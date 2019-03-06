Report: Two companies paying funeral costs for all victims of east Alabama tornadoes

Two corporations will pay for the funerals of all 23 tornado victims in east Alabama.

According to WTVM, Lee County Coroner Bill Harris shared the inspiring news Tuesday during an interview. The names of the two companies have not been released.

“I got a phone call from an individual that said, if the details get worked out, there’s a very large corporation that will probably pay most, if not all, of the cost of every victim’s funeral,” Harris said. “I got another call from another company that will do the same thing. So, between the two, these expenses, which can be up into the thousands, will probably be covered by these two companies.”

Update, 11:40 a.m.:

The Plainsman is reporting that Harris in a press conference Wednesday confirmed one of the corporations is the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, which has reportedly pledged to provide $50,000.

In addition to this donation and the other unnamed company, Harris said generosity from across the state has been widespread.

“We have had many other offers for funeral expenses and monies that have already been spent,” he explained.

The nonprofit East Alabama Medical Center Foundation will handle and disperse the funds.

“There will be no administrative costs whatsoever,” the coroner advised.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn