Byrne hits Jones for Alabama ISIS bride comments, calls Green New Deal ‘a dangerous fantasy’

Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-1) appeared on Fox News’ “The Daily Briefing” Tuesday, speaking about President Donald Trump’s emergency declaration, the Democrats’ “Green New Deal” and Sen. Doug Jones’ (D-AL) comments on the ISIS bride from Alabama.

Byrne first declared his support of Trump’s step to secure the border.

“The president has a very important responsibility, and that is to protect the people of the United States – to provide for our security,” he said. “That includes border security.”

Byrne added that Trump wanted and tried to address the issue through the congressional appropriations process but that obstruction by Democrats forced the president to take executive action.

Ultimately, the congressman from south Alabama believes the majority of Americans support Trump’s efforts.

“[B]uild a wall — that’s what people want the president to do, is to build this wall,” Byrne stated.

Host Dana Perino then asked him about the Democrats’ “Green New Deal.”

“Well, it’s getting a lot of traction on the Democrats’ side – look at the people who are running for president in their party,” he commented. “They’re actually embracing this.”

Byrne said the majority of voters view the proposal as not only “a fantasy, but a dangerous fantasy.”

He added, “I don’t think it’s going anywhere [in Congress], but I think it’s going to drive the Democrats who are running for president and it’s going to drive the debate in America next year, which is good for Republicans. We welcome that debate.”

Byrne has announced his 2020 candidacy for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by the Mountain Brook incumbent, Doug Jones.

Perino lastly asked Byrne to comment on Jones saying that Hoda Muthana, the “ISIS bride” from Hoover, should be allowed to return to the United States.

“Look, this is one of many ways that Doug Jones differs from the people – the vast majority of people – in the state of Alabama,” Byrne emphasized.

There is still a dispute over whether Muthana was ever an American citizen, but even if she was at one time, Byrne believes that she renounced her claim the moment she left to join ISIS.

“When you take up arms – essentially is what she did – with enemies of the United States, your actions renounce your citizenship. She’s not a citizen. I can’t believe that Senator Jones would suggest otherwise and say we should give her all [these] due process rights that citizens get in this country. She does not deserve them,” he said, later adding that his office was getting “an avalanche” of emails and phone calls from Alabamians opposing Jones’ position on Muthana.

Byrne concluded, “She made the choice that she made. She’s living in a terrible camp right now, I’m sorry for her and her child. But that’s the decision she made, and she needs to live with the consequences.”

Just talked with @DanaPerino on @FoxNews about the need to #BuildTheWall, the Socialist Green New Deal, and @DougJones supporting an ISIS member coming back to Alabama. pic.twitter.com/1ifezS3AC3 — Bradley Byrne (@BradleyByrne) February 26, 2019

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn