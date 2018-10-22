Passion and purpose: How an Alabama based software company is helping the United Cajun Navy organize Hurricane Michael relief efforts
When Hurricane Michael tore through the Florida panhandle and parts of the Carolinas last week, Alabama native Hammond Cobb didn’t waste any time helping those tragically devastated by the storm.
Cobb called the United Cajun Navy, a well-known Louisiana volunteer group and immediately got to work mobilizing their team’s volunteer efforts with the help of his software company, Serquest.com
Cobb says Serquest is a “software system that is designed to put people into action faster.”
Essentially a LinkedIn for nonprofits, Serquest gives organizations the ability to create an online ‘resume’ for their organization where they can list current volunteer opportunities and donation needs.
The United Cajun Navy has their urgent needs listed on Serquest.com. Groups of volunteers, individuals or corporations who want to assist Florida residents affected by Hurricane Michael can sign up or donate here.
Cobb says the United Cajun Navy a “democratic and lean volunteer network of people who save lives first, ask questions later and don’t ask for compensation for doing the right thing.”
He said government agencies can often be slow when it comes to helping people get what they need and by partnering with the Cajun Navy, he knew people would get the assistance they needed, and quickly.
“We help people now and do paper work later,” Cobb said.
In addition to hosting volunteer needs on his organization’s website, Cobb created inspirational video ads and public service announcements to encourage people to volunteer.
At the end of the day, Cobb said his mission for Serquest revolves around, “connecting people to people.” A nonprofit for nonprofits, he sees Serquest as a personal network centered approach to helping volunteer organizations.
ADC’s Joe Reed demands ‘fair share’ payment of $25k from Dem candidates — Calls not paying ‘political folly,’ warns ‘grave risk’
Some might call it a shakedown of Democratic candidates three weeks out of an election — many of which were long-shots at best and at a massive financial disadvantage against their Republican opponents.
Alabama Democratic Conference chairman Joe Reed calls it “your fair share.”
In a letter obtained by Yellowhammer News dated October 17 to “Democratic Candidates Seeking Office on November 6, 2018,” Reed makes a request for $25,000 for a get out the vote effort, in which he wrote entails printing and distributing ballots, passing them out and also distributing them in, “Churches and other public places such as barber and beauty shops.”
“Your fair share for the position you seek is $25,000,” he wrote. “Make your check payable to the Democracy Advancement Fund Incorporated, 424 South Decatur Street, Montgomery, AL 36104.”
Reed warns candidates against “withholding GOTV money,” calling it “political folly,” and suggesting doing so poses a “grave risk to their campaign.”
Excerpt from the letter as follows:
It has come to my attention that some candidates have discussed withholding GOTV money black community through the ADC and other organizations in the November 6 General Election. Whether this rumor is true or false, I do not know, but I wish to warn those counsel and those who embrace this political folly do so at grave risk to their campaign and perilous danger to their election. However, I hasten to add every candidate reserves the right to run and fund his or her campaign as they choose. However, I wish to impress upon each candidate in no small way, the ADC and I personally support all democrats, but the ADC cannot be expected to fund all democrats we support. I am a volunteer. I do not get one dime for working to turn out the vote. No one is doing me a favor by contributing to ADC for his or her own campaign. If no money is available, I will tell the county leaders so they can plan accordingly. Just remember he or she who comes in second “never takes the oath.”
Reed’s solicitation in this letter is similar to the one detailed in Ruth Graham’s October 17 New York Times Magazine profile of Alabama second congressional Democratic nominee Tabitha Isner. According to Isner, Reed sought $15,000 “to help distribute voter guides printed with the group’s endorsements.”
According to Graham’s piece, there were legal questions about writing a check to Reed’s organization.
“We joke about the Democratic Party in Alabama being like a vampire, sucking you of all of your resources,” Isner campaign manager Megan Skipper said to the Times Magazine regarding Reed’s request. “That’s very frustrating, but it’s the way the system has worked so far.”
Another Democratic candidate is also declining to pay Reed. According to a since-deleted Facebook post by State Senate District 11 candidate Carl Carter, he is also apparently refusing to send a solicitation of $2,500 to the ADC.
“I will note that standing outside polling places and handing out sample ballots is NOT getting out the vote,” Carter wrote. “By definition, the people getting those are already “out” and voting. I will not be sending any money to the ADC.”
Yellowhammer News reached out to Carter for comment about Reed’s solicitation but has not heard back.
Back in August, there was an effort led in part by Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) to reduce Reed’s role in Alabama Democratic politics by replacing Reed-backed Nancy Worley with Jones-backed Peck Fox as chairman of the Alabama Democratic Party.
However, Jones’ effort failed, and Worley was reelected to another term as chairwoman.
Yellowhammer News also reached out to the Alabama Democratic Conference about its get-out-the-vote effort but did not get a response.
Three Alabama companies rank in top-ten of nation’s best medium-sized workplaces
According to Fortune’s 2018 ranking of the best medium-sized businesses in the nation, three companies based in Huntsville are among the ten best places to work, including the best workplace of its size in the United States.
Intuitive Research and Technology, a 378-employee Alabama aerospace engineering firm, was named as the nation’s top medium-sized workplace.
