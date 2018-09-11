NYC, LA fundraisers highlight AL-3 Dem congressional challenger Mallory Hagan’s schedule
Democratic third congressional district nominee Mallory Hagan has taken her election efforts outside the confines of the Yellowhammer State with the hope of raising money to bolster her chances.
Hagan, who is also the 2013 Miss America, recently held the first of those fundraisers on Saturday in New York City’s Brooklyn borough, the same place she landed after leaving Alabama a decade earlier due to her dissatisfaction with the “culture” of the Yellowhammer State.
Hagan’s Saturday fundraiser was hosted by Donilee McGinnis, who was also Miss Oregon 2007 and a participant in the 2007 Miss America pageant. In the Facebook announcement for the fundraiser, McGinnis makes a plea to turn back the “excesses of the Trump administration” in these “dark times.”
According to an announcement also obtained by Yellowhammer News, Hagan is slated to attend another fundraiser in Los Angeles next week hosted by NSYNC bass singer Lance Bass and Los Angeles gay bar The Abbey Weho proprietor David Cooley.
Yellowhammer News reached out to Hagan to confirm whether or not she would attend the fundraiser and is awaiting a reply.
Bass has been outspoken in his support for Hagan. He has taken to social media on several occasions to urge his fans to support Hagan.
Hagan faces incumbent Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Saks) in the November general election. She also has to overcome a significant fundraising disadvantage against Rogers.
According to the latest data offered by OpenSecrets.org, Rogers has a $1 million overall cash-on-hand advantage over Hagan, $1,024,431 for Rogers to $24,069 for Hagan.
