Polling makes hypocrites of us all

Everyone hates polls until they love them.

Democrats and Republicans are complaining about polling in public, but in private they all love them, trust them, need them and lust for them.

President Donald Trump will rant about the “rigged polls,” until he finds one he can brag about.

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and former Rep. Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke (D-TX) will dismiss their current polling predicament as well.

Cynical readers and angry social media commentators will talk about how the polls in 2016 were wrong, however, they largely weren’t.

But the politicians will continue spending money to hire polling firms and people to help analyze that polling, knowing that the science of polling isn’t perfect but it is still valuable.

You will continue clicking the links about polling being done with 510 days until the general election.

The media will tell us about potential matchups between Trump and all 2,950 Democratic candidates for president.

They do that, even though this exists:

Compare to the Quinnipiac 2015 poll from about the same point

Clinton 46%, Paul 42%

Clinton 45%, Rubio 41%

Clinton 46%, Christie 37%

Clinton 47%, Huckabee 40%

Clinton 47%, Bush 37%

Clinton 46%, Walker 38%

Clinton 48%, Cruz 37%

Clinton 50%, Trump 32%@Morning_Joe @JoeNBC — RickyDessen (@RickyD208) June 12, 2019

This far out, polling operates as a snapshot in time. There are numerous ways to look at how much or little these polls can actually matter.

Jeb Bush, Donald Trump top GOP field in CNN/ORC national poll; both trail Clinton. http://t.co/y0SPGHw0LT pic.twitter.com/JA4qYDmATD — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) July 1, 2015

That’s great.

Some polling results were leaked to Yellowhammer News about Alabama’s 2020 GOP primary for United State Senate done by a “top-notch DC pollster.”

Be on the lookout for this poll on YellowhammerNews.com.

This won’t be the last poll, but it does set the stage nicely for this Senate primary.

