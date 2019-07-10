A ‘Story Worth Sharing’: Yellowhammer News and Serquest partner to award monthly grants to Alabama nonprofits
Yellowhammer News and Serquest are partnering to bring you, “A Story Worth Sharing,” a monthly award given to an Alabama based nonprofit actively making an impact through their mission. Each month, the winning organization will receive a $1,000 grant from Serquest and promotion across the Yellowhammer Multimedia platforms.
Yellowhammer and Serquest are looking for nonprofits that go above and beyond to change lives and make a difference in their communities.
Already have a nonprofit in mind to nominate? Great!
Get started here with contest guidelines and a link to submit your nomination:
Nominations are now open and applicants only need to be nominated once. All non-winning nominations will automatically be eligible for selection in subsequent months. Monthly winners will be announced via a feature story that will be shared and promoted on Yellowhammer’s website, email and social media platforms.
Our organizations look forward to sharing these heartwarming and positive stories with you over the next few months as we highlight the good works of nonprofits throughout our state.
Serquest is an Alabama based software company founded by Hammond Cobb, IV of Montgomery. The organization sees itself as, “Digital road and bridge builders in the nonprofit sector to help people get where they want to go faster, life’s purpose can’t wait.”
German automotive supplier opens first North American facility in Alabama, creating 235 jobs
Gerhardi, Inc. on Wednesday celebrate the grand opening of the German automotive company’s facility in Montgomery, its first located in North America.
Members of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce, along with a group of state and local elected officials, joined Gerhardi for the occasion.
The company has invested $41.6 million in the new facility, which will employ up to 235 Alabamians.
Today, Gerhardi is best known for its innovation in developing and producing superior interior and exterior plastic automotive parts. Using such technologies as injection molding, advanced electroplating and hot stamping, the company manufactures a variety of products including radiator grilles, handles and chrome trims for its clients worldwide.
Founded in 1796, Gerhardi originally manufactured brass and copper buckles. Over the years the company expanded to production of tea and coffee sets. However, by 1952, it began to shift focus to production of automotive components.
In a statement, Gerhardi Managing Director Rienhard Hoffman said, “Gerhardi, Inc is very excited to announce the grand opening of our state-of-the-art injection molding, electroplating and assembly plant in Montgomery, Alabama.”
“Montgomery has proven itself as the perfect location for Gerhardi to introduce our processes and product to the automotive world in the U.S. As Alabama continues to grow and develop as one of the leading areas in automotive manufacturing, Gerhardi, Inc looks forward to the many opportunities for growth in the future,” he added.
The company’s decision to locate to Montgomery comes as a testament to the state’s automotive manufacturing prowess, as well as the strength of Alabama’s workforce development and local economic development efforts.
“We congratulate Gerhardi on their grand opening,” Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange emphasized. “Gerhardi could have chosen any place in North America to locate this facility and they chose the Capital of Dreams. This shows that we are not only excelling nationally, but we are also continuing to boost our global presence.”
“Gerhardi has seen that great things happen when you do business in Montgomery,” the mayor added.
Willie Durham, chairman of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce, remarked, “We welcome Gerhardi as part of Montgomery community. In Montgomery they see a place that can uphold their high standards of excellence. It is certainly exciting to know that we are part of an organization so firmly rooted in the future.”
Huntsville’s Dynetics to play pivotal role in landing first woman on Moon, eventually first crewed mission to Mars
HUNTSVILLE — An Alabama company will play a major role in the first woman landing on the Moon, as well as the first ever crewed mission to Mars in the near future.
Huntsville-based Dynetics on Tuesday held a press conference to announce that it has been selected to join the Maxar-led team in building and demonstrating the power and propulsion element for the Gateway, which is an essential component of NASA’s Artemis lunar exploration program and future expeditions to Mars.
The two companies at the press conference signed an agreement establishing a framework for them to work together on the historic mission, with substantive work being executed by Dynetics’ facilities in north Alabama.
As recently announced, Colorado-based Maxar was selected by NASA as the primary contractor to build and perform a spaceflight demonstration of the power and propulsion element spacecraft, which is the first element for the lunar Gateway. Due to Dynetics’ world-class capabilities and unparalleled experience in the field, a Maxar representative said there was no better choice to help complete the mission.
“We’re thrilled to add Dynetics to our team and bring power and propulsion element work to Huntsville. Dynetics has decades of expertise in human space exploration, and will play a critical role in executing the Artemis mission, landing the first woman on the surface of the Moon, and establishing the sustainable space infrastructure that is necessary to explore Mars,” Mike Gold, Maxar’s vice president of civil space, said, adding that Dynetics has an “amazing staff.”
Gateway, to be a maneuverable space station orbiting the Moon eventually, will play a critical role in ensuring that NASA astronauts can land on the lunar surface by 2024 while serving as a pivotal platform to support future missions to Mars and beyond.
The power and propulsion element is targeted for launch by the end of 2022 and will provide power, maneuvering, attitude control, communications systems and initial docking capabilities for the Gateway. From there, additional modules can be added to the power and propulsion element.
Dynetics is expected to support Maxar in areas such as propulsion systems; mechanical and propulsion testing; system integration and assembly; and mission operations.
“This is an exciting time for lunar exploration,” Kim Doering, Dynetics’ vice president for space systems, emphasized.
“We look for space partners that share our similar core values and are eager to see America return to the Moon,” she continued. “Maxar fills that role and Dynetics is glad to be on the team. Maxar’s power and propulsion element will be a vital element of the Lunar Gateway and will aid establishment of a sustainable presence on the Moon. We are looking forward to this partnership and to participating in the development of the lunar architecture here in Huntsville on our campus and in Decatur, Alabama, at our Aerospace Structures Complex.”
Gold and Dynetics CEO David King signed the agreement for their respective companies on Tuesday.
They were joined by several representatives from NASA, as well as staff members from the offices of several government officials key to the Rocket City, including Harrison Diamond speaking on behalf of Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.
“[I]t’s a wonderful thing that we can say you can’t get to the Moon without going through Huntsville first,” Diamond said. “Apparently it’s going to be Mars as well.”
He extolled Dynetics, saying the company “represents the best of Huntsville: truly innovative folks who are working on complex problems.”
In a video shown at the press conference, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine hailed private sector partners like Maxar and Dynetics as “advancing the cause of humanity” through their work.
The video also provided a good primer on exactly what Gateway is, as well as the plans for the Artemis lunar mission and, eventually, expeditions to Mars.
Watch:
Dr. Michele Gates, director of NASA’s power and propulsion element, traveled from NASA headquarters to attend the press conference. She stressed how critical Dynetics’ involvement will be to Artemis and “future missions to Mars.”
Following Gates, Gold wrapped up his remarks by lauding the Yellowhammer State’s past, present and future contributions to the space industry.
“If not for the people of Alabama, there would have been no Moon mission,” he emphasized. “Which is why it’s so appropriate the vehicle which will take us to the Moon, the mighty SLS (Space Launch System), is being built here in Alabama. And now, the first piece of the Gateway, the power and propulsion element, will also be supported here as well.”
“Of course, none of this happens by accident. If not for the unflagging efforts of your congressional delegation, who fight continuously for this community and for human space exploration, we would not be here,” Gold advised. “So, on behalf of all of us who share the dreams of man visiting the stars, thank you so much to Senator Shelby — who is our longtime champion in Washington — and Senator Jones, who recently joined the fight, is a great member of the team; Congressman Aderholt, for all his great work on CJS (House Commerce, Justice, Science appropriations subcommittee)… and for Congressman Brooks, who has always shown strength, leadership and vision for human space flight.”
Gold concluded, “I’m proud that the road to the Moon continues to go through Huntsville.”
This came as the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission is to be celebrated next week.
Mike Graves, Dynetics’ department manager for space systems and product development, spoke after Gold, underlining that the company is very proud to join the Maxar-led team in this endeavor.
He explained that Dynetics’ space division has become especially “strong and agile” over the last decade or so, with the company building on its longtime work in the defense sector to really grow its space systems work. Graves specifically noted the recent addition of their Aerospace Structures Complex in Decatur as being key to this accelerating growth.
Dynetics has also been separately chosen as the prime contractor on the descent element of the Artemis Human Landing System program. This announcement was made in May.
While Dynetics further being chosen for the Gateway mission is a certain affirmation of their already-world-class space status, Graves stressed, “Our capabilities continue to grow.”
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn
Mitch McConnell: ‘I think the people of Alabama have figured this guy out — I think they’ve seen quite enough of Roy Moore’
The fingerprints of U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on the primary phase of the 2017 U.S. Senate special election will long be remembered as an integral part of that saga.
McConnell and his Senate Leadership Fund PAC backed then appointed-Sen. Luther Strange and spent millions to promote his candidacy. However, it was not meant to be for Strange with his runoff opponent former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore winning the nomination, but losing to the Democratic Party nominee Doug Jones.
“I think the people of Alabama have figured this guy out,” McConnell said. “I think they’ve seen quite enough of Roy Moore.”
Moore’s entry into the Alabama race and the recent announcement of former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach that he is seeking a seat in the U.S. Senate are viewed as two potential adversaries for the senior Kentucky Republican senator from within his own party.
7 Things: GOP members tout support for citizenship question, correctional officers get raises, HudsonAlpha brings Alabama bank and more …
7. Being vice president has been very profitable for Joe Biden
Former Vice President Joe Biden released three years of tax returns and his financial disclosure form, which showed that in 2017, Biden and his wife, Jill, made around $11 million and $4.8 million in 2018.
