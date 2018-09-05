Subscription Preferences:

5 hours ago

Mike Pence: ‘I hold Jeff Sessions in the highest regard’

Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday praised Attorney General Jeff Sessions, seeming to break with President Donald Trump in the process.

“I hold Jeff Sessions in the highest regard. I appreciate his service to the nation,” Pence said, per White House reporter Kaitlan Collins.

This echoes comments made Tuesday by Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby, who Sessions served with in the Senate.

“I think Sessions is a very smart man and a man of integrity,” Shelby said.

Trump has repeatedly criticized Sessions in public and private comments recently, but did deny calling Sessions “mentally retarded” and a “dumb Southerner” who could not “even be a one-person country lawyer down in Alabama.”

The president also told Bloomberg in an interview last week that Sessions’ job is safe only through the midterm elections.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

WATCH: The Ford Faction’s final thoughts on Brett Kavanaugh hearing, #BoycottNike and more…

“The Ford Faction” host Ford Brown breaks down the topics of the day, September 5.

The show’s “Final thoughts” segment touches on:

– Brett Kavanaugh hearing
– Twitter and Facebook CEO get drilled for not noticing Russian bots during 2016 election
– Alabama Power takes on Tropical Storm Gordon
– #BoycottNike protest and how it will affect them
– Mike Hale’s plan for Jefferson County Schools safety

Watch:

24
Listen to the Ford Faction on Yellowhammer Radio every day from noon to 3:00 p.m. on WYDE 101.1 FM.

5 hours ago

Alabama Power works to keep the electricity running through any storm (AUDIO)

Michael Sznajderman, spokesman for Alabama Power called in today to explain the preparation that goes into hurricane season for Alabama Power.

It is no small ordeal as they were ready to go with sister companies such as Georgia Power and Mississippi Power ready to help out and in turn do the same for them.

He stated that thought it was not a large storm, “48,000 customers across the state were affected” out of the 1.4 million customers they serve in Alabama.

109
“At the peak of the storm, there were 25,000 without power, however, now that number is down to 7,800 now without power,” said Sznajderman.

Alabama Power has been chipping away at those numbers since first light today and will continue to work.

Host Ford Brown went on to ask when does the company turn their attention away from the hurricanes and onto other potential storms around the state, which Sznajderman replied, “We are always watching out for the state no matter what is going on at our state, but November we switch to tornadoes and snowstorms.”

Subscribe to the Yellowhammer Radio Presents The Ford Faction podcast on iTunes or Stitcher.

6 hours ago

Former Homeland Security official appointed to lead Auburn’s Cybersecurity Institute

In an effort to maintain its leadership in cybersecurity, Auburn University announced it has chosen well-known cyber expert Frank Cilluffo to direct Auburn’s Charles D. McCrary Institute.

Before his appointment, Cilluffo previously served as an associate vice president at The George Washington University in Washington, D.C., where he focused on national security, cybersecurity policy and research initiatives.

While at The George Washington University, Cilluffo also directed the Center for Cyber and Homeland Security and assisted in launching the World Executive MBA in Cybersecurity program at the university.

President George W. Bush appointed Cilliuffo to the Office of Homeland Security following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack. While serving in the office, he became involved in homeland security and counterterrorism strategies, policy initiatives and served as an advisor to Director Tom Ridge.

330
“Frank is one of the world’s pre-eminent experts on cybersecurity and homeland security, and we are excited to have someone of his caliber leading such an important endeavor,” said Christopher B. Roberts, dean of engineering, in a news release. “The McCrary Institute has allowed Auburn University to build on the track record of the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering’s Cyber Research Center and emerge as a national leader in cybersecurity research.

“Having Frank spearhead this effort only bolsters our commitment in this vital area,” he added. “His leadership record is second to none, and his innovation and professionalism in the cybersecurity community is broadly recognized.”

Prior to being appointed by President George W. Bush, Cilluffo spent eight years in senior positions with the Center for Strategic and International Studies. While serving in senior roles, he chaired or directed numerous committees and task forces on homeland defense, counterterrorism and transnational organized crime.

Cilluffo, whose appointment is effective Sept. 17, has previously testified before Congress on several different occasions revolving around counterterrorism, cyber threats, security and deterrence and weapons proliferation.

“I am excited to join a first-class university and high-caliber team committed to tackling some of the greatest national and economic security challenges facing our country today,” Cilluffo said. “As the cyber threat landscape continues to evolve, so too must our response. The time has come to move beyond ‘admiring the problem,’ toward implementing solutions.

“Auburn is poised to achieve wide-ranging impact by marshaling and mobilizing the wealth of policy, research and technology expertise that resides within the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering and the university as a whole. By working to leverage this knowledge, the McCrary Institute will foster and formulate solutions; educate and empower the workforce of today and tomorrow; and help turn concepts into capabilities to meet the needs of both industry and government,” he added.

Auburn University describes the McCrary Institute as being “focused on practical, interdisciplinary research and innovation in infrastructure and cybersecurity.”

@RealKyleMorris is a Yellowhammer News contributor and also contributes weekly to The Daily Caller

9 hours ago

Doug Jones: SCOTUS confirmation process ‘not fair,’ Kavanaugh’s hearing should have been postponed

As Alabama Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) faces surging pressure to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, the Democratic Senator on Tuesday complained that the process is “not fair” and that the confirmation hearing should have been postponed indefinitely.

In previous weeks, Jones pointed to special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe as a reason to delay the hearings, as well as wanting more documents about the nominee – even though the Senate has already reviewed far more documents than for any other nominee to the Supreme Court in history.

This led Concerned Women for America CEO Penny Nance to tell Yellowhammer News that Jones’ “stall tactic” was nothing more than a “desperate attempt to get out of making a decision.”

Now, with the hearing underway, Jones is again publicly longing for a reprieve, saying, “This hearing should have been delayed.”

185
“This hearing should have been delayed in order to gather and review all of the facts — rather than hide them — and approach this process with the thoroughness and transparency that it demands,” Jones said, per WHNT.

He continued, “This is a lifetime appointment to the highest court in our land; it is not a decision that should be rushed.”

Utah Senator Orrin Hatch’s office on Tuesday released facts contradicting Jones’ assertion that the process has been “rushed.” In a tweet, Hatch’s office also called Jones’ claim a “myth” and “nonsense,” adding “this has been an appropriately paced, deliberate process.”

Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing began 64 days after his nomination, while Justice Sotomayor was confirmed in 66 days, Chief Justice Roberts in 23 days, Justice Kennedy in 65 days and Justice Ginsburg in 42 days.

It should also be understood that Kavanaugh’s confirmation vote will not be held until sometime in October.

However, for Jones, “The process as it is playing out right now is not fair to the nominee, the Court, the Senate, or the American people.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

10 hours ago

The Latest: Tornado confirmed in Alabama as Gordon hit

Don Shepherd, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mobile, Alabama, told the Pensacola News Journal a tornado was confirmed overnight near Whiting Naval Air Station in Milton as Tropical Storm Gordon hit the area.

The tornado was spotted about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of the Pensacola mobile home park where a child was killed by a falling tree limb. Shepherd did not have damage reports from the small twister.

Gordon weakened to a tropical depression Wednesday morning and is expected to continue weakening as it moves inland.

499
___
8:05 a.m.
Officials in Florida’s Escambia County haven’t yet released the identity of a child killed when a large oak tree limb fell onto a mobile home near Pensacola as Tropical Storm Gordon skirted the Florida Panhandle.

In an email sent Wednesday morning, officials said the county received 10 calls overnight for downed trees in roadways, along with multiple reports of regarding arcing power lines.

The county’s emergency operations center noted peak wind gusts of 61 mph (98 kph).

Officials are warning beachgoers of dangerous rip currents in the Gulf of Mexico.

Beaches in the area are flying red flags, which means it is illegal to enter the Gulf.

Crews are also assessing roadways and bridges following a night of wind and rain.

Gordon has weakened to a tropical depression and is expected to continue weakening as it moves inland.
___
7:25 a.m.
Utility firms say thousands of customers remain without power as bands of rain from Gordon continued to soak some areas.

Alabama Power said that by 7 a.m. CDT, about 21,000 customers were without power, mostly in the Mobile metro area.

The majority of the outages across the region were in Alabama.

Alabama Power said in an update on the power outages that its crews were working in areas where it was safe for them to do so.

Mississippi Power said on its website that only about 275 customers remained without power at 7:15 a.m. CDT.

At the height of the storm, more than 27,000 customers across the region were without electricity, mostly in coastal Alabama, southeast Mississippi and the western tip of the Florida Panhandle around Pensacola.

Gordon has weakened to a tropical depression and is expected to continue weakening as it moves inland.
___
7:25 a.m.
The mayor of Dauphin Island — a barrier island off the Alabama coast — says about half of the community remained without power as dawn broke Wednesday.

Mayor Jeff Collier says the causeway that connects the island to the mainland remained open all night as Tropical Storm Gordon swirled overhead, despite some driftwood and other debris the ocean hurled onto the roadway.

In a telephone interview from his house, which had no power around dawn Wednesday, the mayor said town officials were preparing to visit the island’s west end.

That’s where most of the power outages were. He said he’s heard no reports of any significant emergencies or any widespread damage on the island.

Collier said “it sounds like, for the most part, we did OK.”

Gordon has weakened to a tropical depression and is expected to continue weakening as it moves inland.

___

In its latest update before dawn Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center says the storm is expected to leave total rain amounts of 4-8 inches (10-20 centimeters) in the Florida panhandle and parts of Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, Iowa and Illinois.

The Hurricane Center says that isolated amounts of 12 inches (30 centimeters) will be possible in parts of the region through early Saturday.

Though Gordon is expected to weaken to a tropical depression sometime Wednesday morning, forecasters say tornadoes will still be possible Wednesday and Wednesday night in Mississippi and western Alabama.

