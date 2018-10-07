Subscription Preferences:

Roby: Much work remains in this fight against the opioid crisis 1 hour ago / Guest Opinion
Rep. Gary Palmer strives to lead with moral conviction that represents Alabama’s values 2 hours ago / Sponsored
Alabama’s Southern Research looks to build on cancer drug successes 3 hours ago / News
GE Aviation’s Alabama milestone: 30,000 additive fuel nozzles 5 hours ago / News
Alabama reactions pour in after Senate votes to confirm Brett Kavanaugh 18 hours ago / News
Jason Burnett is an Alabama Maker making time for art 19 hours ago / News
Senator Richard Shelby talks about his ‘yes’ vote on Kavanaugh confirmation 21 hours ago / News
Kavanaugh confirmed: Shelby voted ‘yes,’ Jones ‘no’ 21 hours ago / News
How to prepare for Russia’s October surprise 21 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Jones: Unacceptable how Kavanaugh defended himself against allegations 22 hours ago / News
Future farm in Alabama: Crops grown with LED lighting might lead to new markets 23 hours ago / News
Kay Ivey rallies supporters in Mobile – ‘I need your help because the liberals are out working hard to take this seat’ 23 hours ago / News
Dem gubernatorial hopeful Walt Maddox pivots to the right in first TV spot — Highlights pro-life, pro-Second Amendment stances 1 day ago / News
Mercedes launches construction of Alabama battery plant for EVs 1 day ago / News
Doug Jones: Representing the majority of Alabamians not ‘the be all to end all’ (VIDEO) 1 day ago / News
College football week 6: A look at the state’s matchups and national lines 1 day ago / News
Snapper anglers can offer input at Gulf Council meeting in Mobile 1 day ago / outdoors
UPDATE: Spokeswoman dismisses report Mike Rogers is a candidate to be the next U.S. Air Force head as a ‘rumor’ 2 days ago / News
This weekend’s comprehensive college football TV schedule 2 days ago / Sports
Homewood police rescue dogs abandoned by home owner 2 days ago / News
Alabama’s Southern Research looks to build on cancer drug successes

Southern Research has had great success in a number of areas, but none more than cancer treatment.

It remains a point of emphasis.

“We have seven FDA-approved drugs, two that will hopefully be approved soon and more in the pipeline,” said Rebecca Boohaker, assistant fellow in drug discovery at Southern Research. “Right now we’re working on a first-in-class therapy for pancreatic cancer and we’re also working towards developing therapies for immune oncology, which uses your immune system to fight the cancer.”

Cancer treatment is the focus of the “body” pillar in Southern Research’s current “Change Campaign” fundraising effort as it seeks to secure dollars for three areas of research that show the most promise.

The institution has classified the three pillars as mind, body and earth. The mind pillar focuses on neuroscience to find treatments for Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and Lou Gehrig’s disease, or ALS. The earth pillar focuses on green chemistry.

Boohaker said fundraisers fill a key gap.

“Fundraisers like this are critical because they allow us to do things that are either outside the scope of current funding or allow us to get preliminary data to apply for the bigger research dollars,” she said.

Leading the charge for fundraising are three teams of “change agents” under each pillar.

“The campaign is centered around an amazing group of community leaders who have agreed to advocate and raise funds for Southern Research in those three scientific areas,” said Brynne MacCann, development officer at Southern Research.

“These are three areas that are showing a lot of promise.”

Virginia Markstein, director of business development at Arc Realty, is a change agent for the body pillar.

She is very familiar with Southern Research’s successful history.

“I have so many family members that have actually been involved at Southern Research,” she said. “One of my great-grandfathers was actually the founder of the board at Southern Research.”

She has a great-uncle and an uncle who served on the board and her brother is a current board member.

“We know what great resources Southern Research has and what they’ve done for so many people across the nation,” Markstein said.
Markstein is like most others in that she has family and friends who have been affected by cancer.

“My family has, unfortunately, been impacted by cancer,” she said. “All four of my grandparents were touched by cancer, as well as many cousins and relatives who have had childhood cancer, brain cancer, ovarian cancer. It’s amazing to make a change and make a difference in other people’s lives. Hopefully we can find a drug that can treat and cure cancer.”

Markstein said helping the campaign is a small part she can play in something that could become a legacy.

“I’m so proud of the research they’ve already conducted and the drugs they’ve already founded,” she said. “I’m just excited to be a very small part of what they do on a national and even an international scale.”

The Change Campaign started Sept. 10 and culminates in an event at Southern Research on Oct. 11.

