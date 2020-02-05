Republicans rip Doug Jones’ decision to convict Trump on impeachment articles — ‘Falling in line with Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi’

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) is unsurprisingly under fire after confirming Wednesday morning that he will vote to convict President Donald J. Trump on both impeachment articles.

The impeachment votes occurred shortly after 3:00 p.m. CST on Wednesday, with Trump being acquitted on both charges.

“By voting to remove President Trump from office, Democrat Doug Jones has given up on serving the men and women of Alabama,” National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) spokesperson Nathan Brand said in a statement.

“Motivated by left-wing New York and California donors or the chance at a cabinet position in a Democrat administration, Jones once again disrespected the overwhelming majority of Alabamians who stand with President Trump,” he added.

Republican National Committee spokesperson Kevin Knoth stated, “Doug Jones sealed his fate by abandoning Alabamians and falling in line with Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi. The Yellowhammer State supports President Trump and will remember this betrayal in November as they tell Jones goodbye and vote to re-elect President Trump.”

Senate Leadership Fund communications director Jack Pandol said, “The Senate Leadership Fund would like to be the first to congratulate Doug Jones on his impending retirement from politics. From voting against Justice Kavanaugh, to opposing the border wall, to repeatedly supporting abortion, Jones hasn’t made an effort to hide his far-left stripes. It’s clear Jones has decided he’s better off auditioning for a low-level Cabinet slot in a Bernie Sanders Administration than reflect the will of Alabama.”

“Alabama Democrat Senator Doug Jones… continues to take his marching orders from Chuck Schumer and his liberal California campaign donors,” Alabama Republican Party Chairman Terry Lathan remarked. “By voting to convict, Senator Jones once again is demonstrating his contempt for the majority of Alabamians who are opposed to impeachment. This comes as no surprise when you consider his past voting record including his votes against Justice Kavanaugh and many of President Trump’s other nominees, his refusal to back border wall funding and his continued support of abortion on demand. The voters of Alabama will keenly remember this day on November 3rd and replace Senator Jones with someone who will truly represent Alabama’s values.”

Memo to Doug Jones of AL: You said you’ve had sleepless nights over impeachment verdict. Good news! After Nov, you’ll be able to sleep late every day. You’ll be back in AL. Hope you enjoyed your brief time in the Senate. If you need some boxes to pack your stuff, let us know. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) February 5, 2020

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn