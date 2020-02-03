Need to reach Alabama decision-makers? Yellowhammer has you covered

Join the Yellowhammer News team on Wednesday, February 19, for a “Yellowhammer Connection” event in Montgomery. The gathering will offer a reception followed by a live interview with Alabama Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) and Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia).

The discussion will be moderated by Yellowhammer Multimedia owner Tim Howe and will cover issues surrounding this year’s Alabama legislative session.

The event will take place at the Alabama Association of Realtors, 522 Washington Avenue, and will begin at 5:00 p.m. with a networking opportunity followed by the moderated interview and questions from the audience.

