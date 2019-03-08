Poarch Band of Creek Indians to cover funerals of all Lee Co. tornado victims after other company pulls out

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians (PCI) is now donating $184,000 to the families of victims who died in Sunday’s east Alabama tornadoes after an unnamed company who had initially pledged a large contribution reportedly backed out.

The Plainsman wrote Thursday that Lee County Coroner Bill Harris told reporters that PCI had initially decided to donate $50,000 to help pay for the funerals of the tornado victims. However, when the other entity did not follow through, the tribe stepped up to the plate in a monumental way, volunteering to pay all of the costs by themselves.

“I am so thankful for them to step up in this manner and help the families of this tragedy,” Harris remarked.

“It is at times of greatest need that we often see our communities coming together to help one another, this is one of those times,” Stephanie A. Bryan, the tribe’s chair and CEO, said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those affected.”



President Donald Trump is set to survey the impacted area Friday and meet with members of the community.

RELATED: Regions, AT&T, Verizon donate combined $115k to aid east Alabama tornado victims

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn