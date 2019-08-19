Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

'Mondays for Moms': Making your way in the margin mommy moments

The following is the third edition of Mondays for Moms:

Making your way in the margin mommy moments

A few weeks ago I was talking with some momma friends about their careers (before mommyhood).

I loved listening to them talk about all their achievements and their dreams for the future.

What struck me was how many times I heard the phrase: “But I just had to give all that up for now with kids…”

That stung a little bit because I had experienced those same emotions several years back.

With two babies under the age of two, I started to feel like the “go-getter” side of me was slipping away.

And I was totally fine with that because loving my sweet babies is my deepest passion in life.

But, that drive deep inside to achieve my dreams was burning brighter than ever.

Have you been there, too?

Do you find yourself longing to achieve a certain goal, or live a certain dream, but you feel stuck by your circumstances?

Well, I’m here to tell you that no matter your current circumstances, you can achieve anything you put your mind to achieving!

The margins of our mommy lives are some of our greatest gifts. Because it is in those moments that we are free to pursue our deepest passions.

It is in those free moments in which the world seems to stand still and we can breathe a sigh of relief from the craziness of the daily grind.

The margins in my life happen to be 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm in the afternoon (AKA my kids’ “nap” time) and 8:00 pm to midnight each night (AKA kids sleeping!).

It’s in those moments that I wind down, dedicate myself to my work and recharge.

It’s when I write these little love notes to all of you each week.

It’s when I spend a few moments in God’s Word.

It’s when I check myself out of insanity and into personal rejuvenation.

Real talk: It’s when I curl up on the couch with a glass of wine and tune the rest of the world completely out.

As it turns out, we all have margin moments. However rare they may be, they do exist and it’s up to us to scout them out and make the most of each one!

If you are currently using your margin moments binging the Bachelorette (like me sometimes) or scrolling endlessly through your social media threads, let me ask you a few questions:

What are you really passionate about?

What motivates you? What gets you up in the morning? What keeps your heart racing with excitement?

Are you pursuing those things? Are you making them a priority?

I asked myself these questions about two and a half years ago and it really motivated me to do something about it.

As mothers, we don’t have to give up on the other aspects of our lives that drive us and give us joy.

We don’t have to feel guilty for carving out time to devote to these things!

But, maybe you feel trapped by your daily responsibilities. I feel you 100%, friend!

After playing, feeding, cleaning up, cooking, bathing and rocking all day, it can feel like we have nothing left to give when it’s all said and done.

These margin moments are our time. These are the opportunities to really plug in and reach for the moon, not the falling stars.

I promise you that you won’t regret taking the extra effort to pursue your dreams one day.

But, you will regret not doing so.

It’s OK for us to own our dreams. And to embrace them full-on.

It’s OK for us to put down the remote and retreat to our quiet places to unwind after a long day.

It’s OK for us to admit that we have a calling outside of mommyhood.

And it’s ok to give it everything we’ve got.

Let’s commit to each other that we will find moments this week to explore. To dream. And to discover.

And turn those mommy margin moments into the masterpiece-makers of our lives!

Erin Brown Hollis is Yellowhammer’s lifestyle contributor and host of Yellowhammer Podcast Network’s “Cheers to That” podcast. An author, speaker, lawyer, wife and mother of two, she invites you to grab a cup as she toasts the good in life, love and motherhood. Follow Erin on Instagram ErinBrownHollis or Twitter @ErinBrownHollis

ULA's Alabama-built Vulcan Centaur rocket chosen for 2021 Moon mission

Astrobotic on Monday announced that it has selected United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) Vulcan Centaur rocket in a competitive commercial procurement to launch its Peregrine lunar lander to the Moon in 2021.

This is slated to be the Vulcan Centaur’s first launch, with development and assembly on schedule at ULA’s world-class Decatur facility.

Astrobotic CEO John Thornton in a statement said the planned 2021 launch will be “a historic day for the country,” powered by the ‘Made in Alabama’ rocket.

“We are so excited to sign with ULA and fly Peregrine on Vulcan Centaur,” Thornton said. “This contract with ULA was the result of a highly competitive commercial process, and we are grateful to everyone involved in helping us make low-cost lunar transportation possible.”

“When we launch the first lunar lander from American soil since Apollo, onboard the first Vulcan Centaur rocket, it will be a historic day for the country and commercial enterprise,” he concluded.

Astrobotic, the world leader in commercial delivery to the moon, was selected by NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program to deliver up to 14 NASA payloads to the Moon on its Peregrine lunar lander in 2021. With this $79.5 million CLPS award, Astrobotic has now signed 16 customers for lunar delivery on its first mission.

“Our rockets have carried exploration missions to the moon, the sun and every planet in the solar system so it is only fitting that Vulcan Centaur’s inaugural flight will lead the return of Americans to the lunar surface,” Tory Bruno, ULA’s president and CEO, emphasized. “We could not be more excited to fly this mission for Astrobotic.”

Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL), a champion of American space exploration and Alabama’s aerospace industry, celebrated the announcement in a tweet.

The launch of this mission will serve as the first of two certification flights required for ULA’s U.S. Air Force certification process for the Vulcan Centaur. The company recently submitted its proposal for Phase II of the Launch Service Procurement’ competition.

Bruno said ULA’s partnership with Astrobotic is indicative of how the American space industry is excelling, with Alabama playing an integral role.

“This partnership represents a true ‘whole-of-government’ approach to how our nation is leading the world in space: NASA contracted with a commercial company to land on the moon, who then went on to contract with a commercial company for a rocket built to serve the national security space market,” Bruno advised.

He concluded, “This highlights the power of our American system of partnership between government and industry to solve the toughest problems and the greatest of our human aspirations.”

RELATED: ULA chosen for six missions, lauded for ‘proven safety record and on-time performance’

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Jerry Carl opens campaign HQ in AL-01; 'Veterans for Carl' group forms

Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl on Saturday held the grand opening for his campaign headquarters in the race for Alabama’s First Congressional District seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne’s (AL-01) bid for the U.S. Senate.

Carl, a Republican, is running in a field that includes State Rep. Chris Pringle (R-Mobile) and former State Sen. Bill Hightower (R-Mobile).

As the tightly contested primary gradually approaches, the Carl campaign team this weekend welcomed over 75 people to their Mobile headquarters for a grassroots kickoff. At the event, Carl thanked his campaign’s volunteers in advance for the work they will do leading up to March 3, 2020.

Additionally, his campaign was especially proud to announce that Pete Riehm, a retired U.S. Navy commander, has formed a “Veterans for Jerry Carl” group.

The group, which has a Facebook page, consists of nearly 30 veterans from multiple branches of the military who strongly support Carl and are volunteering on his campaign’s behalf. Included in this group is AB Grantham and Sy Lichtenfeld, the latter a WWII veteran and former prisoner-of-war.

“Veterans for Carl” bumper stickers are also being made available.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Carl said, “I am humbled by such strong support from our veteran community. These warriors are a key part of our grassroots team that is working hard to help spread my conservative message to the voters of Alabama’s 1st congressional district. I look forward to fighting for them in Congress.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Alabama CEO signs major national policy statement affirming importance of free-market, supporting the American worker

The chairman and CEO of Birmingham-based Altec, Lee Styslinger, III, continues to be a champion of American jobs on the national stage.

Styslinger on Monday announced that he has signed the “Purpose of the Corporation.”

A prominent member of President Donald Trump’s trade council, Styslinger worked closely with several other Business Roundtable member companies to help develop this major policy statement, which highlights the importance of corporations to the success of the United States economy and the American worker.

Business Roundtable is a premier association of CEOs of some of America’s leading companies, and the chief executives who signed the statement with Styslinger are publicly committing to preserving our country’s free-market system while ensuring it works for every American.

The policy statement also highlights the core priority for U.S. businesses to serve the needs of their workers by making sure they have the skills to succeed in a rapidly changing economy.

Signatories of the statement committed to the following:

DELIVERING VALUE TO OUR CUSTOMERS. We will further the tradition of American companies leading the way in meeting or exceeding customer expectations.
INVESTING IN OUR EMPLOYEES. This starts with compensating them fairly and providing important bene ts. It also includes supporting them through training and education that help develop new skills for a rapidly changing world. We foster diversity and inclusion, dignity and respect.
SUPPORTING THE COMMUNITIES IN WHICH WE WORK. We respect the people in our communities and protect the environment by embracing sustainable practices across our businesses.
GENERATING LONG-TERM VALUE FOR SHAREHOLDERS, WHO PROVIDE THE CAPITAL THAT ALLOWS COMPANIES TO INVEST, GROW AN INNOVATE. We are committed to transparency and effective engagement with shareholders.
DEALING FAIRLY AND ETHICALLY WITH OUR SUPPLIERS. We are dedicated to serving as good partners to the other companies, large and small, that help us meet our missions.

In a statement, Styslinger said, “We are pleased that Altec was asked to take a leadership role in helping to develop this public statement that was ultimately signed by CEOs from the largest and most influential companies in the United States.”

“Altec and other member companies are committed to supporting this policy by providing workers with training, reskilling and education opportunities that help meet the needs of the twenty-first century,” he concluded.

As Alabama’s only member of the Business Roundtable, Styslinger is a leading corporate voice on the importance of free markets, trade and workforce development. In addition to serving on Trump’s trade council, he serves as a business liaison to the White House, the Council on Foreign Relations and the National Association of Manufacturers.

Styslinger featured prominently at Trump’s “Made in America Week” kickoff event at the White House in 2017, also appearing on Fox News then to espouse the virtues of “Buy American, Hire American” policies.

“This is really celebrating the American worker,” he said at that time. “This is a continuation of the focus by the president and the administration to celebrate, recognize, and grow jobs in America.”

Altec is a leading international equipment and service provider for the electric utility; telecommunications; contractor; lights and signs; and tree care markets. The Yellowhammer State company provides products and services in more than 100 countries throughout the world.

You can view the “Purpose of the Corporation” policy statement here.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Mo Brooks: 'We should not have tolls in the state of Alabama'

As usual with Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth, there was no mincing of words on his opposition to the proposed Mobile River Bridge and Bayway toll.

Ainsworth is a member of the Alabama Toll Road and Bridge Authority that could act on this toll and kill it outright.

Ainsworth cited his conservative principles and his fear that citizens on either side of these tolls will be trapped economically by the proposed six-dollar each-way toll.

This is an escalation.

Governor Kay Ivey, Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), other elected officials and wannabe elected officials are now going to be on the defensive as the largest vote-getter in 2018 threw down the gauntlet.

Congressman Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) was asked about Ainsworth’s statement on WVNN radio and said that the lieutenant governor is a smart politician.

Interviewing on “The Dale Jackson Show,” Brooks said, “It means that Will Ainsworth is a very smart, intelligent lieutenant governor.”

Brooks added that he agrees with Ainsworth and believes “we should not have tolls in the state of Alabama.”

“And the reason we should not have them is because all they do is drive up the cost of operating our roads,” Brooks advised.

Listen:

My takeaway:

This seems to be a major marker in the toll debate, as more statewide politicians will now be asked to take positions on this stuff, and Ainsworth’s words will be used as a means to get comments.

It also seems Republican politicians now see where they probably need to be on this issue and are emboldened to speak out.

Take Alabama Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston), for example. Almost immediately after Ainsworth posted his video this morning, Marsh told Yellowhammer News that “a $6 toll is not fair or reasonable.”

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

'Operation Yellowhammer': Codename of UK's Brexit 'no-deal' prep familiar to Alabamians

The United Kingdom’s “secret government dossier” detailing preparations in case Brexit occurs later this year without a deal first being struck with the European Union has been leaked, and the plan’s codename is one that Alabamians will take interest in.

The Sunday Times over the weekend reported that it has obtained the report, “Operation Yellowhammer,” in full.

While the newspaper quipped that the codename would more appropriately be “Operation Chaos,” the internal government report could foreshadow devastating consequences if the UK, now led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, does not reach an exit deal with the European Union before severing ties. Johnson, unlike former PM Theresa May, has strongly signaled he is willing to leave the EU without a deal being in place first.

Operation Yellowhammer is best summarized as the UK’s comprehensive “no-deal contingency planning.”

According to Sky News, the report covers 12 “areas of risk,” including movement of goods and people across borders, UK food and water supplies, healthcare and transport.

General issues expected include delays at the border for the flow of goods lasting up to six months; food shortages; price increases for utilities, fuel and food; and increased checks for UK citizens traveling to Europe.

The Sunday Times reported that Operation Yellowhammer predicts:

  • A three-month “meltdown” at British ports because 85% of lorries using the main Channel crossings “may not be ready
  • A hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic will be likely
  • Shortages of food and medicine
  • Petrol import tariffs “inadvertently” leading to the closure of two oil refineries
  • Protests across the UK which could “require significant amounts of police resources”
  • Gibraltar facing up to four-hour delays at the border with Spain for “at least a few months”

While Alabamians have known “yellowhammer” as their official state bird since 1927, a different subset of the species is well known in the UK, likely accounting for the operation’s codename.

Sky News reported, “A yellowhammer is an at-risk bird, which has suffered recent population decline, found across large parts of the UK.”

The UK subspecies is known as “E. c. caliginosa,” except in southeast England, which is home to “E. c. citrinella.”

This is a different species entirely from Alabama’s state bird, which is actually a subspecies of the northern flicker, a type of North American woodpecker. In Alabama’s usage, Yellowhammer is colloquial for what is officially the eastern yellow-shafted flicker, or “C. a. auratus.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