Biden’s campaign has said that a majority of the income was from book sales, but he has been making way more than he ever did in his political career previous to his time as vice president, including lucrative speaking gigs at colleges that are sometimes worth as much as $400,000.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) announced on Tuesday that the committee will be authorizing subpoenas this week for at least 12 individuals linked to President Donald Trump to further their obstruction of justice investigation.
Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein all made the list of those to be subpoenaed. The committee’s top Republican, U.S. Representative Doug Collins (R-GA), said that the efforts to continue the investigation remain “unimpressive and unproductive.”
5. Amtrak thirst continues in Mobile
On Tuesday, the Mobile City Council approved a “positive” resolution addressing Amtrak coming back to Mobile in a 6-0 vote. It is a different revised resolution than the one introduced on June 25 that requested Governor Kay Ivey promise funding to Amtrak, which would be absurd.
The resolution that was approved instead asks that “responsible state, county, and city officials examine the feasibility of a return of passenger rail service to the Gulf Coast.” Mobile City Councilman Joel Davis has said that more information is needed before city officials can decide whether or not it’s worth investing in Amtrak.
4. Cocaine Mitch smacks down a media campaign to boost his 2020 opponent
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) responded to a report from NBC News that tied him to his former slave-owning ancestors by highlighting how absurd that notion is, saying, “I find myself once again in the same position as President Obama. We both opposed reparations and we both are the descendants of slave-owners.”
This report was all about laying the groundwork for an announcement by failed U.S. House candidate Amy McGrath to announce her run against McConnell that included glowing national press, softball interviews and proclamations that this no-shot candidate is in a “blockbuster race.”
3. HudsonAlpha means big money for Alabama
Since the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology opened in Alabama in 2006, they have had a $2.45 billion impact on the state’s economy through employment, revenue and capital expenditures like equipment purchases and construction.
According to the study that was conducted by the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH), 71% of the impact was from the research, testing and medical laboratories.
2. New salary packages coming for correctional officers
The Alabama Department of Corrections announced on Tuesday that after increased funding from the state’s general fund budget, new salary packages will be made available for correctional officers that have incentives for job seniority and training.
Getting correctional officers has been one of the major issues that contribute to the overall conditions in Alabama’s prisons, and according to the Alabama Department of Corrections staffing analysis, state prisons only have one-third of the number of correctional officers they actually need.
1. Brooks highlights poll showing Americans want citizenship question on census
On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) appeared on “America’s Newsroom” where he discussed the 2020 census and said that a citizenship question is “basic common sense.” Attorney General William Barr has said that he knows of a way to include the question on the 2020 census that President Donald Trump supports.
Americans largely agree with Cruz and Barr. Congressman Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) tweeted out as much, stating, “A Harvard/Harris poll found that 67% of U.S. voters say the 2020 census should ask the citizenship question. Open-borders Socialist Democrats who oppose the citizenship question are in direct conflict with the American people’s views once again.”
Mo Brooks: ‘I discount’ the possibility of Dem crossovers voting for Roy Moore in a GOP primary to better Doug Jones’ reelection chances
Some have floated the possibility of a 2020 rematch of the 2017 U.S. Senate special election between incumbent Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) and former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore. Jones pulled off the upset against Moore in the December 2017 contest to give Democrats their first major statewide contest win in over a decade.
The reasoning offered for the repeat match-up is that Democrats might consider participating in the 2020 Republican primary to vote for Moore given that some view Moore as the weaker possible opponent for Jones in the 2020 general election.
During an appearance on Tuesday’s “Matt & Aunie Show” on Birmingham radio’s Talk 99.5, U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) dismissed the possibility of such a crossover strategy playing out for those hoping for Jones’ reelection.
Brooks told co-hosts Matt Murphy and Andrea Lindenberg he was aware of that theory but could not see it playing out given the strong support for President Donald Trump in Alabama and that Democrats would be more interested in participating in their own primary given the stakes of the presidential contest.
“I have heard it,” he replied. “I discount it. I don’t think there’s much of a chance of a role of having any kind of significant effect on the Republican primary Senate race for two reasons. In my judgment, first and foremost whoever our nominee is, is going to win against Doug Jones. Doug Jones now has a record. He cannot pretend to be a moderate. On the other hand, our voters are all going to show up for the presidential race, OK? So, our people are going to be there in force. And the second reason is the Republican senatorial primary is on the same day as the presidential primary. The big election is on the Democrat side. Are they going to vote in our primary and not get to vote on who’s going to be the Democratic nominee for president of the United States? I don’t think so.”
“There might be some small, small, small, small smattering – maybe some of Doug Jones’ family members,” Brooks continued. “But every other Democrat is going to vote in the presidential primary, which means they cannot vote in a Republican Senate race.”
“A lot of Democrats would have a real hard time voting for Roy Moore – even if there’s a strategic reason in their own heads for doing so,” Brooks added.