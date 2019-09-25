Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Brooks: I knew the Democrats’ impeachment push was coming months ago 2 hours ago / News
New project highlights civil rights sites in Alabama 3 hours ago / News
Alabama Republicans stand with Trump as Pelosi, House Dems begin impeachment inquiry 3 hours ago / News
Tuberville on impeachment: ‘The Democratic Party is the best thing in the world for Netflix and Hulu’ 7 hours ago / News
TVA holds meetings to build public trust in coal ash storage 7 hours ago / News
7 Things: Alabama Democrats weigh in as Pelosi calls for impeachment, Trump to release transcript from Ukraine conversation, ALFA endorses Tuberville and more … 9 hours ago / Analysis
Twinkle Cavanaugh, Donald Trump headline 2020 Farmers Federation endorsements 22 hours ago / News
Tuberville lands coveted Alabama Farmers Federation endorsement in 2020 Senate race 22 hours ago / News
Alabama Association for Justice kicks off 230-year anniversary celebration of the Seventh Amendment 1 day ago / News
Former Alabama Dem senator pleads guilty to felony theft 1 day ago / News
Alabama Democratic Party faces new election deadline 1 day ago / News
John Merrill calls for ‘comprehensive immigration reform’ — ‘I’m not talking about legal status, I’m talking about legal employment status’ 1 day ago / News
Drayton Nabers named distinguished fellow by Alabama Policy Institute 1 day ago / News
7 Things: Doug Jones labeled racist, the Alabama Democratic Party is a mess, Martha Roby may be tired of defending Trump and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Rural broadband partnership highlighted at Yellowhammer News Shapers event 1 day ago / News
Ivey appoints prosecutor Leigh Gwathney as chair of Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles 2 days ago / News
Momma Manual: Top 10 pediatrician picking pointers 2 days ago / Lifestyle
Matt Fridy endorsed by Alabama Forestry Association for Court of Civil Appeals 2 days ago / Politics
Byrne: Americans want results, not impeachment 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
Ivey upbeat after cancer diagnosis, optimistic at treatment outlook — ‘God is good’ 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
3 hours ago

New project highlights civil rights sites in Alabama

A new project is highlighting some of the places in Alabama that played a role in the civil rights movement.

An online, oral history presentation called “Voices of Alabama” features photos of historic sites and interviews with some of the people who worked with the civil rights movement in the 1950s and 1960s. The state was a hotbed of the movement at the time.

The parsonage where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. lived in Montgomery is included.

So are other places including a home in Selma where landmark demonstrations were planned, as well as churches in Birmingham that played a role in the movement.

The project features 20 sites total.

It was assembled by the New York-based World Monuments Fund and the Alabama African-American Civil Rights Heritage Sites Consortium.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2019)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

2 hours ago

Brooks: I knew the Democrats’ impeachment push was coming months ago

Democrats appear to be speeding towards impeachment at a break-neck pace. This is not happening over Russia stealing our elections or violations of the emoluments clause. It’s over a phone call where the president of the United States spoke to the president of Ukraine.

Seriously.

Congressman Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) spoke to WVNN radio’s “The Dale Jackson Show” from the Federation of American Immigration Reform’s Hold Their Feet to the Fire radio row event and said he saw this coming “about four or five months ago.”

202
Keep reading 202 WORDS

Brooks believes this is just another incident where House Democrats are going to scream for impeachment and, in this case, actually move on the issue no matter what.

“The Democrats, slowly but surely, were going to push impeachment regardless if the evidence was there,” he outlined.

Brooks added that the facts and evidence don’t support impeachment, saying that won’t stop House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) from continuing to attack this president no matter what.

“The Democrat Party’s base vote demands impeachment,” he explained. “They were going to do it come hell or high water, regardless of whether the facts or evidence support it.”

Brooks said he expects Democrats to come up empty because as of this moment, there is zero evidence that the president has committed “bribery, treason and high crimes and misdemeanors as defined by law.”

The congressman from Huntsville tweeted about this as well.

Regardless of Brooks’ beliefs on the matter, both Alabama’s Democrats in Congress appear ready to join their colleagues in Washington, D.C. and attempt to have President Donald Trump removed from office.

Listen:


Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Show less
3 hours ago

Alabama Republicans stand with Trump as Pelosi, House Dems begin impeachment inquiry

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Tuesday announced that the chamber will launch a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump regarding a recent phone call he had with the president of Ukraine.

Pelosi’s announcement was met with instantaneous pushback from many Republican leaders in Alabama, including members of the state’s congressional delegation.

Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) said, “I will vehemently fight these efforts to impeach President Trump.”

“The radical Squad has taken over the Democrat Party, and the American people will see right through this nonsense,” he continued. “President Trump has been the conservative leader that our country needs, and Democrats just can’t stand that he is getting the job done.”

1022
Keep reading 1022 WORDS

Byrne concluded by calling on Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) to publicly state where he stands on the matter.

“I have a straightforward question for Alabama’s Democrat Senator Doug Jones: do you support these impeachment proceedings? Every leader in our country should have to say whether they stand with President Trump and the American people or if they stand with the Socialist Squad,” Byrne emphasized.

In a statement, Congressman Mike Rogers (AL-03) lamented, “Nancy Pelosi and her socialist horde in the House cannot accept that Donald Trump won the election in 2016 fair and square.”

“From the Russia hoax, to fake obstruction, to fanning recession fears, to calls to world leaders, Democrats are obsessed with impeachment. If only the Democrats would put this much effort in making America great again,” he added.

This sentiment was also expressed by Congressman Robert Aderholt (AL-04).

“Since the Democrats took control of the House of Representatives in January, impeachment has been first and foremost on the minds of most of the Democrat Caucus,” Aderholt stated. “While most of their constituents hoped to see the Democrat majority work on better trade deals, infrastructure funding, and real immigration reform, the new majority has been working on overturning the results of the 2016 election, as it did not turn out as they expected.”

“I think most Americans want Congress to focus on issues that help families and strengthen the economy, rather than impeaching this President,” he advised.

Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-05) also chimed in.

“The Constitution states a president can only be impeached for ‘Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.’ Hatred, dislike or a desire for Socialism & Open Borders do not support gutting the people’s will and overturning properly held elections,” Brooks said in a statement. “Socialist Democrats have yet to produce ANY credible evidence of President Trump’s violation of a SINGLE, SPECIFIC federal criminal statute that constitutes ‘Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.’”

He continued, “Frankly, if Socialist Democrats had evidence proving guilt, they would have already impeached President Trump. Further, the Bill Clinton fiasco established the Congressional standard for impeachment. Under the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause, Congress should not impeach ANY president for any crime equal to or less than the felonies committed by President Clinton: felony perjury and obstruction of justice. After all, President Clinton was not removed from office even though he confessed to committing felonies while in office. Treating different presidents ‘unequally’ is a hyper-partisan miscarriage of justice & violation of the 14th Amendment.”

“I look forward to upcoming hearings revealing whether there is credible evidence of an impeachable offense or whether this is just another ‘Russian Collusion Witch-Hunt,’ as everything to date suggests it is. In any event, I will abide by my oath of office to defend and protect the Constitution. I will examine all evidence. I will apply that evidence to governing federal criminal statutes. I will apply 14th Amendment equal protection principles. I will vote accordingly,” Brooks concluded.

Transcript released

Since the initial reaction on Tuesday, the transcript of Trump’s phone call has been released. You can read it here.

Byrne and Brooks have both reacted to the release of the transcript, with the two Alabama congressmen saying it shows that Trump did not commit an impeachable offense on the call.

“NOTHING in this transcript warrants impeachment,” Byrne tweeted. “Just another witch hunt by the Dems who still refuse to accept the results of the 2016 election. Transcript DOES show the need for a serious investigation into the Bidens and their actions in Ukraine.”

Brooks said in a statement, “I am incensed by the Fake News media and Socialist Democrats’ distortion of truth. I encourage ALL patriotic American citizens to read President Trump’s telephone transcript in full. In today’s age of Fake News, reading the unfiltered transcript is the only way to get to the truth.”

Brooks’ full statement as follows:

I have read the full transcript of the telephone conversation between President Trump and Ukraine President Zelenskyy.

I am incensed by the Fake News media and Socialist Democrats’ distortion of truth. I encourage ALL patriotic American citizens to read President Trump’s telephone transcript in full. In today’s age of Fake News, reading the unfiltered transcript is the only way to get to the truth.

Some noteworthy observations.

First, President Trump asked about Ukraine investigating “Crowdstrike” (an investigation unrelated to Biden). It was Ukraine President Zelenskyy, not President Trump, who first brought up investigations beyond “Crowdstrike. Only thereafter did President Trump mention then-Vice President Joe Biden’s possible illegal interference in a Ukraine prosecutor’s investigation of Biden’s son (who was allegedly involved in corrupt practices and may very well have been prosecuted for corruption but for then-Vice President Biden’s monetary threats, coercion and intimidation of Ukraine’s political leadership).

Second, in no way, shape or form did President Trump ask Ukraine President Zelenskyy for “campaign help.” There is no request for campaign contributions, campaign volunteers, yard signs or anything else of a campaign nature. Rather, President Trump’s request is very straightforward and an effort to root out and uncover corrupt practices that may (or may not) reach all the way to America’s White House under President Obama and V.P. Biden.

Third, I would hope and encourage every President of the United States to root out and uncover corrupt practices in the United States, or by any American citizen anywhere, particularly when the allegations reach to the highest levels of America’s government— the White House!

Finally, the Fake News Media and Socialist Democrats are engaged in a fake “Russian Collusion Scandal 2.0,” albeit this time involving Ukraine. The Fake News Media and Socialist Democrats should apologize to the American people for their intentional and knowing distortion of the truth. They won’t, of course, because they care more about advancing a hyper-partisan, Socialist, anti-America agenda than they do telling the American people the truth.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
7 hours ago

Tuberville on impeachment: ‘The Democratic Party is the best thing in the world for Netflix and Hulu’

With the impeachment of President Donald Trump dominating the headlines nationally, it has also come up in the early stages of Alabama’s 2020 U.S. Senate race.

Fresh off the endorsement from the Alabama Farmers Federation, 2020 Republican U.S. Senate hopeful Tommy Tuberville reacted to U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announcing her caucus would proceed with an impeachment effort.

Tuberville told Huntsville radio’s WVNN that Pelosi’s effort would help Republicans, including his own cause.

472
Keep reading 472 WORDS

“This is just pushing the Republican Party and Donald Trump to victory,” Tuberville said on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “I mean it is still going to be a hard case in terms of getting elected because it is so close in terms of Democrats and Republicans. But I tell you what, from just watching what goes on from afar, and none of us really know what’s going on behind the scenes but my goodness, do something for the American people, Democrats. We got the USMCA out there just waiting for the farmers.”

“You know, everything that could be brought to the floor to help this country and they’re worried about impeachment,” he continued. “If you want to worry about it, do a little of that. But do something for the American people. That’s what they were elected for, but they have absolutely lost their minds — along with the mainstream media, along with the people that just can’t stand Donald Trump. It amazes me every day as an American that has grown up in this country to watch what is going on. It is really childish. And like you said, this is going to help Donald Trump bigtime.”

The former football coach said as far as his interaction with voters is concerned, there is not much interest in impeachment.

“You know what they tell me they do?” he said. “They turn it off. The Democratic Party is the best thing in the world for Netflix and Hulu and all those other people. They are absolutely running people away from journalism because there is no journalism anymore and what they say goes straight to the mainstream media, and they’re voices for the Democratic Party. What they’re doing now is they’re catering to these TV stations and even a few radio stations are catering to the Democratic left. I guess that’s the voice they want and that’s the audience they want, and they’re getting it because the people of the state of Alabama — everywhere I go, they say, ‘Coach, we don’t want to listen to that.’ I mean, that’s old news. It’s over. Let’s get on with life.”

“It’s kind of helping my cause, too,” he added. “It just goes straight to career politicians. Nancy Pelosi, [Joe] Biden and Maxine Waters — they been up here 151 years. It has really gotten out of hand. It is what it is. I’m just going to go out there, do my job, campaign and tell people what I’m all about. I want to help them, and I think it helps everybody’s cause on the Republican side.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less
7 hours ago

TVA holds meetings to build public trust in coal ash storage

The Tennessee Valley Authority has a three-pronged mission to promote energy, economic development and the environment.

Now add to that rebuilding public trust.

471
Keep reading 471 WORDS

The New Deal-era public utility has taken a beating recently for a series of missteps surrounding its storage of coal ash.

For decades TVA, like other utilities, primarily dealt with this waste by sluicing it into unlined pits and impoundments.

When a dike burst on a six-story tall impoundment in Kingston in 2008, the problem could no longer be ignored. Although the spill was cleaned up, the repercussions for TVA are ongoing.

Many of the workers involved in the project are suing TVA’s subcontractor, claiming inhaling the coal ash made them sick.

And residents who live near other coal-burning power plants have expressed concerns the toxic chemicals in the ash could leach into their drinking water.

TVA CEO Jeff Lyash has said the utility is following the law and science in deciding how to deal with its coal ash storage.

But he also recognizes that TVA needs to win the public’s trust.

That’s why the utility has been holding a series of community meetings to explain its plans for the coal ash and let the public ask questions.

Lyash said in an interview that coal for many years “helped power economies and improve lives and communities.

“Now we also realize that along with the benefits, we have to be committed to carefully managing the coal combustion residuals,” he said.

At a community meeting in Gallatin on Tuesday, TVA staff filled a conference room at the local civic center and answered questions about colorful posters that explained the local coal plant’s history and what TVA is doing to monitor and prevent pollution.

The utility has held separate meetings at Kingston and Bull Run and more are planned.

As part of its outreach, TVA is also creating community action groups for interested citizens to act as liaisons between the public and the utility.

Lyash announced this summer that the utility will dig up and remove about 12 million cubic yards (9.2 million cubic meters) of coal ash the Gallatin Fossil Plant.

The TVA had been fighting a lawsuit claiming the coal ash was polluting the Cumberland River, a source of drinking water for Nashville downstream.

Lyash said the decision to move the Gallatin ash to a new lined pit was specific to that site.

Other old, unlined ash pits in Tennessee, Kentucky and Alabama may be capped and left in place if the utility determines it is safe to do so.

It is the closure in place that has some people worried. That’s where TVA hopes its outreach will help.

TVA is the nation’s largest public utility, providing power to more than 10 million people in parts of seven Southern states.

“We’re committed to the safe handling and storage of coal ash,” Lyash said in an earlier interview. “We’re committed to being good stewards of the environment.”

 (Associated Press, copyright 2019)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less
9 hours ago

7 Things: Alabama Democrats weigh in as Pelosi calls for impeachment, Trump to release transcript from Ukraine conversation, ALFA endorses Tuberville and more …

7. Former Alabama state senator pleads guilty to felony theft

  • On Tuesday, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that former State Senator Zeb Little (D-Cullman) was convicted of two counts of felony theft after Little, an attorney, admitted to unlawfully taking client funds from his trust account.
  • Little agreed to pay restitution in the amount of $74,043.44 after an investigation showed that he would transfer money to himself that was intended to pay the medical bills of clients in personal injury cases. Little represented the 4th district from 1998 to 2010.

6. Army soldier wanted to attack CNN and Beto O’Rourke

550
Keep reading 550 WORDS

  • U.S. Army Private Jarrett William Smith has been charged with distributing bomb-making material, seeking to join a radical terror group and target CNN “with a large vehicle bomb.”
  • Smith allegedly went in chat rooms and discussed targeting CNN and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke using explosives “in the style of the Afghans,” and told federal agents, “Oh yeah, I got knowledge of IEDs for days.”

5. John Merrill calls for ‘comprehensive immigration reform’

  • Secretary of State John Merrill expressed that the issue he is hearing the most about on the campaign trail is immigration, but he stressed the solution is more than just building a wall.
  • Merrill said, “I’m not talking about legal status, I’m talking about legal employment status. The thing that is so important and very significant.” He tied the issue to employers who are looking for workers and view this as a source of labor.

4. ALFA endorses Tuberville and others

  • The Alabama Farmers Federation’s FARMPAC has endorsed former Auburn head coach Tommy Tuberville in the U.S. Senate GOP primary in what will definitely be seen as a big boost for his campaign.
  • ALFA also endorsed President Donald Trump and a slew of other candidates. This endorsement carries weight as 161 of 163 ALFA-endorsed candidates won in the last elections.

3. Trump will release the controversial transcript

  • President Trump tweeted on Tuesday that he will release the transcript of the July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which they supposedly discussed investigating former Vice President Joe Biden and his family.
  • The release is expected Wednesday, and all eyes will be on the transcript as Democrats have used the whistleblower’s allegations against the president to fuel their fire for impeaching Trump, but administration officials say they will show the whistleblower had a “political bias” in favor of “a rival candidate.”

2. Nancy Pelosi doesn’t need evidence for impeachment

  • Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has officially announced her impeachment inquiry into the president, stating that “the president must be held accountable for his betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of our national security and the betrayal of the integrity of our elections.”
  • Pelosi’s decision seems to be fueled by the latest whistleblower nonsense, and Trump was quick to respond while live-tweeting during her announcement, saying that “they never even saw the transcript of the call. Total witch hunt!”

1. Alabama Democrats cagey on impeachment 

  • Pelosi has set impeachment in motion over a phone call with Ukraine’s president that involves a transcript not one House Democrat has read, a “whistleblower” report that is not out yet and it is all based on a complaint from a person that never heard the call in question.
  • Alabama’s two Democrats in Washington, D.C. have been somewhat quiet. U.S. Representative Terri Sewell (D-Birmingham) appears to have joined the list of members of Congress calling for impeachment and U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) has not responded directly, even after being called out by U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), who asked, “I have a straightforward question for Alabama’s Democrat Senator Doug Jones: do you support these impeachment proceedings?”

Show less