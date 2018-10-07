Rep. Gary Palmer strives to lead with moral conviction that represents Alabama’s values

Gary Palmer, unlike so many other members of Congress, has not become part of the problem in Washington, but has lived up to his reputation as someone who came to Washington with solutions.

This week his campaign released a video outlining his main goals as the Congressman representing Alabama’s 6th District. Other focuses of Palmer’s campaign highlight his efforts to reform healthcare, lower taxes and cut back unnecessary regulations that prevent Alabama businesses from thriving. It also focuses on his belief that America needs a strong military and that it is important to respect and honor our veterans.

“I strive to lead with both vision and moral conviction,” said U.S. Representative Gary Palmer. “What I enjoy most about being a Congressman is being a problem solver, and my voting record will continue to reflect Alabama values.”

Over the last four years since Palmer was first elected to Congress, he has won the respect of his colleagues, even those who disagree with him, as a solid conservative, respected leader and limited government thinker.

“One way to avoid becoming part of the Washington culture is to spend your time with your constituents,” said Palmer. “I’m typically on the first flight home after the last vote for the week.”

He continues to be a man of his District, in his yard on Saturday and in the pew on Sunday, hosting monthly mayor’s meetings and constituent town halls while in town.

Palmer is a full spectrum conservative. He is fiscally responsible, strong on traditional family values and national defense. His values are not only reflected in his meetings with constituents, but in his vote. He is currently the Vice Chairman of the Republican Policy Committee and also sits on the House Budget Committee and the Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

We need more members like Gary Palmer; those who believe in limited, not expansive government, who believe that unnecessary and duplicative regulations should be eliminated; who believe that individuals not government should be in charge of healthcare and that Congress has a responsibility to control.

Watch:

Palmer is up for election on Tues., Nov. 6.