“Our passion at Southern Research is driven by hope: hope for a cure, for a cleaner, greener Earth and for lives to be changed – and ultimately saved,” said Art Tipton, Southern Research president and CEO. “Donations to the Change Campaign will allow us to continue to explore important scientific breakthroughs within high-risk, high-reward endeavors that are many times difficult to fund through traditional government grants.”

To donate to Southern Research’s Change Campaign or for more information or tickets to the culmination event, visit Swell page.

Boohaker said Southern Research takes a wholistic approach to cancer research, studying the underlying biology and other aspects of the disease in addition to testing potential treatments.

“We’re looking at everything; no stone unturned,” she said. “In order to be successful with drug development, the science is really important. Everybody knows somebody or has been affected themselves by cancer and it’s a problem we’re looking to solve.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Roby: Much work remains in this fight against the opioid crisis

While the news of the day and partisan bickering often distract from the issue, it is important that we remember our nation is in the midst of an urgent public health epidemic that is ravaging virtually every community in this country. Hundreds of thousands of lives have been cut short by opioid addiction and abuse in recent years. Last year alone, more than 72,000 Americans lost their lives due to complications from drug overdose. Of those fatalities, nearly 50,000 were related to opioids.

In Congress, we have made great strides towards addressing this tragic epidemic that is gripping the State of Alabama and the entire country, and we recently made even more progress by passing H.R. 6, the SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Act. This bill authorizes critical funding to assist states in combatting the opioid crisis, expand patient access to addiction treatment, and improve the detection of importation of illegal drugs, including fentanyl. H.R. 6 has passed both the House and Senate and now awaits President Trump’s signature. I am eager to see it become law.

One aspect of H.R. 6 that is especially worth highlighting is the bill’s increased attention to addiction treatment. This legislation will create a grant program for comprehensive recovery centers that provide housing and job training in addition to mental and physical health care. The bill will also increase access to medication-assisted treatments that help individuals with addiction disorders safely wean themselves off of opioids.

Another significant element of H.R. 6 is the change it would implement to an outdated rule that prohibits Medicaid from covering patients with substance abuse disorders who were receiving treatment in a mental health facility with more than 16 beds. This legislation will lift that rule and allow up to 30 days of residential treatment coverage.

In addition to House and Senate passage of H.R. 6, Congress has allocated $8.5 billion this year for opioid-related programs. While there’s no guarantee of this level of funding in future years, I believe that Congress is taking this public health crisis seriously and will remain committed to properly funding efforts to combat it.

The opioid crisis has devastated both rural and urban communities of all sizes in every corner of our country. The problem has grown too large to solve itself, and while I am proud of the steps we’ve taken in Congress, much work remains in this fight. Opioid overdose is now the leading cause of accidental death in the United States, causing more fatalities than car accidents.

In order to fight this battle with the aggression it requires, we must be unified and coordinated in our efforts. Action must be taken by leadership in local communities, in state governments, and in the federal government. I am glad that in Congress, this fight has garnered the widespread support it deserves. American lives depend on all of us, and our work is far from being complete. I’m eager to see President Trump sign H.R. 6 into law, and I will continue to support efforts to combat the opioid epidemic on behalf of Alabama’s Second District.

U.S. Rep. Martha Roby is a Republican from Montgomery.

Rep. Gary Palmer strives to lead with moral conviction that represents Alabama’s values

Gary Palmer, unlike so many other members of Congress, has not become part of the problem in Washington, but has lived up to his reputation as someone who came to Washington with solutions.

This week his campaign released a video outlining his main goals as the Congressman representing Alabama’s 6th District. Other focuses of Palmer’s campaign highlight his efforts to reform healthcare, lower taxes and cut back unnecessary regulations that prevent Alabama businesses from thriving. It also focuses on his belief that America needs a strong military and that it is important to respect and honor our veterans.

“I strive to lead with both vision and moral conviction,” said U.S. Representative Gary Palmer. “What I enjoy most about being a Congressman is being a problem solver, and my voting record will continue to reflect Alabama values.”

Over the last four years since Palmer was first elected to Congress, he has won the respect of his colleagues, even those who disagree with him, as a solid conservative, respected leader and limited government thinker.

“One way to avoid becoming part of the Washington culture is to spend your time with your constituents,” said Palmer. “I’m typically on the first flight home after the last vote for the week.”

He continues to be a man of his District, in his yard on Saturday and in the pew on Sunday, hosting monthly mayor’s meetings and constituent town halls while in town.

