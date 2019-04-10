Mike Rogers: Democrats need to ‘give us the resources’ to deal with border crisis

Representative Mike Rogers (R-Saks) joined Fox News Channel’s “Outnumbered Overtime” with Harris Faulkner Tuesday to discuss the crisis at the southern border and his recent trip with President Donald Trump to see the progress being made on the new barrier.

In the interview, Rogers shared Trump is getting barriers put up at the border and shifting around Border Patrol agents to get more on the ground “to do their policing functions” rather than administrative roles.

“[Trump] is going forward with getting the fencing built. We went down with him last Friday,” Rogers said. “We were able to see the fence and demonstrate to the American public how different this is from what we’ve used in the past, how successful it is and to highlight the problem. What he can do right now is what he is doing. He’s moving forward and putting the barriers up and trying to shift personnel to work the borders.”

Rogers called for Democrats to step in and assist President Trump and Republicans with limiting the problems occurring on the border.

“We need the Democrats to finally give us the resources for the things they said we needed all along. … They said we needed people and technology resources on the border to secure it. The president is going ahead with the barrier so they need to come around and support the things they said we needed,” he advised.

