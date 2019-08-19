Alabama CEO signs major national policy statement affirming importance of free-market, supporting the American worker
The chairman and CEO of Birmingham-based Altec, Lee Styslinger, III, continues to be a champion of American jobs on the national stage.
Styslinger on Monday announced that he has signed the “Purpose of the Corporation.”
A prominent member of President Donald Trump’s trade council, Styslinger worked closely with several other Business Roundtable member companies to help develop this major policy statement, which highlights the importance of corporations to the success of the United States economy and the American worker.
Business Roundtable is a premier association of CEOs of some of America’s leading companies, and the chief executives who signed the statement with Styslinger are publicly committing to preserving our country’s free-market system while ensuring it works for every American.
The policy statement also highlights the core priority for U.S. businesses to serve the needs of their workers by making sure they have the skills to succeed in a rapidly changing economy.
Signatories of the statement committed to the following:
DELIVERING VALUE TO OUR CUSTOMERS. We will further the tradition of American companies leading the way in meeting or exceeding customer expectations.
INVESTING IN OUR EMPLOYEES. This starts with compensating them fairly and providing important bene ts. It also includes supporting them through training and education that help develop new skills for a rapidly changing world. We foster diversity and inclusion, dignity and respect.
SUPPORTING THE COMMUNITIES IN WHICH WE WORK. We respect the people in our communities and protect the environment by embracing sustainable practices across our businesses.
GENERATING LONG-TERM VALUE FOR SHAREHOLDERS, WHO PROVIDE THE CAPITAL THAT ALLOWS COMPANIES TO INVEST, GROW AN INNOVATE. We are committed to transparency and effective engagement with shareholders.
DEALING FAIRLY AND ETHICALLY WITH OUR SUPPLIERS. We are dedicated to serving as good partners to the other companies, large and small, that help us meet our missions.
In a statement, Styslinger said, “We are pleased that Altec was asked to take a leadership role in helping to develop this public statement that was ultimately signed by CEOs from the largest and most influential companies in the United States.”
“Altec and other member companies are committed to supporting this policy by providing workers with training, reskilling and education opportunities that help meet the needs of the twenty-first century,” he concluded.
As Alabama’s only member of the Business Roundtable, Styslinger is a leading corporate voice on the importance of free markets, trade and workforce development. In addition to serving on Trump’s trade council, he serves as a business liaison to the White House, the Council on Foreign Relations and the National Association of Manufacturers.
Styslinger featured prominently at Trump’s “Made in America Week” kickoff event at the White House in 2017, also appearing on Fox News then to espouse the virtues of “Buy American, Hire American” policies.
“This is really celebrating the American worker,” he said at that time. “This is a continuation of the focus by the president and the administration to celebrate, recognize, and grow jobs in America.”
Altec is a leading international equipment and service provider for the electric utility; telecommunications; contractor; lights and signs; and tree care markets. The Yellowhammer State company provides products and services in more than 100 countries throughout the world.
You can view the “Purpose of the Corporation” policy statement here.
Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn