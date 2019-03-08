Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Judge OKs wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of aborted embryo 1 hour ago / News
Forecasters heighten risk of storms and twisters in South 3 hours ago / News
Save the Date: 2nd Annual Women of Impact Awards and Reception 4 hours ago / News
A Story Worth Sharing: Birmingham athletic partnership changes the game for Birmingham City Schools 4 hours ago / Sponsored
Shelby given nation’s top award for support of farmers 5 hours ago / Politics
Poarch Band of Creek Indians to cover funerals of all Lee Co. tornado victims after other company pulls out 6 hours ago / News
7 Things: Gas tax vote to take place in the House today, former Gov. Bentley tries to rebrand himself as anti-tax, Doug Jones finds more donations in Europe than in Alabama and more … 6 hours ago / Analysis
Doug Jones raised more from Europe, Asia than Alabama last reporting period 8 hours ago / Politics
What to expect at the Alabama State House Friday 9 hours ago / News
Regions, AT&T, Verizon donate combined $175k to aid east Alabama tornado victims 22 hours ago / News
Rebuild Alabama bill puts state on cutting edge of electric vehicle infrastructure 23 hours ago / Analysis
Former Gov. Bentley claims credit for federal and local road funding 24 hours ago / Politics
Rebuild Alabama bill unanimously advanced by House committee 1 day ago / News
AG Marshall on religious liberty case: ‘Colorado would do well to read and understand the Bill of Rights’ 1 day ago / News
Del Marsh: We’ll still have the nation’s lowest cumulative tax burden after Rebuild Alabama passes 1 day ago / News
Rebuild Alabama plan: A giant leap for Alabama’s future 1 day ago / Sponsored
Mike Rogers’ report from Washington: What’s going on in Washington 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
7 Things: Pressure ramps up on gas tax increase, dumb teacher drops racial slur and worse excuse, Mike Rogers blames Democrats for immigration and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
AG Marshall warns of fraudulent charities in wake of east Alabama tornadoes 1 day ago / News
Doug Jones: ‘I stand by my comments’ on GOP not wanting African-Americans, minorities to vote 1 day ago / News
6 hours ago

7 Things: Gas tax vote to take place in the House today, former Gov. Bentley tries to rebrand himself as anti-tax, Doug Jones finds more donations in Europe than in Alabama and more …

7. Alabama could move forward with drug testing for food stamp recipients

— Representative Tommy Hanes (R-Bryant) has proposed legislation that would require some food stamp recipients to be drug tested if “there is a reasonable suspicion” they could be on drugs. This includes a previous drug conviction. The bill includes a tiered system if one tests positive. The first positive drug test leads to a warning, the second test would make you ineligible for a year with a carve-out if you have children and the third positive test would make the person permanently ineligible for the benefits. If someone were to refuse to take the test, they would be ineligible for food stamps.

6. Court filings in the latest Roy Moore/Leigh Corfman have some pretty amazing “details”

— Former judge, multiple time loser and potential U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore’s attorney defense team is seeking a subpoena of a recording made by a Breitbart reporter where her lawyer makes comments about how promiscuous his client was. Corfman’s attorney Eddie Sexton’s allegedly trashes his own client and claims to have slept with her. Sexton disputes the totality of these allegations, but testified this week to some of the allegations. He testified this week that “over the years he had heard of sex parties in Corfman’s home from various members of the community and from people at the Gadsden Country Club.”

5. The House adopts a watered-down resolution condemning Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) anti-Semitism, which Alabama Congressmen Mo Brooks (R-Hunstville) and Mike Rogers (R-Saks) oppose

— It was meant to be a resolution condemning the multiple offensive comments made by Omar, but it became watered down to include pretty much everyone such as “African-Americans, Native Americans, and other people of color, Jews, Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, immigrants and others.” The resolutions referenced as “the kitchen sink” resolution passed 407-to-23. Voting “no” were two Alabama congressmen, Brooks and Rogers. Brooks explained that he was “shocked” that the resolution “refused to similarly condemn discrimination against Caucasian Americans and Christians.” After the vote, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said that Omar didn’t know what she was doing when she made her multiple comments.

4. Former campaign manager to President Donald Trump, Paul Manafort, gets significantly less jail time than requested — still no collusion

— The judge in Manafort’s case blasted prosecutors for their heavy-handed sentencing suggestion and sentenced Manafort to 47 months in prison. The judge made it clear that Manafort was not being sentenced for “anything to do with Russian colluding in the presidential election.” Manafort’s attorney argued the prosecution has been heavy-handed, and the judge seemed sympathetic to that. He stated, “Unable to establish that Mr. Manafort engaged in any such collusion, the special counsel charged him . . . with crimes . . . unrelated to the 2016 campaign or any collusion with the Russian government.”

3. As Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) raises more money from abroad than in Alabama, he also “stands by” his absurd voter suppression statements

— With at least one opponent already in the race against him, Jones is raising money for re-election like every politician, but he has raised almost $100,000 from overseas and only $55,000 from Alabama. Jones is also trying to cuddle-up to the extreme left by pushing a completely baseless accusation of voter suppression by claiming it is everywhere — without evidence. He said, “They have gerrymandered a number of districts to concentrate white voting power among a few districts. Voting rolls are being purged across the country.” Neither Jones, the multiple Democrats making this charge, nor the media can actually back these charges up with a single person who couldn’t vote.

2. Former Governor Robert Bentley bizarrely weighs-in on the Rebuild Alabama Act and claims credit for local and federal dollars

— The disgraced former governor took to his Facebook page to urge people to not support the latest attempt at increasing Alabama’s gas tax. Bentley mentioned the ATRIP program, but that’s misleading because the program is 80 percent federally funded, 20 percent locally funded and zero percent state-funded. Bentley’s new life as an anti-tax advocate doesn’t gel with his attempt to raise $700 million when he was governor before he let his personal life destroy his public life.

1. The gas tax increase has a public hearing and passes the first hurdle in the House

— A public hearing was held in Montgomery for the Rebuild Alabama Act. Only a few people showed up to speak against the bill on a Thursday morning at 10:30. Limestone County Commissioner Ben Harrison outlined to the panel that they were focusing on the wrong part of the road building process, adding the problem isn’t raising money and he believes the problem is the inefficiencies in the road building process. After the meeting, the Transportation, Utilities and Infrastructure Committee approved the bills with a voice vote with no opposition. The bills now move to the full House for an up or down vote on Friday.

1 hour ago

Judge OKs wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of aborted embryo

An Alabama judge has approved a wrongful death lawsuit filed by a 21-year-old man on behalf of an aborted embryo.

AL.com reported Wednesday that Ryan Magers is calling the six-week-old embryo “Baby Roe” in his suit seeking damages from the Alabama Women’s Center for Reproductive Alternatives.

93
Magers was 19 and the girl was 16 when he said he “pleaded” with her to not get an abortion.

Her parents say it was her decision to take the abortion pill.

The case was made possible by Madison County Probate Judge Frank Barger, who ruled that Magers could represent the estate of his ex-girlfriend’s aborted embryo.

Alabama voters approved an amendment last year declaring “the importance of unborn life.”
 (Associated Press, copyright 2018)

3 hours ago

Forecasters heighten risk of storms and twisters in South

Forecasters are upgrading the likelihood that severe storms and strong tornadoes could strike parts of the South less than a week after a twister killed more than 20 people in Alabama.

A region that includes parts of Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana and Tennessee will be at heightened risk of severe weather Saturday, the national Storm Prediction Center reported Friday.

213
The area includes 2.5 million people, including the Memphis, Tennessee metropolitan area.

The storms will be fast-moving, racing to the northeast at 50 to 60 mph (80 to 97 kph), said Bill Bunting, chief of forecast operations at the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

“It means you have to take action when warnings are issued and not wait until you see the threat visually,” he said. “If you wait until you see an approaching tornado with damaging winds, it’s going to be at your location within seconds.”

As the sun rises Saturday, storms and possibly tornadoes will likely be moving through east Texas and parts of Louisiana and Arkansas, the National Weather Service is projecting.

Saturday night, the threat will likely continue after dark as the storms move east into Alabama, forecasters said.

That poses a particular danger as many people are often asleep.

“It can be more difficult to reach people at night,” Bunting said. “Just make sure you know how to the get the warnings if it’s in the middle of the night.”

President Donald Trump planned a Friday visit to Lee County, Alabama, where Sunday’s tornado wreaked its worst havoc, killing 23 people.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

4 hours ago

Save the Date: 2nd Annual Women of Impact Awards and Reception

Yellowhammer Multimedia is proud to announce the second annual Women of Impact Awards — a celebration of the strong women who impact and propel Alabama.

This event will recognize the personal and professional accomplishments of 20 Alabama women whose powerful contributions have moved the needle across business, government and non-profit sectors. These women are a force in our state and are respected leaders, advisors and mentors who empower others through the lives they devote and trails they blaze.

85
Yellowhammer News will announce the honorees during the month of April, highlighting an honoree each weekday leading up to the event. This event will include the titans of Alabama business and government.

We hope you will join us to celebrate these women of impact.

Date/Time:

April 29, 2019 at 6:00 pm

Location:

Grand Bohemian Hotel
2655 Lane Park Rd
Birmingham, AL 35223

Sponsorships:

Sponsorship opportunities for this event are available. For more information, email Courtney Ellis at Courtney@yellowhammernews.com.

Additional details:

For more information about the event or tickets, please email event@yellowhammernews.com. Dress is cocktail attire.

4 hours ago

A Story Worth Sharing: Birmingham athletic partnership changes the game for Birmingham City Schools

Whether it’s sitting on metal bleachers at your local ball park, Friday night lights on a high school football field, or watching the bounce of a basketball on the slick wood floors of an old-school gymnasium, the goal typically remains the same, to see your team win.

But for the Birmingham Athletic Partnership, winning goes beyond a number on a scoreboard. It’s what happens in the process. Founded in 2002 by Edgar Welden, the nonprofit was created in response to news that the Birmingham city school system was considering doing away with some of their athletics programs.

Toney Pugh, the organization’s executive director, said Mr. Welden read the news and decided to do something about it.

265
Since then, the organization, along with their corporate partners, have contributed over three million dollars towards the athletics and fine art programs in the Birmingham city public schools, with $162,000 going toward college scholarships to deserving students.

Pugh said BAP can be described as, “a large booster club for the Birmingham city school system,” which currently supports seven high schools and 18 area middle schools.

From helping students prepare for the ACT, to sending coaches to professional development courses, to purchasing team uniforms, BAP is wide-ranging in its efforts to help both students and coaches alike.

“All successful high school extracurricular programs need additional encouragement and support, and we are here to help with those endeavors” Pugh said.

Pugh knows a thing or two about the impact sports have in a community. A former head coach and athletic director, he started high school sports programs from the ground up at both Clay-Chalkville and Oak Mountain High Schools.

When asked about BAP’s plans for the future, Pugh said the nonprofit hopes to reach more students by creating new sport options within the Birmingham city school system, such as lacrosse and golf.

Pugh says this is significant because it offers more students the opportunity to achieve success in life as they head toward adulthood.

“Athletics are so important in our society. In educational systems, it’s important because it teaches so many life lessons you need to be successful,” Pugh said.

Pugh continued, “…whether it’s dedication, commitment or work ethic, these are things you will need as you get older.”

To learn more about the Birmingham Athletic Partnership, or to donate, visit their website at, https://bapteam.org/about/.

5 hours ago

Shelby given nation’s top award for support of farmers

Thursday, Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) received the highest honor given to sitting members of Congress for his staunch support of farmers in Alabama and across the nation.

The American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) recognized Shelby with the Golden Plow Award in a presentation made before 150 farmers attending the Alabama Farmers Federation’s (ALFA) biennial Washington Legislative Conference. ALFA is the state’s largest farm organization and is also an AFBF member.

“Sen. Shelby is a champion for agriculture and consistently stands by policies that support and protect farmers and ranchers,” AFBF Vice President Scott VanderWal, who made the presentation, said. “His leadership was key to passage of the Bipartisan Budget Act last year. The legislation provided much-needed disaster relief for farmers, made seed cotton eligible for farm support programs and laid the groundwork for improvements to dairy risk management. Farm Bureau is grateful for his continued service to agriculture and rural America.”

218
AFBF’s Golden Plow Award honors members of Congress who exemplify world-class agricultural leadership, as well as support of Farm Bureau policies. Recipients are chosen for their philosophy or record that demonstrates a commitment to sound agricultural policies, the private enterprise system, fiscal conservatism and reduced federal regulation of businesses and individuals.

Shelby said he was honored to receive the award.

“I have been truly blessed,” Shelby emphasized, recalling the numerous committees he has served on in the Senate. “I have tried to address a lot of things that affect your everyday life. What you do is important. Agriculture is important, and I never forget that.”

ALFA President Jimmy Parnell praised Shelby’s leadership and dedication to the state’s agriculture industry.

“Sen. Shelby is a friend of farmers and rural America,” Parnell said in a statement. “We are fortunate to have an advocate for agriculture serving as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee. Sen. Shelby has earned the respect of his colleagues in Congress, which gives him the opportunity to be an influential leader not only for Alabama but also for farmers across the country.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

