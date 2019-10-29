Tuberville: ‘Jeff Sessions had a chance to stand and defend the president, and he failed’

With former Attorney General Jeff Sessions seriously considering a 2020 bid for his old U.S. Senate seat, the leading candidate in the current Republican field appeared on Fox Business’ “Varney & Co.” on Tuesday morning to comment on Sessions’ potential candidacy.

To start the interview, host Stuart Varney asked former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville if he is “worried about” Sessions entering the race.

“Well, the more the merrier that gets into the primary, Stuart,” Tuberville responded.

“You know, I’m running against a handful of career, professional politicians as we speak, and I’m an outsider,” he continued. “I’m not a politician. I want to go be a voice for the people of Alabama. And a vote for me is a vote for President Trump.”

“But these other guys, depending on what side of the bed they get up on and what special interests they’re listening to is who they’re going to vote for,” Tuberville added. “So, I don’t know if Mr. Sessions wants to get in. He had a chance to help President Trump, and he failed him once. We don’t need him to fail him again.”

Varney also asked Tuberville about the status of the race.

The candidate acknowledged that he currently has “a big lead” but stressed that he is focused on stretching that lead out and that there is a lot of time left until the March 3 primary.

Tuberville said Alabamians are gravitating to his message because “they’re tired of people (candidates) that have never had a job.”

After the interview, Tuberville also released a statement to Yellowhammer News.

“If the voters of Alabama want a career politician as their next U.S. Senator, then they have plenty of choices,” he stated. “If they want a political outsider who will actually stand with President Trump and fight the DC establishment when it matters the most, then I am the only choice. Jeff Sessions had a chance to stand and defend the President, and he failed.”

Other announced GOP candidates in the race include Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, Secretary of State John Merrill and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs).

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Byrne campaign press secretary Lenze Morris stressed that the congressman is committed to the Senate race, with or without Sessions in it.

“Regardless of who may or may not get in this race, Bradley isn’t going anywhere,” she said. “He is laser focused on becoming the next Senator from Alabama and will lead the charge to secure our borders, fight for American workers and stand up to Democrats and their deep state allies attempting to nullify and sabotage the Trump Presidency.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn