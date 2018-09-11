Three Alabamians named to national list of influential financial leaders
Friday, the Birmingham Business Journal announced that three Alabamians – Tom Broughton of ServisFirst Bank, Jason Eppenger of Citizens Trust Bank and Shannon Spotswood of RFG Advisory – were named to a list of prominent influencers in the national financial sector.
The list is the “Business Journals’ Influencers: Finance” and spotlights 100 executives “who are having an impact on the banking and financial world across the nation.”
Broughton is president and chief executive officer of ServisFirst, a third-generation banker and “a Birmingham banking pioneer.”
He founded the bank in 2005 and, despite the recession, has grown the bank to over $7 billion in assets with offices across Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida and South Carolina. He was also a co-founder and president of First Commercial Bank, which recently rebranded as Synovus.
Eppenger serves as Alabama-market president for Citizens Trust and has come a long way in his less than 20 years in the banking industry.
He launched his banking career in 2002 at one of Birmingham’s largest banks, BBVA Compass, and has held multiple positions at First Commercial, Wells Fargo and Birmingham’s largest bank, Regions Bank.
Spotswood serves as president of RFG Advisory, where she focuses on best practices for adviser recruitment and transitions, corporate marketing, business development and M&A.
She has held multiple positions in the finance industry – from research analyst and junior trader to portfolio manager and investment banker. She was also featured in Forbes for taking a break from the hedge fund industry after 20 years in the business to launch a retail business that she helped grow from a home-based business idea to “a legitimate player” in the children’s clothing industry.
All three Alabamians named to the list are based in Birmingham.
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn