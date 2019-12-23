Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

25 mins ago

12 fun family Christmas tradition ideas

What are some of your favorite Christmas memories from childhood?

I’m guessing that if we could all sit, sip on some hot cocoa and share with one another, several of us would mention holiday traditions as some of our fondest memories.

Sitting around the fire. Attending Christmas Eve candlelight services. Reading The Night Before Christmas. Placing the star or angel on top of the Christmas tree. Visiting Santa. Eating turkey, dressing and mac-n-cheese until even our Christmas snuggie gets a little well, snug.

I’m getting so sentimental right now. It’s really weird (I know), but I can smell what my grandmother’s street smells like at Christmas if I close my eyes. Even now, in this moment, I smell burning embers from a neighbor’s fireplace mixed with warm apple pie. That’s how engrained the holiday traditions are from my childhood. Anyone else relate to that (potentially concerning) level of nostalgia?

Now that I’m a momma to two little ones, I want more than anything to create those same wonderful memories for them.

Speaking of traditions, in my quest to form some really fun ones in our family, I wanted to share some that I discovered in hopes it will help you out if you are looking for some, too:

***(Some of these might be a little late to do this year, but it’s never too soon to start planning for next Christmas)

(1) Hand-make an ornament each year as a keepsake and 3-D memory! – This could be as simple as cutting a wreath form out of some green construction paper and writing your name on the back. Each year as you unpack all of the Christmas ornaments, you will have special treasures just waiting for you to discover!  It is also fun to watch as a child’s artwork changes over the years.

(2) Giving project – Did you know that in December, Children’s Hospital hosts a “Sugar Plum Shop” for all of the children who are patients in the hospital near Christmas? Each family is able to visit the Sugar Plum Shop, select gifts for their children (even children who are not patients of the hospital!) and provide them incredible Christmases. This is such a beautiful and important tradition. You can volunteer your time, gifts or funding to this organization to help them continue to bring smiles to the precious children spending their time getting well over the holidays.

Of course, this is just one example of the many ways we can get involved during the holidays. Women’s shelters need food/gifts, homeless shelters need volunteers and schools are always looking for ways to give families an extra helping hand during the season. Churches typically maintain ongoing lists of needs in the community if you are looking for even more specific recommendations.

Adding a giving project to our yearly traditions is a way to remind our little ones (and ourselves) of the requirement and importance of sharing our blessings with others.

(3) Gingerbread memory book – A few years ago, my grandmother and I started a tradition of making gingerbread houses a couple weeks before Christmas. Since gingerbread houses are not permanent (just imagine the vermin that would invade your house looking for that bad boy at the first sight of Spring!), we decided to capture our memories in the form of a scrapbook. Each year, we make gingerbread houses and then catalog the photos in a big scrapbook.  It is already such a joy to look back at those special moments together!

(4) Cookie decorating – This is a tradition that can also be used as a service project. Consider packaging up some of your homemade deliciousness and taking a box to an elderly friend, or someone who may not have family at Christmas. A fun activity for you that your family could turn into such a blessing for someone else.

(5) Record your yearly family highlights – Each year, sit down with some hot cocoa and chat with your family about all the things you did that year.  Where did you go on vacation? Who was born? Who got married? What fun activities did you do? Did someone graduate? List it all on a piece of cardstock and begin a Family History Scrapbook. It will become one of the most fun traditions and best ways to preserve your memories as a family! Plus, how sweet will it be years down the road to pull out your memory book and relive all the magic!

(6) Pajama/Christmas light night – OK. This is one of my favorite ideas! Get the family matching pajamas (or not … depends on how fun you wanna make this tradition), whip up some hot cocoa or cider and pile into the family vehicle. Then, spend the evening driving around, listening to Christmas music and scouting out all the beautiful decorations in your town!

(7) Write a letter to your children – Each year, choose a day close to Christmas (or even Christmas night). Sit down somewhere quiet and write a letter to each of your children. Share stories about them from the year, from Christmas and offer some encouragement for their future. Then, when they are 18, combine all of your letters in a book, and gift it to them on Christmas morning. Not only will this be their favorite gift (maybe ever) but it will be something they can return to often.

(8) Operation wise men/women  – Christmas Shopping for others! Consider taking your children to a store to purchase three small gifts for other children. These gifts could be for some of their friends or children they’ve never met in need of some extra love. These gifts can be very inexpensive (think Dollar Tree, etc.); it’s the thought that counts. When you get home, allow them to wrap their gifts and place them under the tree. Over the next few days, allow them to take the presents to the children or tell them the story of when the child received their gift.

The importance of giving is a concept that can easily get lost in the shuffle at Christmas time (especially for young children). So, instilling the value of giving early and remembering to treat others is a great way to mold their character early on. These memories will stay with them forever!

(9) Advent – For each day in December, wrap up a Bible verse or encouraging message. Sit as a family and open the package together. Discuss the meaning and pray together. This tradition is strategic for laser-focusing the attention to the true meaning, while still involving the fun past time of opening a gift. Regardless of whether or not you are on a faith journey, you can take some time to yourself during the season to rest and rejuvenate. Take advantage of those extra off days from work to restore your soul!

(10) 12 Days of Christmas scavenger hunt – Beginning on December 13 each year, hide small gifts throughout your home and provide clues for finding the presents. You could even switch off the “hider” of the gifts each day. These are meant to be small presents (think: Dollar Store, etc.) to build up excitement for the big day!

(11) Family appreciation craft – Get each family member to write down on a decorative piece of paper something they love, something funny or an encouraging thought about every other family member. Collect each family member’s messages and compile them on a fun ring for them to read.

(12) Happy Birthday, Jesus! birthday party – This has become my family’s favorite tradition! My kids almost get more excited about singing “Happy Birthday!” to Jesus (and equally giddy about gobbling up his delish birthday cake) than they do the gifts laying in the floor behind them. Hosting a small birthday party is an excellent way of putting the birth of Jesus in central focus and on a child’s level.

Funny side story: After we sang the birthday song and began to pass the cake around last year, one of my daughters came to me with a concerned look on her face. She certainly got my attention when she whispered: “Mommy, why didn’t Jesus show up for His birthday party? Did you forget to send Him an invite…?!?!” Oh, the joys of tiny tots. Needless to say, it was a perfect opportunity to begin explaining the whole life of Jesus, not just the tiny babe in a manger.

I love all of these meaningful traditions where the family all gets involved.  This one is another that your children will be able to look back and reflect on all year long.

What are some of your favorite family Christmas traditions?  Please share in the comments for others to see!

To receive encouragement and read more about thriving rather than simply surviving in motherhood, check out Erin’s book, Cheers the Diaper Years: 10 Truths for Thriving While Barely Surviving here.

Erin Brown Hollis is Yellowhammer’s lifestyle contributor and host of Yellowhammer Podcast Network’s “Cheers to That” podcast. An author, speaker, lawyer, wife and mother of two, she invites you to grab a cup as she toasts the good in life, love and motherhood. Follow Erin on Instagram ErinBrownHollis or Twitter @ErinBrownHollis

56 mins ago

Huntsville-designed Starliner becomes first American orbital space capsule to land on U.S. soil

Alabama has helped make space travel history once again.

Nearing the end of the 50th year anniversary of the Huntsville-built Saturn V rocket powering the famed Apollo 11 mission to the Moon, the Rocket City added another notch to its belt on Sunday morning when the Boeing CST-100 Starliner touched down safely at the U.S. Army’s White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.

The Starliner became the first American-made, human-rated space capsule to land on U.S. soil rather than in an ocean.

Boeing’s design center in Huntsville provided all of the structural design for the Starliner capsule. Additionally, Boeing’s Phantom Works division, which has an operation in Huntsville, provided the power systems for the capsule.

Starliner is currently the only American-built capsule certified to land on land through a unique system of airbags and parachutes – allowing the capsule to be reusable up to 10 times. However, Sunday’s landing of the Starliner to conclude its Orbital Flight Test was the first time the capsule had gone into space and then attempted such a landing.