Palmer is a full spectrum conservative. He is fiscally responsible, strong on traditional family values and national defense. His values are not only reflected in his meetings with constituents, but in his vote. He is currently the Vice Chairman of the Republican Policy Committee and also sits on the House Budget Committee and the Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

We need more members like Gary Palmer; those who believe in limited, not expansive government, who believe that unnecessary and duplicative regulations should be eliminated; who believe that individuals not government should be in charge of healthcare and that Congress has a responsibility to control.

Watch:

Palmer is up for election on Tues., Nov. 6.

Paid for by Gary Palmer for Congress. Copyright 2016. Palmer for Congress.

5 hours ago

GE Aviation’s Alabama milestone: 30,000 additive fuel nozzles

GE Aviation’s plant in Auburn achieved a milestone this week — the 30,000th additively-manufactured fuel nozzle tip “grew” on a 3D printer at the facility, the industry’s first site for mass production using the additive manufacturing process.

Employees at GE Aviation in Auburn began producing the nozzle tip in 2015. More 3D printers have been added since the facility started additive production, and now, more than 40 printers are making parts from a metal powder.

“This milestone isn’t just about reaching production of 30,000 fuel nozzle tips. The team should also be proud for their role in helping prove additive technology works in mass production for our business and others who buy GE technology,” said Ricardo Acevedo, plant leader for GE Aviation Auburn.

GE announced plans in 2014 to invest $50 million in the existing 300,000-square-foot Auburn facility to prepare the building for the additional additive work.

There are 230 employees at the plant, with projections for employment at the advanced manufacturing location to increase in 2019 to 300 staff members.

‘LEADING THE WAY’

Unlike traditional manufacturing methods that mill or cut away from a slab of metal to produce a part, additive manufacturing (also referred to as 3D printing) grows parts directly from a CAD file using layers of fine metal powder and an electron beam or laser. The result is complex, fully dense parts without the waste, manufactured in a fraction of the time it would take using traditional methods.

Under the additive manufacturing method, the number of parts in a single fuel nozzle tip was reduced from about 20 pieces previously welded together to one whole piece. The nozzle tip’s weight was cut by about 25 percent.

“We’re leading the way of mass producing additive parts for the industry. We’re continuously looking at ways of expanding the possibilities for the business,” Acevedo said.

GE Aviation started making additively-produced fuel nozzle tips for the LEAP engine, commercial aviation’s best-selling engine with fuel efficiency up to 15 percent better than the best CFM56 engines.

Total LEAP engine orders and commitments currently exceeds 16,300 engines.

LEAP engines are a product of CFM International, a 50/50 joint venture company between GE and Safran Aircraft Engines and the world’s leading supplier of commercial aircraft engines.

UNIQUE MATERIALS

The Auburn facility in not GE Aviation’s only cutting-edge manufacturing operation in Alabama.

Earlier this year, the company opened a new $200 million factory complex in Huntsville that will be America’s first production center for unique materials used to manufacture ceramic matrix composites (CMCs).

CMCs are poised to revolutionize aerospace manufacturing because of their ultra-lightweight properties and their ability to withstand extremely high temperatures.

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

Alabama reactions pour in after Senate votes to confirm Brett Kavanaugh

After the United States Senate voted on Saturday afternoon to elevate Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, reactions poured in from Alabama officials celebrating the successful confirmation effort and Senator Richard Shelby’s “yes” vote.

Rep. Bradley Byrne (AL-1), who has been a steadfast, vocal supporter of Kavanaugh, also emphasized the importance of the final vote.

“Our nation is better off with Judge Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court, and I am glad the circus is over. I applaud the senators who supported Judge Kavanaugh, including Alabama Senator Richard Shelby,” Byrne said in a press release.

You can read Shelby’s reaction to the vote here.

Byrne added, “This process and the shameful tactics used have been an embarrassment to our nation, but I hope we can now move forward as a country and not return to these pathetic political games again.”

Rep. Martha Roby (AL-2) also chimed in with her praise on social media.

“Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a conservative, experienced jurist who I believe will be a strict constitutionalist on the Supreme Court. I am pleased that the United States Senate voted to confirm him, and I am confident he will serve the Court and the American people admirably,” Roby tweeted.

Alabama Republican Party chair Terry Lathan, in a statement, said, “The Alabama Republican Party congratulates Judge Brett Kavanaugh on his confirmation. Judge Kavanaugh has our full support as he begins his honorable journey serving the American people on our nation’s highest court.”

“In celebrating this confirmation, we thank Senator Shelby and his Republican colleagues for their yes votes. Unlike Senator Jones, Senator Shelby exemplified what it means to be a true public servant by representing the majority of Alabamians when he cast his final vote,” Lathan continued.

The ALGOP chair ripped into Jones, whom she has referred to as “One and Done Doug” in reference to his possible reelection bid in 2020.

“Without meeting with Judge Kavanaugh, Doug Jones even went so far as to insinuate his opinion mattered more than those of the people he was elected to serve,” Lathan outlined. “During a Friday morning CNN interview, Senator Jones said while it may be true that Alabama is for Judge Kavanaugh, it’s not the ‘be all to end all.’ His arrogance is reprehensible as he has now officially told our citizens he knows best. It is clear that Senator Doug Jones’ allegiance lies not to his Alabama constituents, but strongly to the Democrat Party. Voters will remember this when they head to the polls in 2020.”

The 2020 election will not be the only one impacted by the Kavanaugh confirmation.

“For now, we can thank President Trump and our GOP team by voting Republican this November,” Lathan added.

Friday, after it became clear that Kavanaugh had the necessary votes to be confirmed, Rep. Robert Aderholt (AL-4) tweeted his thoughts.

“I am pleased to see that it looks as if Judge Kavanaugh will be confirmed to the Supreme Court. He has served as a federal judge for more than a decade with honor and I believe he will bring that same integrity to our nation’s highest court,” Aderholt said.

Rep. Gary Palmer (AL-6) also reaffirmed his support of Kavanaugh earlier in the week, and Rep. Mo Brooks (AL-5) announced his approval of the new Associate Justice when he was nominated on July 9, as did Rep. Mike Rogers (AL-3).

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Jason Burnett is an Alabama Maker making time for art

Jason Burnett (Bessemer)

The Maker: Jason Burnett

Alabama artist Jason Burnett creates one-of-a-kind clocks – when he can find the time.

As digital director of Flower magazine and the websites Oyster Obsession (which features the web’s largest collection of oyster recipes and events) and Birmingham Gardening Today, Burnett spends much of his day creating and editing online content.

Before taking those jobs, the Midfield native and UAB graduate spent 24 years working with Time Inc.’s Lifestyle Digital group in Birmingham. He founded MyRecipes, a popular website that features thousands of recipes from magazines and books across the country.

Somehow, during those busy workweeks, Burnett still made time to create unique clocks from found objects and sculpted materials. “I grew up drawing and painting, and later got interested in sculpture,” he said. One day, while preparing a sculpture for an art show, Burnett came up with his timely idea. “I had made 12 small chairs, but they just didn’t look right,” he remembered. “So the week before the show, I built a clock case and attached them to it.”

The clock of a dozen chairs struck a chord with showgoers, and soon Burnett was making artful timepieces from clocks adorned with machine and auto parts, cabinet hardware, old trophies and other found objects. He started showing and selling his works at Bare Hands Gallery in Birmingham, Marcia Weber’s Art Objects Gallery in Montgomery and at shows such as the Kentuck Festival of the Arts in Northport.

“But once MyRecipes got going, I had to put everything on pause for about 10 years,” he said. “I just made a few clocks on commission. But I loved creating them, so I kept it up.”

Now, from his home overlooking the Black Warrior River in Jefferson County, Burnett passes his spare time building original, eye-catching art clocks.

“I’m always prowling around looking for things to use,” he said. “I find my materials in junkyards and flea markets, and on eBay.”

His minute-marking pieces have included such works as the silver and black “Supercharged,” composed of a salvaged mantel clock body, caped trophy figure, auto emblem and doorbell escutcheon; and the sleek “Time to Go,” a bedside table-sized piece made from a salvaged alarm clock, golden rocket trophy, drawer pulls and sprinkler diffuser blade.

“The ideas behind most of my clocks come to me as I start putting them together,” Burnett said. “I just do what I want until it’s finished.”

While some clients find Burnett’s clocks whimsical, others search for deeper meanings behind the moving hands. He likes to sum up his pieces with a simple idea: “Clocks celebrate time and remind us to savor a moment while they measure its passing.”

Jason Burnett

The Product: Handcrafted clocks and timepieces created from found objects.

Take Home: One of Burnett’s smaller clocks ($300).

For more information on his art, go to http://www.jasonburnett.com/

or visit the Marcia Weber Art Objects Gallery, 118 East Bridge St., Wetumpka, Alabama 36092; www.marciaweberartobjects.com.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

