Tua Tagovailoa at Iron Bowl: Hip ‘a lot better than it was last week’ — ‘Wish I could play today’

Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is out for the season after having hip surgery last week, however he still traveled with his teammates to Jordan-Hare Stadium for the Iron Bowl on Saturday.

In fact, it was reported by Cecil Hurt that Tagovailoa counted against the Tide’s 70-player game day roster because the SEC did not give Bama an injury waiver allowing him to travel with the team and be on the sideline without being one of the players eligible to play. Head coach Nick Saban, though, clearly wanted his star quarterback in the locker room with the team.

Arriving to the stadium on crutches, Tagovailoa was interviewed by CBS’ Jamie Erdahl ahead of the rivalry contest against Auburn.

She first asked him how he was doing after the surgery.

“I’m feeling good,” Tagovailoa responded. “I mean, it’s a lot better than it was last week.”

He continued, “But, I can’t stress enough how appreciative me and my family are for the amount of love and support that we’ve been getting from the fans and just people worldwide. I also want to thank the doctors. They’ve done a tremendous job in helping me on my road to recovery.”

“At this point, I wish I could play today,” Tagovailoa added.

He then detailed that his recovery plan begins with six weeks of zero weight-bearing on his right hip. After that time period, he said, they will let him know what comes next.

Watch:

Dr. Lyle Cain, Bama’s team orthopedic surgeon from Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Clinic at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham, has previously said that Tagovailoa’s “prognosis is excellent” after the surgery, which the doctor called “successful.”

“[W]e expect him to make a full recovery,” Cain added.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Tide takeaways — Iron Bowl postgame

The No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide fell to No. 15 Auburn on Saturday in the 85th edition of the in-state rivalry. Here are some quick postgame takeaways:

Big Picture: Not that anyone needed a reminder, but Tua Tagovailoa is a generational player. The two pick sixes thrown by quarterback Mac Jones were so big, even with Jones otherwise playing well. The talent Alabama trotted out on the outside is also collectively generational. However, Auburn never seemed to panic at any point in the game. The Tide lacked that sense of invincibility brought by a Tua-led team.

Player of the game: Mac Jones. We’re going to hand the player of the game nod to Jones over some other worthy candidates. Jaylen Waddle had 86,000 people holding their breath every time the ball was kicked to him. He totaled four touchdowns as part of a career day. That’s big time. Najee Harris had 146 yards on 27 carries and allowed Tide fans to reminisce about the old days of rushing domination. Nevertheless, someone had to get the ball to all those playmakers, and Jones was up to the task. He finished the day with 335 yards passing in his first real start — which happened to be the biggest game of the year. By no means was he perfect, but Jones never flinched under the brightest of lights.

Best decision: Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian and his offense taking advantage of Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele’s propensity for playing man-to-man. The touchdown pass to Waddle in the fourth quarter was the result of Sarkisian seeing the matchup he wanted and taking advantage of it. There was no second read for Jones on that play. He had man-to-man on the outside and Sarkisian knew he had what he wanted. While not a specific play call, we saw also Alabama capitalize on Auburn playing man-to-man again on Jones’ fourth and seven scramble for a first down late in the game. Steele learned his craft from Alabama head coach Nick Saban, who also employs a man-heavy scheme. So there’s no doubt Jones was coached in the week leading up to the game to take off when everyone’s backs were turned in coverage.

Worst decision: Greg Sankey. The commissioner of the SEC denied Alabama’s waiver asking for Tagovailoa’s presence on the sideline to not count toward the Crimson Tide’s 70-man limit for the game at Jordan-Hare. Sankey, an Auburn (New York) man, has taken heat this year for the decline in the quality of officiating. In response to the criticism of league officiating, Sankey issued a strange manifesto outlining the conference’s approach to the issue. Now this. With Tua on crutches and out of uniform, it should have been an easy decision to allow Tagovailoa to attend the game without hindering his team. Tua embodies everything one would think the SEC would want to represent. It should have been an easy decision for Sankey — until it wasn’t.

Tim Howe is an owner of Yellowhammer Multimedia

Show less
Tiger takeaways — Iron Bowl postgame

The 85th edition of the Iron Bowl was a wild game from start to finish, with the No. 15 Auburn Tigers ultimately taking down the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide.

Here are some quick postgame takeaways:

Big picture: Earlier this week, we wrote about the fact Malzahn was among the nation’s elite coaches. This game cements him at the top of the mountain for all-time best Auburn head coaches. The ride has not been without its bumps, but Malzahn is the best who has ever roamed the sidelines at Jordan-Hare. He has now won three games head-to-head with Alabama head coach Nick Saban in addition to a long list of wins against top 10 teams. That’s rarified air in which to travel. Alabama hovered around the college football playoff picture going into this game, but Malzahn stood toe-to-toe with the legend on the other side of the field and proved he belongs in college football’s upper echelon.

Best decision of the game: Gus Malzahn’s game management. It became apparent with a little more than seven minutes to go in the second quarter that Malzahn had a feel for the this game. Facing a third and long inside Alabama territory, he made the smart decision to take the three points. Malzahn called a run play, picked up a few yards and then saw his kicker tie the game at 10. Usually ultra-aggressive in big games, Malzahn took the long view of what ended up being a game that will go down as one of the classics in the series. He had taken in the first quarter and a half and assessed what he had on defense and what Alabama had in an offense led by newly-minted starter Mac Jones. Malzahn’s measured approach to decision-making continued throughout the game, and it paid off.

Worst decision of the game: Seth Williams’ unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Williams getting into what really appeared to be a one-sided scuffle inside the red zone could have been even more costly. Williams took offense to some seemingly incidental contact from an Alabama defensive back, and it drew a 15-yard penalty. It could have had a much bigger impact on the game.

Player of the game: Anders Carlson. The Tigers’ kicker nailed all four of his kicks, including a 52-yarder. He was clutch. More importantly, he gave Malzahn the confidence to take three points in several situations knowing his defense was going to keep Auburn in the game.

Tim Howe is an owner of Yellowhammer Multimedia

Show less
Alabama’s Cook Museum of Natural Science educates and entertains all ages

Fifty years ago, it was a humble bug collection. Today, it’s a multimillion-dollar, state-of-the-art, hands-on, fully immersive museum, with more than 62,000 square feet of space dedicated to the study of all aspects of nature.

This is the Cook Museum of Natural Science in Decatur, which opened in June after being closed for three years while the new location was being planned and built. The nonprofit museum allows visitors to learn about nature through a vast array of exhibits and interactive experiences, designed to captivate kids of all ages.

In the late 1960s, John Cook Sr. of Cook’s Pest Control started opening his private collection of insects – which until then had been used primarily for employee training – by appointment to various groups in north Alabama. The collection grew to include mounted wildlife, and the original museum opened in 1980 with additional displays of rocks, minerals, fossils and insects.

In more than 30 years of existence, what was the Cook’s Natural Science Museum welcomed more than 750,000 visitors. But the Cook family was at a crossroads about the future of the old museum after Cook died in 2009.

“The Cook family had the museum for so long that they did not want to close it, but they were not sure what to do,” marketing and public relations manager Mike Taylor said.

After extensive market research, in 2015 the decision was made to build a new museum. After closing the old museum in 2016, the Cook family began moving their collection into the new museum while acquiring additional artifacts.

The biggest challenge the new attraction faces is describing the number of new features to those familiar with the original Cook Museum. “It is hard to put the museum into words,” Taylor explained. “You have to come see it.”

All about nature

There are 11 themed galleries dedicated to the diverse habitats of Alabama, the Southeast and North America, including a life-size replica of a cave and a mesmerizing collection of rocks and minerals from different parts of the world.

North Alabama’s space industry is represented by a meteorite in the new museum. Visitors in the Rivers and Streams Gallery can learn about the whooping crane, common at nearby Wheeler Wildlife Refuge. The Arctic and Desert Gallery helps the visitor compare and contrast wildlife from those regions.

Cook’s original insect collection, along with hundreds of new species of insects, is available for viewing in the Wonderful World of Insects.

Giant aquariums hold different types of jellyfish and saltwater fish in the Oceans Gallery, while a large beehive stores as many as 60,000 Italian honey bees. There are even live baby alligators acquired from an alligator reservation in south Alabama, along with displays of other reptiles from North America.

Trained staff members, including an on-site veterinarian, are tasked with humanely treating the live animals. Once the animals outgrow their space in the museum, they are released back into appropriate habitats.

Keeping kids interested

The museum’s different hands-on exhibits, which include a virtual game that involves balancing the Earth’s atmospheric conditions and a station where you can digitally design a seashell, allow visitors various ways to discover the planet.

“We put a lot of thought and money into the different types of learning showcased in the different types of exhibits,” said Kara Long, manager of collections and gallery experience.

Children can burn off energy by peering inside a life-size beaver lodge, walking on a rope bridge above a replica of a Southeastern forest or crawling around an insect-themed playground.

To get students interested in nature, classrooms feature various programs to encourage careers in science, technology, engineering and math. “Using a child’s internal motivation to explore and learn, we can help them develop an early appreciation, sense of wonder, love and respect for the natural world that is so awe-inspiring,” Taylor said.

The museum will host field trips, birthday parties and sleepovers to encourage children and young students to visit the attraction. “There is already interest from across Alabama who want to take their students on a field trip to our museum,” Taylor said.

The museum is a community center for Decatur, with a cafe and meeting space for events, and a regional attraction for north Alabama and the Southeast.

“This museum is a rising tide for north Alabama,” president and board chairman Brian Cook said. “We see this museum as being a significant part of regionalism and are thankful for the many sponsors in north Alabama and beyond who made this museum possible.”

Cook is thankful his grandfather’s legacy lives on with the new museum.

“I recently asked my grandmother if she ever imagined that opening the doors to a few small school groups or Boy Scouts back in 1968 would lead to this,” Cook said. “She laughed and said, ‘No, I never saw this happening.’”

For more information, visit www.cookmuseum.org.

(Courtesy of Alabama Living magazine)

Show less
Watch: Auburn AD Allen Greene discusses Iron Bowl with Pat Dye, Craig Ogletree

In a new video for YellaWood, Auburn University Athletic Director Allen Greene sat down with two legendary Tigers — former head football coach Pat Dye and former linebacker Craig Ogletree — ahead of Saturday’s Iron Bowl game.

This marks the 30th anniversary of the Iron Bowl being hosted in Auburn when the Tigers are the home team, rather than the neutral site of Birmingham’s Legion Field. Dye was coach in 1989 when this happened and is widely credited as bringing the rivalry game to Jordan-Hare Stadium.

In the video, Dye explains the history of the Iron Bowl, also giving some interesting personal insight.

He opined that Legion Field was not really a neutral site but tilted towards the Crimson Tide. Dye also reflected on former University of Alabama head football coach Paul “Bear” Bryant’s role in continuing to hold the game at Legion Field for decades. Every Iron Bowl played during Bryant’s tenure coaching the Tide was held at Legion Field.

“Coach Bryant was smart, and he knew the value of playing in Birmingham,” Dye said. “And the first words out of his mouth when I met him, he said, ‘Well, I guess you’re going to want to take that game to Auburn.’ I said, ‘We’re going to take it to Auburn.’ And he said, ‘Well now, not as long as I’m coaching.'”

Bryant’s words held true, as there was a contract in place that ensured Legion Field hosted the Iron Bowl through 1988. Bryant passed away in 1983.

Dye, on bringing Auburn’s home Iron Bowl games to Jordan-Hare Stadium starting in 1989, emphasized, “I was in a situation (position) to change it, and it needed changing.”

“I knew what it would mean to our program,” he added. “And that would level the playing field. I knew that when they (the Tide) came down here and saw what was going on, that they would have to take the game to Tuscaloosa.”

Indeed, the University of Alabama soon followed suit. After expanding Bryant-Denny Stadium to slightly surpass Legion Field’s capacity, the Tide’s home Iron Bowl games moved to Tuscaloosa as of 2000.

Ogletree was playing for the Tigers in 1989, when the rivalry game was first played in Auburn.

He said it “was very exciting” to be a part of that now-historic contest.

Ogletree explained that Dye took the team to LaGrange, Georgia, the day and night before the game because the atmosphere in Auburn was so raucous. He noted fans began coming in to Auburn on Tuesday ahead of the Saturday game.

“It was unreal,” Ogletree commented.

Greene then prompted him to talk about the Tiger Walk ahead of that 1989 game, with a stunning image from that scene flashing on screen.

“Usually [in a] Tiger Walk, you have the width of the street — fans are on the sidewalk each side. But this day, it was single-file [for the players walking],” Ogletree advised.

Dye added some context about the emotions in that crowd.

“The look in their eyes — some of them [were] crying, tears running down their cheeks. They’d be holding babies up for you to touch,” Dye said, adding that Auburn fans of all ages were amongst that crowd. “It covered every scope of the Auburn fanbase.”

Dye continued to advise that the only challenge after that unparalleled entrance into the stadium was dealing with the raw emotions it brought up until kickoff.

Ogletree stressed that the players experienced a momentous welcome onto the field once inside the stadium, as well. This was the last game of Ogletree’s senior year and nothing he had seen before came close to the atmosphere that day inside Jordan-Hare.

Speaking about running out of the tunnel, he emphasized it was, “[Like] nothing I had ever experienced.”

“This was very, very unique and different,” Ogletree added.

The 20-minute video contains several other interesting nuggets for Auburn fans — and college football fanatics in general — including the moment Dye will never forget from that 1989 game. They also discussed the current state of the Iron Bowl and the sport as a whole.

Watch:

In 1989, No. 11 Auburn defeated No. 2 Alabama 30-20.

The 2019 edition of the Iron Bowl kicks off shortly after 2:30 p.m. CT in Auburn, with CBS televising the game.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
Flowers: Players are in place for next year’s election

Qualifying has ended and the players are in place for next year’s elections. It is a presidential year. It is up in the air as to who will be the Democratic presidential standard-bearer. President Donald Trump will be the Republican nominee.

It is a foregone conclusion that Trump will carry Alabama next November. In fact, it would be safe to say that all statewide Republican candidates on the ballot will win next year. When it comes to national and statewide contests in the Heart of Dixie, we are a one-state party. If you want to win a state or U.S. Senate race in Alabama, you have to run as a Republican.

Therefore, winning next year’s March 3 primary is tantamount to election in the state. That means the election is less than four months away. There will be a little holiday lull between now and the first of the year. However, when January and the new year begin campaigns will begin going full steam ahead.

The premier contest will be for the U.S. Senate and two open congressional seats. I will address those federal races in a separate column next week.

The most important positions, along with the federal races, will be for posts on our state Supreme Court and our Courts of Civil and Criminal Appeals. There are two seats on each of these three tribunals on the ballot. Most of the judges up for election are incumbents and either have no opposition or only token opponents.

Former Houston County Circuit Judge, Brad Mendheim, will win election to a full six-year term on the State Supreme Court without opposition. The very popular presiding judge for the Court of Civil Appeals, Bill Thompson, will be anointed without opposition for another six-year stint. Bill has done an outstanding job on this court for decades. He even looks like a judge.

Judge Beth Kellum has done an exemplary job in her post on the State Court of Criminal Appeals. She probably will be reelected to another term. She has two opponents – Jill Ganus and Will Smith. It does not hurt that she was born and raised in Tuscaloosa.

The Druid City seems to have an inordinate number of statewide officeholders. Tuscaloosa has a lot of voters, but it seems to be more than that. It is as though the Black Warrior River spawns them.

Judge Mary Windom of Mobile will more than likely win another six-year term on the Court of Criminal Appeals. She has an opponent Melvin Hasting.

There will be a contested race for a place on the State Court of Civil Appeals. The very popular Scott Donaldson is retiring. By the way, Scott is from Tuscaloosa and served on the bench there before being elected to the State Court. There will be a spirited race for his seat between Shelby County State Representative Matt Fridy and Birmingham Lawyer Phillip Bahakel.

The most hotly contested race on the March 3 primary ballot will be between State Senator Cam Ward and incumbent Greg Shaw for Shaw’s seat on the State Supreme Court. Shaw has done a good job on the High Tribunal and is considered a solid conservative, pro-business judge. Ward has been on a fast and successful track in the state legislature. He hails from Shelby County and has been a high-profile State Senator for several terms. He is 48 and a very gregarious and tenacious campaigner.

It is doubtful that the business groups that primarily fund these State Supreme Court races will abandon the solid but quiet Shaw. However, these same groups may be reluctant to not cover their bets with Ward. In addition, the plaintiff trial lawyers have found a way to funnel money quietly to these races.

Popular PSC President, Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh, will be reelected. Twinkle is known and respected as one of Alabama’s most conservative leaders. She has a token opponent who is part of a left-wing California-like liberal group.

Huntsville’s outstanding mayor, Tommy Battle, will be up for reelection in that city’s August 2020 mayoral race. Battle will be a prohibitive favorite to win reelection to a third term.

Battle ran a respectable second to Kay Ivey in the 2018 governor’s race. During that contest, I asked him why in the world would he trade being mayor of Huntsville for being governor of Alabama. Huntsville is poised to be the fastest growing and most prosperous metropolitan area, not only in Alabama and the South, but in the nation during the next decade.

Steve Flowers is Alabama’s leading political columnist. His weekly column appears in over 60 Alabama newspapers. He served 16 years in the state legislature. Steve may be reached at www.steveflowers.us.

Show less