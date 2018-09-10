Subscription Preferences:

7 hours ago

Dem congressional hopeful Hagan once proclaimed herself ‘as New York as they come’ — Says she left Alabama because she ‘didn’t like the culture’

Could a candidate for office effectively represent a place whose culture she does not like? That is a very real question this election cycle.

As a former Miss America, Mallory Hagan, the Democratic nominee for Alabama’s third congressional district, has generated a lot of media attention this election cycle. Hagan, however, admits she has not always thought highly of Alabama.

Hagan originally hails from Opelika. At age 19, after a year at Auburn University, Hagan left Alabama for New York City. Earlier this year, at a televised debate against her then-Democratic primary opponent Adia Winfrey, Hagan explained her decision to leave Alabama, saying she left because she “didn’t like the culture of Alabama.”

“My family story here in Alabama is many of the families here in Alabama – it’s their story, too,” she said. “And at 19, I moved away from here because, like many of the kids at our colleges and universities, I didn’t like the culture of Alabama. And many of them here today that I’ve listened to say just that – there’s no chance they’re going to stay in this state if we don’t change the culture.”

Hagan apparently still has a low regard for the state of Alabama. In a July 9 Twitter post, she referred to the state as “at the bottom of the barrel,” highlighting a back-and-forth she was having with Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill.

When Hagan left Alabama a decade ago, she moved to New York City’s Brooklyn borough, where she would eventually become Miss New York, and qualify for the 2013 Miss America competition.

Following her Miss America victory, Hagan proclaimed herself a New Yorker.

“I’ve lived in like six different Brooklyn neighborhoods, so I definitely consider myself a New Yorker,” said Hagan in a 2013 interview. “I’m as New York as they come. I’m just wrapped in a more delicate Southern charm.”

In another media report, Hagan said she was seeking to “lay down roots in New York.”

“No matter what happened, I was going to come back to New York,” Hagan said according to the New York Post in a January 15, 2013 article.

Despite having such convictions about her status as a New Yorker, Hagan ultimately returned to Alabama and now hopes to unseat incumbent Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Saks), whom she faces on November 6.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

20 mins ago

Alabama based Neverthirst celebrates 10 Years of providing clean water and hope

Water is essential for survival, but imagine if the only water you or your child had access to came from a dirty pond miles from home. This is the reality for more than 660 million people around the world who lack access to a safe water source.

A Birmingham, Alabama based non-profit has been a major player in working to end the water crisis around the world. Neverthirst was started in 2008. Co-founder and executive director, Mark Whitehead experienced a pivotal moment while listening to a sermon by Dr. David Platt at the Church of Brook Hills. Platt challenged congregants with a simple question: “Have you disconnected the blessings God has entrusted to you from the purposes God intends those blessings to be used for?” Whitehead considered the blessings we enjoy here in the United States and felt the call to share the gospel “to the ends of the earth” by first meeting the physical needs of impoverished people.

This year, Neverthirst is celebrating its ten year anniversary. In ten years the organization has served more than half a million people through more than 10,000 water projects. In places like India, Cambodia, Chad, Uganda, Nepal, and Myanmar, Neverthirst is working with local partners to provide access to clean water through bio-sand filters and wells with hand pumps. The gospel is shared with each water project through the pastors in the communities where Neverthirst is working.

The results have been staggering. When Neverthirst first started in 2008, 1.2 billion people lacked access to a safe water source. Now the number is 660 million. “It’s truly amazing to reflect on ten years as a ministry and all that God has done around the world,” Whitehead says. “We would have never dreamed that ten years into the ministry we would be able to help over 500,000 people gain access to a safe water source and ultimately get the opportunity to hear about the love of God.”

But still much work must be done. According to World Health Organization, every day more than 800 children under the age of five die from preventable diseases caused by poor water, and lack of sanitation and hygiene. That’s why Whitehead feels an urgency while looking ahead to the next ten years. “We’re committed to playing our part in ending the water crisis but we can’t do it alone,” he says.

On Thursday, September 13th at 6:30 p.m., Neverthirst will hold a 10 Year Celebration at Noah’s Event Venue in Hoover (2501 International Park Place). It will be an event that has come full circle for Whitehead. The pastor who inspired the mission, Dr. David Platt, will be the keynote speaker. In addition, dozens of virtual reality simulators will be available for guests to try on and feel like they are half a world away as they experience “virtually” what it’s like to be on a Neverthirst project. All are invited and the event is free; but, it is necessary to R.S.V.P. by visiting NeverthirstWater.org.

What does the future hold for Neverthirst and the people it serves? “It truly takes an army of people getting involved to make an impact,” Whitehead says. “We are so thankful for how God continues to move in the hearts of people that want to make a difference! We’re really excited about the years ahead and being able to continue to help families throughout Africa and Asia gain access to a safe water source.”

Whitehead believes there will be an end to the water crisis in our lifetime. But just as was preached ten years ago in that pivotal sermon, it will take men and women who have experienced God’s blessing to be obedient to His purpose.

1 hour ago

Dive deeper into the marketing waters with ‘Shark of the Week’ Todd Buchanan

Todd Buchanan, also known as The Ford Faction “Shark of the Week,” stopped by to discuss his startup with the Shunarah Law Firm and what it means to him to work with Alexander Shunnarah.

They joke around about Todd’s early college radio days before eventually becoming a lawyer at Colorado State University. Also, find out what it means to truly care about your work as a lawyer.

Subscribe to the Yellowhammer Radio Presents The Ford Faction podcast on iTunes or Stitcher.

2 hours ago

Teen arrested in fatal shooting at Auburn McDonald’s

Police say a teenager has been arrested in the shooting at a McDonald’s near Auburn University that left one person dead and four others wounded.

News outlets report the 17-year-old boy was arrested Sunday and charged with murder.

Authorities have not released the teen’s name, but a statement by Auburn police says he is being charged as an adult.

Auburn police say the charges stem from a shooting early Sunday that killed 20-year-old Evan Mikale Wilson, of Tuskegee.

Police say the shooting was not random and followed an altercation.

Three other people were wounded in the shooting and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 16-year-old boy was seriously wounded and flown to a hospital in Columbus.

Authorities have not released their names.

It’s unclear if the 17-year-old has a lawyer.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

3 hours ago

Top White House official: Trump ‘all the time’ asks, ‘Why did Roy Moore lose?’

President Donald Trump’s Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Mick Mulvaney on Saturday told a group of Republicans in a high-level, closed-door meeting that Trump still frequently asks him, “Why did Roy Moore lose?”

Audio of the meeting was recorded and given to the New York Times, who reported on the candid discussion amongst conservative officials, including Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel.

“The president asks me all the time, ‘Why did Roy Moore lose?’” Mulvaney said. “That’s easy. He was a terrible candidate.”

In December, Democrat Doug Jones defeated the former Alabama Chief Justice by 1.5 percentage points in a nasty special election for the United State Senate.

Moore during the campaign was accused of sexual assault and pedophilia, which recently popped into the news again when comedian Sacha Baron Cohen pranked him with a “pedophile detection” test for the new Showtime series “Who is America.” Moore and his wife Kayla are now suing for $95 million because of that television episode, however, they did drop a lawsuit this past week against the Highway 31 Super PAC and affiliated consultants.

Moore has denied wrongdoing and is currently suing the women who made the public accusations for causing “irrevocable damage” to his reputation “that affected the outcome of the Senate election in December 2017,” according to the lawsuit filed in April.

However, in an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity the day after the allegations were published in November 2017, Moore would not definitively rule out having dated teenagers when he was in his thirties.

“You ended his candidacy,” Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera told Hannity on air immediately after the interview aired.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Shaun King speaks at UNA, tells crowd there’s ‘no middle ground’ on supporting law enforcement

Shaun King’s scheduled speech at the University of North Alabama (UNA) finally happened on Thursday, after weeks of controversy leading up to the event, and the activist told the crowd that there was “no middle ground” between supporters of law enforcement and the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement in which King is a leader.

Per WHNT, UNA proudly hosted King to “to bring an honest and open discussion on race and police interaction, and a criminal justice system many students view as unfair.”

“In 2014, over 1,100 people were killed by police. And zero police officers, none, were held accountable,” King told the assembled crowd.

He continued, “Can we not agree that one percent of those were wrong? Can we not even find middle ground on that? And what we came to understand is that no, no there would be no middle ground,” King said.

King is no stranger to controversy, having come into the national spotlight for his role in hot-button, liberal social justice causes, including Michael Brown’s death and, later, Tamir Rice’s death. After House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot last year, King said that “banning white men would drastically reduce mass shootings.”

The BLM activist also has a track record of criticizing Alabamians.

When talking about members of a specific Alabama church supporting Roy Moore against Doug Jones, King said, “Please remember that most members of the KKK during previous generations not only attended churches, but were deacons and leaders there.”

The speech was ultimately funded, through UNA’s Housing and Residence Life division, by rent money that students pay to live on-campus. This means that students, without knowing it before the semester, paid for the event out of their own pocket, whether they attended the speech or even wanted King on campus at all.

“We’re excited about having someone here they know. Someone who’s relatable. Someone who’s active on social media,” Jennifer Sutton, Director of Housing and Residence Life, told WHNT.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

