Regions, AT&T, Verizon donate combined $115k to aid east Alabama tornado victims

Three major corporations, including Birmingham-based Regions Bank, are contributing a large sum of money to aid victims of Sunday’s devastating tornadoes in east Alabama.

This comes after news broke that the Poarch Band of Creek Indians and an unnamed company are paying the funeral costs of all 23 victims.

The Regions Foundation is donating $25,000, AT&T $50,000 and Verizon $40,000.

“Regions Bank and the Regions Foundation are committed to supporting our communities in times of need,” Rett Moncrief, Auburn-Opelika market executive for Regions Bank, said in a statement. “Our community has experienced great loss and destruction, but we have also been inspired to see neighbors help neighbors in every possible way. That is the spirit of Lee County and Alabama. Regions is proud to be a part of these communities, and we will stand with our neighbors throughout the recovery process.”

From Regions’ $25,000 contribution, a $15,000 portion will be allocated toward the newly created Lee County Tornado Recovery Fund administered by the Community Foundation of East Alabama (CFEA). The remainder of funds will be set aside to address long-term challenges as the rebuilding of communities moves forward in the weeks and months to come. Regions Foundation’s contribution to CFEA will be used to support grants for local nonprofit organizations that are working to meet a variety of disaster-recovery needs. Further, CFEA will use funding to deliver financial assistance to people and government entities impacted by the storms.

“During this crisis, we are working to provide support to help our neighbors in need,” Barbara Patton, CFEA executive director, advised. “Our tornado recovery fund will support impacted communities and residents in Lee County throughout this difficult time. The strength of our community is clear as recovery gets underway, and we are grateful to the Regions Foundation for stepping up to help the people of Lee County.”

I’m pleased to share @verizon has generously donated $40,000 to the Governor’s Emergency Relief Fund to support unmet needs for impacted Alabamians recovering from the storm! For anyone wanting making a donation to GERF please go here: https://t.co/V2LwHu1xfQ @ServeAlabama — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) March 6, 2019

AT&T is donating directly to the Governor’s Emergency Relief Fund (GERF), which was created after Hurricanes Ivan and Katrina and continues today to support unmet needs for individuals and families recovering from severe weather and natural disasters in Alabama.

“Even as we see tremendous suffering in the aftermath of this week’s deadly tornadoes, we also see shining examples of commitment and care. This is a time for the entire nation to rally behind the good people of Alabama,” Ivey said in a statement. “I appreciate AT&T for immediately mobilizing their employees and their resources to offer support to our citizens, first responders and communities. Together, we will bring Lee County back to its feet!”

“With disasters, communities need both immediate response and sustained recovery,” Wayne Hutchens, president of AT&T Alabama, stated. “As Alabama comes together, we applaud Governor Ivey’s leadership and are proud to support the Governor’s Emergency Relief Fund, offering assistance to those recovering from this week’s tornadoes. Our thoughts and prayers are with all affected.”

