign).

He’s right about the last one. Those allegations don’t make it to print if Moore was a Democrat.

The reality is that he’s disliked because he failed to do his job and then lost a Senate seat to a liberal Democrat in ruby-red Alabama.

But most people are smart enough to see through this stuff and realize this is the end of Roy Moore’s public life and are content to let him fade away.

So, why do people continue to give him the ability to play the victim?

Right now, Roy Moore is polling in the low teens. He’s not really relevant, so why make it seem like he is?

Giving him the opportunity to claim that he won’t back down from a fight lets him off the hook. It takes a completely unlikable candidate and makes him seem like a hero for standing up to the outrage mobs, cancel culture and liberal Democrats who are condemning him to hell for standing up for God.

If people want Roy Moore to go away, the best thing to do is to treat him like he’s irrelevant, because that’s exactly what he is.

Moore has no money and is recycling old campaign ads. His support keeps dwindling by the day as the obituaries do their thing.

Moore is the fourth man in a three-man Senate race.

Let Roy Moore talk to a crowd that won’t vote for him, let him head back to Gadsden afterward, and, eventually, the age of dealing with this grift will be over.

Until then, these people need to find anything else to do on a Saturday morning.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

