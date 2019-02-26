One and done Doug? — Jones taunts Roy Moore in hopes of rematch

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) faces a steep uphill battle to keeping his seat in 2020, but he knows his best bet to doing so is a rematch with former Alabama Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore.

With tanking approval numbers and in a presidential election cycle, Jones is widely expected to lose against a mainstream Yellowhammer State Republican. Knowing this, Jones is trying to reset the table to benefit himself.

Tuesday evening, Politico reported, “Sen. Doug Jones is all but daring Roy Moore for a rematch in the Alabama Senate race.”

In an interview the same day, Jones had taunted Moore, saying the only way he could prove the 2017 election was stolen from him was to run again in 2020 and reclaim the Republican nomination.

“If he really believes that and if the Republican Party really believes that then they all ought to just step aside, have a press conference with him and let’s just do it again,” Jones said.

Claiming he does not have a “preferred opponent,” Jones emphasized that Moore should be in the conversation.

“He makes waves. I think he makes noises. Who knows what he’s going to do?” the junior senator commented.

Politico stated, “Democrats would be giddy to face Moore again in what’s sure to be the toughest race for them in the country next year.”

Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-1) is currently the only Republican to have officially announced candidacy against Jones. Alabama Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston), Congressman Gary Palmer (AL-6), State Auditor Jim Zeigler (R-AL) and retired Marine Col. Lee Busby are considering entering the race.

Additionally, former U.S. Attorney General and Senator Jeff Sessions (R-AL) has not yet revealed if he will seek to return to his old seat.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn