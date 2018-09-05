National pro-life group to hold Alabama rallies Thursday, Friday urging Doug Jones to confirm SCOTUS nominee Kavanaugh

Members of the national Pro-life Court Coalition will urge Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) to vote to confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, at three events in Alabama this week.

The group is led by Marilyn Musgrave – vice president of government affairs for the national pro-life organization Susan B. Anthony List (SBA List). The events are part of a national effort to confirm Kavanaugh, with support from red-state Democrats.

“Alabama voters agree: Senator Doug Jones must vote to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court,” SBA List President Marjorie Dannenfelser said in a press release.



She continued, “Kavanaugh is an outstanding choice to replace Justice Kennedy and fulfills President Trump’s promise to nominate only originalist judges who respect the Constitution. The voters who elected President Trump by a 28-point margin in Alabama trust him to make this nomination. They are eager to see Kavanaugh confirmed and the power to legislate on abortion restored to the American people, not activist courts.”

The first of the three events will be held Thursday at 11:00 a.m. outside Jones’ office at the federal courthouse in downtown Montgomery. Thursday, the group will rally at 2:00 p.m. at the Vance Federal Building in Birmingham. The sole event on Friday will be at 10:00 a.m. outside of Jones’ office in Huntsville.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn