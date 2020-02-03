Need to reach Alabama decision-makers? Yellowhammer has you covered
Join the Yellowhammer News team on Wednesday, February 19, for a “Yellowhammer Connection” event in Montgomery. The gathering will offer a reception followed by a live interview with Alabama Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) and Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia).
The discussion will be moderated by Yellowhammer Multimedia owner Tim Howe and will cover issues surrounding this year’s Alabama legislative session.
The event will take place at the Alabama Association of Realtors, 522 Washington Avenue, and will begin at 5:00 p.m. with a networking opportunity followed by the moderated interview and questions from the audience.
After the successful launch of a multi-location event series last year, Yellowhammer has expanded the series for 2020. The series is re-branded as Yellowhammer Connection and will include topics, speakers and guests in various locations across the state. The series is non-partisan, on-the-record and designed to create state-wide connections on topics that matter to Alabama.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s Gadsden plant on Friday laid off 105 workers, according to a local media report.
The Gadsden Times reported that the plant’s workforce is now down to 411 total employees. Per United Steelworkers Local 12 president Mickey Williams, the plant is only producing 2,000 tires per day now. This is down from approximately 17,000 tires per day this time in 2019.
Williams also referred to the latest layoffs as a surprise. He advised that those laid off will get union-negotiated sub pay and sub benefits. This comes after 740 Goodyear employees in December took voluntary buyouts offered by the company.
Barbara Hatala, Goodyear’s Americas operations and non-wired communications manager, told The Gadsden Times in an email, “The Goodyear-Gadsden plant is rightsizing staffing levels to accommodate an adjusted production schedule, following recent voluntary buyouts for union associates.”
There are reportedly 393 protected union employees left working at the plant. The current contract between the union and the company ensures that the plant will be in operation through at least 2022.
While Williams does not know what Goodyear has in plan for the Gadsden plant moving forward, he did express hope that production could once again be increased, which would in turn likely lead to an increase in labor force.
“We’re not a distressed plant,” Williams told The Gadsden Times. “There nothing to prevent the company from putting in a ticket [for increased production].”
“There’s nothing to stop them from turning it around,” he added.
Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn
Mark Crosswhite — the chairman, president and chief executive officer of Alabama Power Company — has been appointed as an executive committee member of the Council on Competitiveness and commissioner on the National Commission on Innovation and Competitiveness Frontiers.
The company announced the appointments in a release on Monday.
The commission is a multiyear flagship effort developing the United States’ innovation ecosystem through research ventures, partnerships, public policy and advocacy to address our nation’s global economic competitiveness.
Crosswhite joins more than 35 distinguished leaders from across the country, including CEOs of major corporations, university presidents, national labor organization leaders and national laboratory directors, to develop policy recommendations and private sector actions to bolster America’s investments in talent, technology, innovation and infrastructure.
“Alabama Power has focused on innovation from its very beginning. Our predecessors used advanced technology to build dams and an electric network to provide electricity to our state. Technology advancements continue to enable us to better serve our customers today,” Crosswhite said in a statement. “I’m honored to work alongside the accomplished leaders on the commission to identify opportunities to grow our nation’s economy through technology, innovation and entrepreneurship.”
Crosswhite in 2019 was named as an inaugural member of the Yellowhammer 15 and recently wrapped up his impressive chairmanship of the Business Council of Alabama.
Alabama Power on Monday also announced that Jeff Peoples, the company’s senior vice president of employee services & labor relations, has been named to the commission’s advisory committee. He will reportedly partner with other national leaders to provide strategic oversight of recommendations to the commission, prioritizing the delivery of measurable and actionable outcomes.
“Addressing the challenges facing innovation in the U.S. and developing a workforce prepared for future jobs is essential for economic growth. This work aligns with Alabama Power’s focus on building economic and workforce development partnerships that strengthen communities and elevate Alabama,” Peoples stated. “The work of the commission is a catalyst for the U.S. to be more competitive internationally.”
Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn
Carson Jones, the son of U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL), in recent days wrote that the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is a heavy “burden to bear” for his father.
In a blog post entitled, “Doug Jones was elected for this moment in history,” the senator’s son wrote about how proud he is that Sen. Jones is “representing our state at arguably one of this country’s most important moments in her history.”
“The weight of history and this case is not an easy burden to bear,” Carson wrote. “To be honest, my father isn’t eating well. He isn’t sleeping well. And for the 24 hours he has been able to return home in the midst of this impeachment hearing, I can tell his mind can’t turn ‘off.'”
Sen. Jones recently shared the blog post from his personal Twitter account.
Leave it to our children to capture our true nature and approach better than we ever can articulate. I am so proud of my son. Thank you, Carson.
https://t.co/idSwuYkFrh
— Doug Jones (@DougJones) January 31, 2020
The Senate is set to vote on the two articles of impeachment against the president on Wednesday evening. Closing arguments were scheduled for Monday.
You can read about Sen. Jones’ latest public thoughts on the trial from Friday here.
He has voted with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) 100% of the time throughout the trial thus far.
Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn
One of the men honored during the coin flip before Sunday’s NFL Super Bowl was retired U.S. Air Force Col. Charles McGee.
McGee took flight for his country 136 times during World War II and was one of the legendary Tuskegee Airmen. The Tuskegee Airmen were a group of black pilots who trained in Alabama before deployment.
McGee saw combat in the European theatre of the war, attacking objectives in Italy and other parts of the continent.
“This is my first Super Bowl, so it’s quite a honor to be able to be here and to be a part of what’s taking place,” McGee told USA Today.
According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, McGee continued his service in America’s armed forces after WWII. He became a colonel and also flew missions during America’s conflicts in Korea and Vietnam.
The NFL asked McGee and three other 100-year-old veterans to be on the field for the coin toss. The NFL turns 100 in 2020, and supporting America’s troops is a big part of the league’s recent public image push.
“It was quite a thrill to be asked,” McGee said to the AJC. “I couldn’t say no.”
Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.