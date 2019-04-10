Confessions of the Mixed Up ‘Verts
Podcast (cheerstothat): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS
Podcast (cheerstothat): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS
During United States Attorney General William Barr’s appearance on Capitol Hill to discuss budget issues with the Department of Justice, Democrats made it clear they had little desire to actually discuss those issues. Instead, they made it clear the story about President Donald Trump and non-existent Russian collusion will continue to dominate the media landscape for the foreseeable future.
The facts don’t matter to the Democrats and their media. Special counsel Robert Mueller’s findings that there was no indictable collusion or obstruction of justice will do little to stop their non-stop panicking and ignorant assertions that there was collusion.
Alabama Congressman Robert Aderholt (R-Haleyville) declared Tuesday that Democrats have no interest in legislating, saying, “The Democrats should just accept the fact that Trump simply had a message that resonated with the voters and continuing with antics like today is just going to lead to the same outcome next year.”
During an appearance Wednesday on WVNN’s “The Dale Jackson Show,” Aderholt expounded on his remarks, adding the issues within the Democratic Party could lead to Republicans taking back the House.
“They know that their legislation is going nowhere, so I think they feel the best thing that they can do … is just try to beat up on the president and try to turn around the 2020 election,” Aderholt outlined. “I think they see that Trump is in a very good position to be re-elected — or at least I think they understand that’s a possibility. Now, some of them are just completely off the reservation thinking that there’s no possibility Trump gets re-elected.”
Aderholt also touched on an argument being made about the fractures between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), a rift that was highlighted in a New York Times story showing that Twitter isn’t real life and Democrats in the real world aren’t excited about the party’s leftward lurch.
Responding to a question about the Pelosi/AOC factions’ struggle for control of the Democratic Party, Aderholt said, “Well, I think as time moves along, the Democrat Party is becoming more and more of the AOC and the Ohmar brand.”
He added the media’s infatuation with the new Democrat brand may be fueling that right.
“I think what Nancy Pelosi realizes, first of all, I think there may be a little jealousy there between her and AOC because you know Nancy Pelosi was not on the cover of Time Magazine. Last week it was AOC,” stated Aderholt.
While this battle for the soul of the Democratic Party might be exhilarating for the liberals to participate in, it could doom them electorally.
Aderholt thinks this damage is very real, saying, “Two months ago I would say it was probably we had a 10,20 percent chance. I think there’s probably maybe a 50-50 chance now we could take back the House.”
And much to the chagrin of Democrats, all of this fighting could lead to the re-election of President Trump because “the way Democrats are taking the party” could lead to middle America voting Republican, Aderholt explained.
Listen:
Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN
Representative Mike Rogers (R-Saks) joined Fox News Channel’s “Outnumbered Overtime” with Harris Faulkner Tuesday to discuss the crisis at the southern border and his recent trip with President Donald Trump to see the progress being made on the new barrier.
In the interview, Rogers shared Trump is getting barriers put up at the border and shifting around Border Patrol agents to get more on the ground “to do their policing functions” rather than administrative roles.
“[Trump] is going forward with getting the fencing built. We went down with him last Friday,” Rogers said. “We were able to see the fence and demonstrate to the American public how different this is from what we’ve used in the past, how successful it is and to highlight the problem. What he can do right now is what he is doing. He’s moving forward and putting the barriers up and trying to shift personnel to work the borders.”
Rogers called for Democrats to step in and assist President Trump and Republicans with limiting the problems occurring on the border.
“We need the Democrats to finally give us the resources for the things they said we needed all along. … They said we needed people and technology resources on the border to secure it. The president is going ahead with the barrier so they need to come around and support the things they said we needed,” he advised.
Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.
The Alabama House of Representatives has approved a 2% pay raise for state employees.
Lawmakers approved the pay raise bill Tuesday on a 103-0 vote. The proposal now moves to the Alabama Senate.
If enacted, this would be the second year that state employees get a cost-of-living increase.
Before 2018, state employees went 10 years without a cost-of-living adjustment.
State Rep. Steve Clouse, who chairs the House budget committee, said better than anticipated budget conditions this year made the raise possible.
House members named the bill in honor of the late Rep. Dimitri Polizos who had originally introduced the legislation.
Polizos, a Republican from Montgomery, died suddenly of a heart attack last month.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)
Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.
MONTGOMERY — SB 77, State Sen. Arthur Orr’s (R-Decatur) bill to phase in the privatization of liquor retail sales in Alabama, failed to advance from a Senate committee on Wednesday morning.
Five members of the Committee on Fiscal Responsibility and Economic Development voted to give the bill a favorable report, while six opposed.
During a public hearing immediately before the vote, representatives of the Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Board, Alabama State Employees Association and Alabama Citizens’ Action Program (ALCAP) spoke against the bill.
Orr argued that the state should not be competing against the private sector.
The bill stipulates that the ABC Board would phase out its involvement in retail sales by October 1, 2024. ABC’s non-retail functions, including regulation, would not be affected.
SB 77 also provides for severance pay, preferential treatment and other benefits for displaced ABC retail employees as authorized by the State Personnel Board.
However, two of the opponents focused on these employees losing their state jobs during their remarks to the committee.
Orr has introduced a variation of this legislation for several consecutive years, however, this year’s bill was said to be the simplest of the lot. A separate bill is expected to soon be introduced in the House that would alter the tax structure for liquor wholesale and retail.
You can read more on Orr’s reasoning here.
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn
The Alabama Department of Corrections is looking for developers interested in building three men’s prisons that the state would then lease from private owners.
News outlets report responses for the DOC’s request for expressions of interest are due Wednesday.
The DOC says leasing the prisons may cost about $78 million annually.
The prisons would each hold more than 3,000 inmates; the most populated Alabama prison held less than 2,100 inmates in December.
A recent U.S. Department of Justice report on Alabama men’s prisons detailed horrific conditions including rape and extortion.
It said it was reasonable to believe the conditions violate the U.S. Constitution.
The DOC says construction may cost about $900 million.
Democratic Rep. Christopher England on Tuesday said the proposal effectively bypasses the legislature, which allocates agency money.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)
Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.