BCA member INTUITIVE was named the #1 Best Medium-sized Workplace in the NATION! This is their 9th consecutive year to be named a Top Ten company, and their 3rd time to be named #1. Congrats @its_intuitivehttps://t.co/Mhj8Evzbck
The other Huntsville-based companies ranked were PeopleTec, coming in third , and Torch Technologies, listed at number six.
PeopleTec is a 323-employee “high performance, employee-owned small business that provides technical expertise in diversified engineering, modeling and simulation, cyber security/intelligence, rapid prototyping, and program support solutions for the Department of Defense and Civilian Federal agencies.”
Torch employs 855 people and “is a 100% employee-owned, growing small business dedicated to quality technical services, competitive costs, and ethical business practices headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama. Torch provides research, development, and engineering services to Department of Defense customers.”
Fortune featured PeopleTech in a writeup about the list, saying, “It’s no accident that this defense industry contractor has ‘people’ in its name. After many years in the industry, CEO Terry Jennings had a vision of a company that put its people first and encouraged open communication, personal and professional development, and community and customer relationships.”
The article continues, “She has tried to stay true to that goal ever since co-founding PeopleTec in 2005. The company’s 350 or so employees tackle complex issues like cybersecurity, technology integration for missile defense systems, and command and control systems for Department of Defense weapons. But Jennings has found that little things can make all the difference to her highly trained staff. As part of a rolling series of meetings she has with groups of a few dozen employees, Jennings asked one team what problems she could fix. The response she received had nothing to do with high-tech gadgetry, workplace pressures or health benefits.”
“They said, ‘you took away the chocolate we used to have, and gave us a vending machine,’” Jennings told Fortune, with a laugh. “I put chocolate back there the next day.”
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn
Mallory Hagan-donor Rosie O’Donnell: ‘I want to send the military to the White House’ to get Trump
Earlier this week in an appearance on MSNBC, comedienne Rosie O’Donnell made a startling call for the military to be sent to the White House and “get” President Donald Trump.
In addition to her call for the military to supersede the civilian-controlled executive branch, O’Donnell also referred to Trump as “evil” and “dark,” and said she fell “physically sick” on election night in 2016. She added that it took her an entire year to overcome that sickness.
Despite those unfortunate circumstances plaguing O’Donnell beginning nearly two years ago, she has been active financially in politics, including in Alabama.
Aside from initially exceeding campaign finance limits with donations to then-Democratic Senate candidate Doug Jones, which were revealed earlier this year, O’Donnell made an additional foray into the Yellowhammer state with a donation to Alabama’s third congressional district Democratic nominee Mallory Hagan.
A donation of $1,000 was received by the Hagan campaign from O’Donnell on August 27 according to a Federal Election Commission filing.
It’s not clear what Hagan’s position is on O’Donnell’s call for a military coup d’état against the sitting president, but she has been an outspoken critic of Trump in the past.
Yes we will "Remember Alabama" as the turning point of something special and bold for this state @realDonaldTrump. Doug Jones' Senate victory was only the beginning of what's to come in 2018, not only in this state, but nationwide. https://t.co/0dGU69eIGi
Sunday’s announcement took place during a press conference before the start of the 1000Bulbs.com 500, a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race. Aric Almirola won the race, which went into overtime, extending it from 188 to 193 laps, because of a five-car incident in lap 186. Almirola automatically advances to the Round of 8 in the playoffs.
The new Oversized Vehicle Tunnel is a highlight of an approximate $50 million redevelopment endeavor, Transformation – The Talladega Superspeedway Infield Project, that is part of ISC’s long-term capital allocation plan and reinvestment into its major motorsports complexes. The project, highlighted by a one-of-a-kind Garage Fan Zone Experience, will feature “up-close” access, interactive attractions and enhanced amenities for fans, sponsors, teams and stakeholders in the iconic Talladega infield.
The new two-lane tunnel will have dimensions capable of allowing vehicles as large as race team haulers and fans’ recreational vehicles to enter and exit the track simultaneously with ease. The lane tunnel will have a height of 16 feet, 8 inches, a width of 28 feet and a length of 208 feet. The tunnel will be built near the current Gate 9 crossover. It will be open 24 hours during event weekends.
The tunnel is scheduled for completion by the track’s spring NASCAR event weekend of 2019, while all other aspects of the project are set to be finalized for the fall 2019 NASCAR Playoff event weekend.
“This new tunnel is certain to be one of the most popular elements of our Transformation project, serving both our competitors and our fans,” said Talladega Superspeedway Chairman Grant Lynch. “Traffic flow will be greatly improved, enhancing the race weekend experience for thousands who visit our famed facility each year.”
Talladega Superspeedway and ISC also announced over the weekend that Creek Enterprise, Inc. – an integrated information services company headquartered in Tecumseh, Michigan – has been named the first “Transformation Partner” of the “We Transformed Talladega Superspeedway” lineup that will include other corporations to be announced in the future.
“We are extremely excited to partner with International Speedway Corporation and to assist with the client experience redevelopment of Talladega Superspeedway,” said Creek Enterprise President Jason Derby.