“Congratulations to the NASA and Boeing teams on a bullseye landing of the Starliner. The hardest parts of this orbital flight test were successful,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a statement. “This is why we conduct these tests, to learn and improve our systems. The information gained from this first mission of Starliner will be critical in our efforts to strengthen NASA’s Commercial Crew Program and return America’s human spaceflight capability.”

Even though the mission began with mixed results, the historic, successful landing is just one example of key mission objectives that were completed in impressive fashion.

A release from Boeing outlined that Starliner demonstrated key systems and capabilities before being signaled to return to Earth for landing.

“The Starliner team’s quick recovery and ability to achieve many mission objectives – including safe deorbit, re-entry and landing – is a testament to the people of Boeing who have dedicated years of their lives working toward the achievement of commercial human spaceflight,” John Mulholland, vice president and program manager of Boeing’s Commercial Crew Program, stated. “Their professionalism and collaboration with our NASA customer in challenging conditions allowed us to make the most of this mission.”

Although the Orbital Flight Test was an un-crewed mission, Starliner was carrying an anthropometric test device. “Rosie the Rocketeer” was in the commander’s seat for the entire mission, and she was outfitted with approximately 12 sensors that collected data to help prove Starliner is safe for future human crews.

Next, this crew module will be returned to Florida for data retrieval, analysis and refurbishment for future missions.

Starliner’s Orbital Flight Test was a step toward NASA’s goal of once again launching American astronauts into space from American soil using an American rocket. The last time the nation sent its astronauts into space from home soil was the final space shuttle journey in 2011.

A specially configured Atlas V rocket, built-in Decatur by United Launch Alliance, worked perfectly during Friday’s launch of the Starliner.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

1 hour ago

Auburn a No. 2 seed in ESPN’s latest NCAA Tournament projection

The Auburn men’s basketball team is riding an 11-game win streak, and this hot start to the season has earned it a projected No. 2 seed in ESPN’s NCAA Tournament projection.

ESPN’s NCAA Tournament expert Joe Lunardi published his latest round of projections on Monday morning.

He currently has Auburn listed as the No. 2 seed in the South region.

This is an exercise Lunardi has undertaken for several years with uncanny accuracy. In coming up with his projections, Lunardi considers the same metrics the NCAA tournament selection committee uses to select the field of 64 plus play-in games.

Lunardi has five teams from the SEC included in his projected field.

Head coach Bruce Pearl’s Tigers have the opportunity for a 12-0 start to the season when they take on Lipscomb on Sunday at Auburn Arena.

The Tigers begin SEC play January 4 when they travel to Starkville to take on Mississippi State. The Bulldogs have an 8-3 record so far this season.

Tim Howe is an owner of Yellowhammer Multimedia

2 hours ago

Weston Spivey endorses Bradley Byrne for United States Senate

When I ran for Geneva County commissioner at the age of 18, a number of people thought I was crazy. But, I ran an aggressive campaign, spent time talking directly with the people and outworked my opponent because I knew we needed a fighter representing us. Our hard work paid off, and it was an honor to be elected the youngest county commissioner in Alabama.

I look at the United States Senate race today, and I have that same feeling. We need a fighter who will go up to Washington, support President Trump’s agenda, stand up to the socialist Democrats and not give up to the special interests. When I look at the field of candidates running in the Republican primary, the obvious choice is Bradley Byrne.

As you see today in Washington, the Democrats and Doug Jones are not representing the values of people like you and me. We need to reestablish conservative values in Washington, and we do that by electing people who embody the values we believe in. And I firmly believe that Bradley Byrne is the man for the job.

We are witnessing a great injustice today. President Trump continues to the victim of false attacks by radical Democrats and the mainstream media. We have seen before what happens when some people go to Washington without the backbone needed to defend our nation and president. We have had far too many people let our president down in the times where he needed it the most. More than ever, we need a conservative fighter in Washington who will stand with President Trump even when the going gets tough.

We can trust Bradley to be our conservative fighter just like he has fought tooth and nail for President Trump in the middle of this impeachment sham. Bradley rightly called for an investigation into the Bidens, stormed Adam Schiff’s secret hearing room, and has been vehemently opposed to impeaching our president since day one of this unjust impeachment inquiry.

This is why I am endorsing my friend, Bradley Byrne. He has spent a lot of his time traveling with me throughout my rural district in Geneva County. Bradley was born and raised in Alabama, and he understands the issues important to our state. He is a friend to the farmers, he supports investing in our state’s infrastructure, he is 100% pro-life and he has fought hard to bring more good-paying jobs to our state.

Throughout his lifetime, Bradley has never backed down from a challenge and always works to put Alabama and America first. Bradley’s record as a fighter is a strong contrast to a field of candidates who missed their opportunity to fight the liberal agenda or ran away when the going got tough. He has a 97% voting record in support for President Trump’s policy agenda. Bradley Byrne is the Christian conservative Alabama needs in the United States Senate, and I would encourage you to join me in voting for him in the Republican Primary on March 3.

Weston Spivey is serving as Geneva County commissioner

4 hours ago

7 Things: Doomed Doug Jones will likely vote to remove Trump, medial marijuana will come up in the 2020 Alabama legislative session, the flu is here and more …

7. Decatur school system to sue 3M over landfill

  • Decatur City Schools has sent a letter to 3M, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with its intent to sue 3M due to the toxins leaking from a closed landfill into a “creek and groundwater leading to the Tennessee River.”
  • The closed landfill is located under the former Brookhaven Middle School, and the Decatur City Schools are seeking for 3M to “cleanup of the solid and hazardous waste and removal” of toxins and “chemicals from the soils, surface water, and groundwater on the property.”

6. The flu is here

  • The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has declared there is a high level of flu-like illness in Alabama and 28 other states.
  • It is not too late to get vaccinated, and you might want to because the CDC says there have been roughly 3.7 million flu illnesses, leading to 32,000 hospitalizations and 1,800 deaths in the ongoing 2019-2020 flu season.

5. Durbin doesn’t want people deciding how they’ll vote before impeachment comes to the Senate

  • Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) has expressed that he’s unhappy with Sheffield, Alabama native Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) already voicing that they’re against impeachment before the trial has begun.
  • Durbin did also say that Democratic senators shouldn’t be for impeachment before the articles have come to the Senate. Durbin added that “when it comes to saying I’ve made up my mind, it’s all over, for goodness sakes, that is not what the Constitution envisioned.”

4. Pelosi will yield

  • Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff Marc Short has said that he believes House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) “will yield, there’s no way she can hold this position.” Short also said that “her position is really untenable.”
  • Pelosi has hesitated to send the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate as she waits for the Senate to set their process, and now Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is also pushing to add witnesses, to which Short questioned why there needs to be added witnesses when they have claimed the case is “so airtight.”

3. Medical marijuana bill coming to Alabama legislature

  • Twelve out of 18 commissioners on the Alabama Medical Cannabis Study Commission have voted to recommend a bill that would legalize medical marijuana in Alabama.
  • Chairman State Senator Tim Melson (R-Florence) said the vote shows “that two-thirds thought the legislation was reasonable and well thought-out.” Melson plans to introduce the legislation after the legislative session begins on February 4, 2020.

2. Jones is probably going to vote to remove Trump from office

  • U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) is attempting to rationalize how voting to remove President Donald Trump from office won’t cost him his reelection bid while appearing on ABC’s “The Week,” which is hosted by the totally impartial former President Bill Clinton aide George Stephanopoulos.
  • Jones said that this impeachment “is a much more serious matter” than the “political consequences,” adding this has more to do with “how we want our presidents to conduct themselves.” He explained, “It has to do with the future of the Senate and how the Senate should handle impeachment and articles of impeachment that come over.”

1. Doug Jones won’t be reelected

  • John Couvillon of Louisiana’s JMC Analytics has released independent polling information which showed a near-majority (and a large plurality) of voters don’t support U.S. Senator Doug Jones’ (D-AL) reelection campaign.
  • Only 34% of the voters who responded support Jones, but 48% oppose and 18% are undecided. When matched up against former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville and U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), Jones was close but still loses to all of the top three candidates.

6 hours ago

Alabama Power retirees recreate the North Pole at home

The North Pole is closer than you think.

In the heart of Hoover, Santa, his elves and his workshop take center stage at Patti and Steve Knain’s home throughout the holiday season.

After Halloween, Steve begins his massive holiday pet project – the transformation of the couple’s 16-foot-wide living room into his own version of a miniature North Pole village. The winter wonderland, which Steve began with one piece about 30 years ago, now stretches from wall to wall in what the couple calls their “Village Room.”

Along with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, the village features 87 lighted buildings and large accessories, 75 to 100 elves and more than 200 trees. There’s even an electric company, a gondola that travels up and down a mountain and a hot air balloon that floats above the miniature village.

“It’s usually about 100 hours of work,” said Steve, adding that his goal is to finish building the village by Thanksgiving. “I blow snow and glitter over everything, so the living room is kind of a mess throughout the process. But it looks very nice when it’s finished.”

Steve said there’s a lot of planning that goes into building the village. He begins by moving the pieces around on a specially designed, multi-layered table until he has created the perfect layout. He then snaps photos and draws a blueprint of the design. Using the blueprint, Steve lays out the wiring that powers the village.

“It’s never the same. I change it up every year,” he said. “It’s a lot of planning just to make sure everything works and none of the wires are showing.”

Patti said their family, friends and, especially, their granddaughters, ages 7 and 8, look forward to the new creation every year. But it was perhaps an exchange student from Brazil who years ago was most mesmerized by the animated village.

“He would lay on the living room floor and watch them,” Patti said. “He would say, ‘Miss Patti, do you think they move at night, too?’ I would say, ‘In your mind, you can make them move.’ He had never seen anything so magical.”

The Knains, both Alabama Power retirees, take great pleasure in sharing their village. Each year, they open their home, inviting co-workers and friends to view the newest version of the North Pole.

“Some people ask to see it every year, so we’ll invite them over and I’ll fix desserts or hors d’oeuvres,” Patti said.

The village started in 1989 with a gift for Patti.

“I came across a village piece from the Department 56 collection, and I thought, ‘Patti might like to put this out at Christmas,’” said Steve. “It was Boston’s Old North Church. Then, I bought her another piece, and from there, it took on a life of its own.”

The couple has added to their collection every year, starting with pieces from the Department 56 New England village. But when they began their North Pole village collection, it quickly became their favorite.

“We used to put our Christmas tree in the bay window in the living room, and set up the New England and North Pole villages on each side,” Patti said. “But we have bought so many North Pole pieces that now we just set up the one village.”

Steve said because the village has grown so large, it can be a challenge to fit all the pieces together.

“The hardest part is building the back section because the village is 8 feet deep,” said Steve. “I have to pull the whole thing out from the wall. I crawl underneath it several times a day, which puts a lot of wear and tear on this 64-year-old body.”

When the village is completed, Steve sets the mood with Christmas music and adds blackout curtains so the lighted village shines around the clock.

While Steve is building the village, Patti is in charge of shopping for gifts, baking holiday goodies and decorating the remainder of their home. She decorates two Christmas trees – one in the den and another in the basement. There are also lighted trees on the deck and in the front yard.

Patti scatters bits of the season throughout the house, including a grouping of miniature houses and trees from the couple’s New England village in the center of the dining room table.

Steve and Patti both have their favorite North Pole pieces. Patti loves the newer ones Steve has added to the collection, including a chapel and Nativity scene. But Steve said it’s their oldest pieces, like Santa’s workshop and the post office, that means the most to him.

“I just like the way it all looks,” Patti said. “We sit in here at night and eat breakfast in here in the morning. We watch all the intricately moving parts and enjoy the music. It’s very peaceful and serene to start and end your day with something that’s kind of magical.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

