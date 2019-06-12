Rogers’ report from Washington: The crisis at our border continues

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As folks across East Alabama know all too well, we have a serious national security and humanitarian crisis at our Southwest border with Mexico that worsens every day.

Because Democrats are so dug in against President Trump, they are choosing to play political games over keeping our homeland safe and dealing with these families and children who enter our country illegally.

Just in the month of May, the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) encountered over 144,000 illegal migrants on the border. Many of these migrants are in terrible condition and arrive in desperate need of care and medical attention.

Currently, there are 19,000 illegal migrants in custody at the border when our system is only designed to hold a fifth of that number.

The problem remains, Nancy Pelosi and her Democrat-led House, only pay lip service to the situation at the border and try to block any prudent action the Trump administration attempts.

Instead of offering real solutions, Democrats just keep trying to further erode what immigration law we have.

For example, the administration has asked for an additional $4.5 billion to address these humanitarian concerns.

My bill, H.R. 3056, would have provided that $4.5 billion, including $3.3 billion for shelter and care for unaccompanied children.

Every single Democrat in the House of Representatives opposed my legislation.

Instead, what the Democrats are doing, is passing legislation like, H.R. 6, which would grant amnesty to millions of illegal immigrants, including criminals and gang members.

And it doesn’t stop there, in California, state lawmakers are gearing up to spend over $200 billion to offer health care insurance to illegal immigrants. Along with multiple cities across the country declaring themselves “sanctuaries” for criminal illegal immigrants to hide from law enforcement.

It begs the question: What is the Democrats’ end game? I believe Democrats want to use illegal immigration to forever change the voting electorate in our nation.

What’s happening on our border is terrifying and a threat to our American sovereignty.

I proudly stand with President Trump in his efforts to secure our border. His declaring a national emergency and tariff threat against Mexico clearly demonstrates his determination to do what is necessary and right while Democrats sit idly by. It is ironic that Mexico is currently doing more to help with the border than is Nancy Pelosi.

As always, I want to hear from you on this or any issue.

U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers is a Republican from Saks.